Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For January 26 - February 1, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for January 26 - February 1, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon will transit from Taurus through Leo, culminating in the Full Moon on Sunday, February 1. Neptune changes signs on January 26. As it enters Aries, the collective moves from just dreaming about what it will do to actually working to achieve their goals. The Lunar Nodes are in Virgo and Pisces, and retrograde, which means we are revisiting themes related to this time last year. The week starts with both the South and North Nodes at 11 degrees, which are about dignity. The week ends with them shifting to the 10th degree, highlighting themes related to responsibility. So we move from asking what the collective needs to what can be done to make it happen.

The weekly tarot card for everyone is the reversed King of Swords, which symbolizes a ruler or leader who takes control and misuses it. You may feel like someone in your life isn't doing their best by others, and their power is unearned or hurtful. You are urged to consider how you can support others in their lives. While you may feel powerless at times, focusing on personal responsibility can help you reclaim a sense of control and make a big difference.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for January 26 - February 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Five of Wands, reversed

Aries, this week, you make an impact in your relationships. According to the Five of Wands, reversed, which is the resolution of conflicts, you're ready to surrender and compromise with someone.

It's one thing to fight for a cause or stand strong for your position. It's another thing to do that harms your relationships. As the Full Moon in Leo asks you to remove obstacles in your life that block joy this week, you'll see arguments as one of them. Instead of solely wanting to be right, you want to be in good standing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Hermit

This week, Taurus, if you look inside your heart for wisdom, you'll find it. The Hermit tarot card is a spiritual symbol that invites you to retreat from the world's distractions and turn your attention inward, intentionally and with purpose.

The Full Moon in Leo on February 1 invites you to tackle unhealthy comforts, including distraction. Turn off your cell phone at some point this week and use that moment of silence for thinking, journaling, and meditation.

Noise, banter, and even social media can become super invasive, making it hard to hear your inner voice. But a little withdrawal can help you recenter and find the answers you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor

The week of January 26 - February 1 highlights your courageous side, Gemini. The Emperor tarot card involves the energy of Mars and Aries, suggesting the traits of leadership are within your reach.

The Full Moon in Leo releases negative talk, and you will be aware when conversations turn impractical or tense for no reason other than power struggles. You may be invited to assume a role of authority over a team. Perhaps you'll see a young person in need of protection, and you take on a fatherly role in their life.

The caveat is to be careful with your influence. You may think people perceive your use of power as helpful, but to some, it can feel intimidating. Use gentleness as a buffer to strength.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Pentacles

This week is the perfect time to plan for the future, Cancer. The Three of Pentacles is about careful collaboration to put something together that works as a team.

Since this is the last week of January, let this week's Full Moon in Leo help you remove areas of focus that aren't part of your value system. Consider what worked earlier this year and what could be done better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Swords, reversed

Leo, with the Full Moon in your sign at the end of the week, you're headed for a big emotional release. The reversed Queen of Swords is about healing areas of your heart that cause you to withdraw or become cold and aloof toward others.

If you tend to isolate yourself from others or hold grudges, the pain of these decisions will be intensely apparent to you this week. Aim for healing. Be willing to work through past memories as they come up for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Justice, reversed

No one likes being lied to, Virgo, and you often sense when a person is omitting information as much as when they are twisting it. You'll turn your ear toward fairness in judging what is happening this week.

The Full Moon in Leo activates your hidden enemy sector, so trust yourself. But instead of assuming, you'll work to uncover truth and expose it, not to hurt but to help. Accountability is part of this process during the week of January 26, but for restoration purposes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: The World, reversed

Success is hindered the week of January 26, Libra. When reversed, The World is about unfinished business that stops you from enjoying the fruit of your labor.

There are a few things that remain incomplete right now, especially in your partnerships. During the Full Moon in Leo over the weekend, you may sense what they are and how to repair them.

Obstacles are moments of opportunity, and challenges aren't failure. Instead, they show how you handle tension and create solutions. You show up helpfully this week and help closure find its home so you can reap what you've sown.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Wands, reversed

The Three of Wands, reversed, is about a delay, Socprio. When you feel discouraged because what you want to happen now isn't happening, it motivates you to work harder.

This week's Full Moon in Leo emphasizes releasing career worries, so trust the process. Pausing only ignites your desire to win, and you see this delay as useful. You'll use this week to strategically and effectively ramp up your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, is about a lack of focus, Sagittarius. This week is about prioritizing the things you value.

Motivation and desire rarely happen without a slight loss of interest, Sagittarius. With this week's Full Moon in Leo in your philosophy sector, losing sight of your dreams only means that you are deepening your resolve and have to commit in a way that you had not before.

Find out what causes you to lose momentum, and then set a goal to remind you why the work is relevant and important.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, this week, you get a gentle tap on the shoulder reminding you to stay open and receptive. The reversed Four of Cups, reversed tarot card is about the end of stagnation.

Initially, you haven't noticed where you've been stuck. But your comfort zone begins to lose its allure this week, and you're outgrowing old habits or patterns that once felt useful but now feel lacking.

During the Full Moon in Leo at the end of the week, you gain knowledge and uncover secrets. The more aware you become, the more you'll grow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Swords, reversed

It's a good thing you know how to maintain a level head, Aquarius. Your tarot card for this week is the Knight of Swords, reversed, which is about reckless speech and difficult communication.

It's a good idea to monitor your emotions when energy is low or tension is high. Take special care of yourself this week to ensure you have all the support you need to stay cordial during challenges.

This week's Full Moon in Leo can bring intensity to your love life, so you want to be aware to stay one step ahead of any potential misunderstanding.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Judgment

A major spiritual awakening is on its way to you, Pisces. The Judgment tarot card symbolizes a wakeup call that opens your mind and heart to what you need to know.

The Full Moon in Leo invites you to release old habits that no longer suit your needs at the end of the week. Over the weekend, you'll spot what isn't for you and realize that change is a positive to be embraced.

