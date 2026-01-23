3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From January 26 - February 1, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting love and luck from January 26 - February 1, 2026. The last part of the month is super special because the energy builds toward a new start.

On Monday, you close the old to prepare for what's new. This is perfect for attracting luck and love. It's the perfect day to delete old messages and hide photos you don't want to see. It's time to let go of the past. Then, on Tuesday, establish that you want love and open your heart to it. Take a small action step to show your willingness to experience romance. On Wednesday, you'll see what emotional blocks remain. This is the time to remove them. Thursday is perfect for going out to meet new people.

The weekend is for rest. Friday is for you to rest and think about your needs. Saturday is the day for family and to fill your life with love to spark luck. Sunday, something good will come your way. Pay attention to the signs that show you're on the right path.

1. Ox

Ox, your best day to find love and experience romance luck is Tuesday, January 27. If you're in a relationship, this is a perfect day to discuss marriage or moving in together. If you're dating, you become more serious about romance and only entertain individuals who show sincere interest.

Love arrives quickly this week and likely involves a group project or a situation that demonstrates dependability and reliability. This is the week to define a relationship or your intent for romance.

The lucky scent to wear is amber and sandalwood. Your best color is black. Clear clutter from spaces that intimacy is intended to grow, and set a beautiful object by your bedside as a reminder of love's value.

2. Horse

You're the initiator of love this week, Horse, and you experience luck in love when you dare to make the first move. Your peak day for luck in love is on Tuesday, January 20. Be intentional when flirting or expressing your feelings since this day is foundational for marriage or a future engagement.

Being yourself can sound cliché, but in your case, it works nicely this week. Love finds you during moments of spontaneous action. Running an errand or a last-minute invite can spark romance in the ways you want. Your lucky scent this week is rose. One way to enhance luck is to light a red candle every night to attract love's flame.

3. Monkey

Monkey, your luckiest day for love this week is Wednesday, January 22. Romance intensifies while solving a problem. You meet someone or impress someone with how well you handle tension. Your character shines through by acting differently from others and remaining calm under pressure. In fact, your wit proves to be charming.

A scent to wear this week is any musk, and one act to open your energy to romance is to remove things that hold you back from the past. Put away old photos of an ex and delete or hide old messages. Try not to talk about former partners when out with friends or family. Keep your mind open to the present moment and the future you want.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.