3 Zodiac Signs Have A Very Lucky Week From January 26 - February 1, 2026

Three zodiac signs have a very lucky week from January 26 to February 1, 2026. One of the most profound transits of the year occurs on January 26, when Neptune enters Aries, representing a shift in how you approach manifesting and building the life of your dreams.

To make the most of this luck, it's important to be willing to change your mind. Embrace a change in perspective and stop thinking that your best life can only look one way. Be open to all experiences, hold space for new beginnings, and trust that you are meant for even more than you can imagine.

Before you take action, Neptune in Aries asks that you first understand yourself. Neptune governs themes related to manifesting, dreams, hopes, and intentions. This is a time to gain greater clarity so that you can be confident that what you give your energy to is a part of your destiny.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

The possibilities are endless, Leo. Neptune shifts into Aries on Monday, January 26, igniting an era of luck, purpose, and meaning in your life. Aries governs your luck, so as Neptune moves through this fire sign through 2039, expect incredible opportunities and changes.

During this time, open your mind to entertain new possibilities. Reflect on your intentions and anywhere that you were previously selling yourself short. Be sure not to limit yourself in any way and see this as an opportunity to live the life that has always been meant for you. Neptune in Aries asks that you be clear on what you want and proactive in going after it.

This is a very motivated and directed energy, so you won’t have to wait long before you start seeing its effects in your life. Just keep in mind that the possibilities are endless, so take action on what you most desire.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Embrace the process, Gemini. You are in one of your most lucky phases of 2026. With the ongoing Aquarius stellium, the universe pushes you toward new experiences and opportunities. You may be entertaining options that once seemed far-fetched, but that is the purpose of Aquarius. As a fellow air sign, this energy should feel comfortable to work with. You just need to make sure that you embrace the full process. See everything as happening for your greatest good because it is.

On Tuesday, January 27, Mercury forms a conjunction with Venus in Aquarius. This is an incredibly beneficial and lucky energy that is meant to help bring in opportunities for new beginnings. Mercury and Venus combine energies, ushering in new offers and communication that generate greater luck, success, and financial abundance.

Be sure you’re not overthinking or getting all in your head about what to do. While some aspects of your current life may be removed, that too is part of the process. Accept what leaves and prepare to receive what arrives. It’s all part of delivering you to your fate.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Challenge yourself this week, Aries. On Tuesday, January 27, the alignment of Mars and Pluto in Aquarius challenges the previous plans that you’ve made for your life. This energy serves as a moment of awakening regarding the path you’re on, the people you’re surrounded with, and your greatest hopes for life. When Mars and Pluto unite in Aquarius, stay open to radical and unexpected change. This may come through as a sudden offer, the closing of a particular chapter, or a new connection. Mars motivates while Pluto serves as the catalyst.

Be sure to stay open to redirection during this time. Don’t cling to anything or anyone, as it’s important to see everything that happens as part of your awakening. This brings significant changes to your life, but it is all part of creating space for your greatest blessings. Take time to reflect on what inspires you and what you wish for in this life. Instead of continuing to work towards previous plans, embrace this new opportunity. You don’t have to know where a path will lead to take a chance on it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.