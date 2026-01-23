Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For January 26 - February 1 — The Full Moon In Leo Rises

Weekly horoscopes are here for January 29 - February 1, 2026, a transformative week for all zodiac signs as we benefit from the powerful Aquarius stellium before the Full Moon rises in Leo. The week begins with the Taurus Moon reminding us what we value and appreciate about ourselves. When the Moon enters Gemini on the 27th, it's a wondrous couple of days that connect us with our ideas and thought process.

Home and family become potent themes during the Cancer Moon beginning on the 29th. This is the grounding energy we need before the Full Moon in Leo on the 1st. Take note of what happens on Sunday, because the brilliant energy of this lunation serves as a prelude to Jupiter entering this sign at the end of June. This energy reminds us what we are fighting for as this Aquarius season continues encouraging us to explore our ideas and determine which road we want to take moving forward.

Weekly horoscopes for January 26 - February 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you experience a strong sense of adventure this week. Before the gorgeous Full Moon later in the week lifts your spirits, you'll find it easier to connect better with your community and friends. You may also analyze your relationship with the material things you value at the beginning of the week.

On Thursday, the Moon in Cancer brings clarity and prepares you for the energy of the Full Moon. Take the time to relax and recharge at home. Watch a movie, have a home-cooked meal, or spend time with loved ones.

When the Moon is in Leo over the weekend, it feels like an awakening, ensuring your position for realigning with your creative energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the Moon in your sign early in the week, it's a good time for you to prepare and get more acquainted with your goals since Aquarius season is about stepping up your game.

Once the Moon enters Gemini on Tuesday, make any necessary changes to your financial goals. You'll receive a surge of ideas for better savings plans.

On Thursday, the Moon in Cancer makes communication with others beneficial. You'll be able to close chapters, get closure, and reclaim your control before the emotional Full Moon ushers in healing and care on Sunday.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, staying at home during the beginning of the week will help you get back in touch with your imaginative side.

Starting on Tuesday, you'll have more energy for socializing and collaborations. You're brainstorming a lot of wonderful ideas during this Aquarius season. Plus, it's always good to catch up with and spend time with friends.

When the Moon is in Cancer starting on Thursday, you may begin analyzing your personal value system as you shift your focus onto your support system and friendships.

With the Full Moon in Leo on February 1, the weekend is perfect for writing, reading books, or taking free courses that help to further your craft.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, early in the week, the Moon in Taurus helps you face any topics from the past that are slowing you down. This is your time to uncover your armor and power.

The stagnant energy from the Moon in Gemini on Tuesday and Wednesday may prove to be beneficial because it allows you to catch up with work and be more methodical with your planning process.

Things improve when the Moon enters your sign on Thursday, which feels nourishing and healing. Explore restaurants and museums or focus on doing what you love and showing yourself a lot of care.

During the Full Moon over the weekend, reflect on both your accomplishments and lessons learned so you can welcome in a new chapter filled with magic.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week represents a period of recovery, abundance, and power.

At the beginning of the week, you see the importance of playing the game, especially at work, because all eyes are on you. Make sure you're being diplomatic and listening to others.

Midweek is an excellent period for exploring and dreaming big. You have a lot more confidence at this time, which inspires you to trust yourself more. Taking the time to review and process your ideas will bring you more structure.

The Full Moon rises in your sign on Sunday. Let love surround you and open your heart. It's a good time to release grudges and negative emotions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, as an Earth sign, the Venus-ruled Taurus Moon brings a lot of entertaining energy at the beginning of the week. Explore and expand your horizons either through learning or reading about a topic that you’ve been interested in.

The Moon in Gemini makes you more mindful of your time and boundaries on Tuesday and Wednesday. If your responsibilities have felt overwhelming, you have the edge at this time since you will be presented with brilliant ideas to power through your tasks.

At the end of the week, your social circles expand. During the Full Moon in Leo on Sunday, spend time with friends from the comfort of your home, perhaps while hosting an admin night so you can all get things done together.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Taurus Moon at the start of the week may bring up some emotional experiences tied to the past as you find the courage to move on and take control of your story.

Things get better on Tuesday, because the Moon in Gemini brings more optimism. You'll likely find yourself planning a trip or considering where to travel or explore in the future.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday, your goals and dreams become a priority. You may consider how to plan or switch up current strategies.

The Full Moon in Leo makes the weekend a relaxing period when you feel more appreciative of friends in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you’ve been juggling too many things at once, the Taurus Moon brings in the support you need at the start of the week. When the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday and Wednesday, it's an action-oriented couple of days when you take charge and display your leadership skills.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Cancer provides you with a lot of new ideas and makes you more self-assured and focused on perfecting your skills.

On Sunday, the Full Moon in Leo is a culmination of the brief lessons the universe brought you this week and the ones you learned over the last six months. You are letting the world know that you can take control and lead with confidence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you'll have to work on being more present at the beginning of the week with the Taurus Moon reminding you to slow down and ground yourself.

Communicating with others becomes more magnetic once the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, when you learn more about the people around you and transform the connections that are extremely important to you. Aquarius season is helping you become more vulnerable and sympathetic.

Healing your inner child is possible during the Moon in Cancer on Thursday and Friday, as Jupiter in this sign continues to show you how to become stronger.

Finally, the Full Moon in Leo on February 1 sparks your curiosity and desire to embark on a new learning journey.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you experience an enchanting start to the week with the Moon in Taurus illuminating your relationship sector, bringing lovely ideas and making it easier to spend time with your partner. For those who are single, you could meet a muse during this time.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday and Wednesday, you may prioritize your work. Listening to colleagues, classmates, and friends is essential midweek.

You're learning from the past, and on Sunday, the Full Moon in Leo helps you move on from a past connection that didn’t work out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, gorgeous ideas present themselves during the Taurus Moon at the start of the week. You have the ability to get them to flourish from the comfort of your home.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday and Wednesday, socializing and exploring are on your mind since the energy makes it thrilling and joyful.

When the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday and Friday, you're more cognizant of your desires. Meditate or journal to connect with your emotions.

Over the weekend, the Full Moon in Leo serves as a wonderful energy for connecting with the people in your life on a deeper level. You will realize who your friends and enemies are over the course of this transit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this week is centered on many changes in your life. By the end of the week, you'll experience the destruction of an old concept and the welcoming of a more positive mindset.

The Moon in Taurus brings friendships and loving connections to you early in the week. You work better with others once the Gemini Moon rises on Tuesday, as it brings you down to earth and allows you to release any egocentric behavior.

With the Moon in Cancer, you experience a wave of positive ideas on Thursday and Friday that prepare you for the major changes the Full Moon brings over the weekend. When the Full Moon in Leo takes control on Sunday, reflect on your relationship with yourself. You can now rebuild your relationship because this Full Moon provides you with the puzzle pieces needed.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.