The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From January 26 - February 1, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from January 26 to February 1, 2026, inspires you to embrace change and allow the universe to weave luck into your life.

The week begins as Neptune shifts into Aries on Monday, where it will remain until 2039. Neptune is the planet of dreams, hopes, and purpose. In Aries, it motivates you to move ahead and take action towards what you hope to achieve. Neptune in Aries very much represents a new phase of transformation.

While you can always tap into the energy of luck, it most often arrives when you take chances, embrace a new experience, or allow your beliefs to shift in unexpected ways. When you stick to the same routine, there is simply no space for luck to enter your life. Instead of just sitting around hoping your life will change this week, rise up on your astrological sign's lucky day and start creating what you are seeking.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, January 26

Your revolution begins this week, dear Aries. On Monday, January 26, Neptune moves into your zodiac sign, where it will remain through 2039. This represents a massive shift in your life, both in terms of how you see yourself and how you view life.

This energy helps you evolve, grow, and heal so that you’re no longer just dreaming about the life that you could live, but actually taking the steps to achieve it. Listen to your inner self during this period, remain open to change, and pause before making any important decisions. You must ensure the path that you’re on is in alignment with your soul.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, January 29

It's time to transform your professional life, Taurus. Whether you’ve been unhappy in your job or unsure of which university to attend, clarity is arriving in the week ahead. There is currently a transformative stellium in Aquarius, which is inspiring you to embrace a new path and unexpected opportunities.

Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Mars in Aquarius on Thursday, January 29, and you can no longer ignore the call to change. This transit allows you to make the decisions that are best for you, even if they are viewed as radical by others. As Lilith’s rebellious energy aligns with Mars, you receive the clarity you need to make a massive decision about the direction of your life.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, January 27

Luck is all around you, Gemini. The only way not to embrace luck with the Aquarius stellium in the sky is to remain where you are. As an air sign, you thrive on movement and change, even if it's challenging to make a decision at times.

It’s important to trust your instincts as Mars unites with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, January 27. Nothing will look the same after this cosmic energy infiltrates your life. It completely shifts your trajectory and allows you the chance to seize a new path or opportunity. Set an intention for openness and allow yourself to go where you are directed.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, January 26

You are finally fulfilling your soul purpose, Cancer. On Monday, January 26, Neptune moves into Aries, igniting a powerful period in your life. Neptune helps you honor what you are here to achieve in this lifetime and often favors careers or paths connected to spirituality and helping others.

With this energy, you aren’t just learning what your purpose is. You are also becoming immensely successful because of it. Whether you crave recognition or wealth, Neptune in Aries helps draw that into your energy. It’s not just about the accolades or money, though, but finally creating the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, January 31

Know that you are worthy, Leo. On Saturday, January 31, Chiron in Aries squares the Cancer Moon, bringing about an opportunity for you to heal and embrace new possibilities. Neptune shifts into Aries on January 26, beginning a new era of luck in your life. Yet, with Chiron here until April 2027, there is more healing to be done before you can fully seize what is destined for you.

The Cancer Moon helps you identify the direction that you’re meant to go in. However, you first need to heal and release the guilt of choosing what is right for you. Use this energy as a source of confirmation and gentleness so that you can heal and know you are worthy of immense abundance.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, January 26

Envision the life that you want to live, Virgo. Neptune enters Aries on Monday, January 26, bringing about a powerful time for visualizing the life that you want to live. Neptune helps you tap into your truth, understand your divine purpose, and have hope in your dreams. In Aries, it encourages you to make focused and powerful changes. Whether you’re looking to redesign your life, improve your relationship, or up your income, this energy helps you achieve it.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, January 27

Divine insight arrives when you least expect it, Libra. On Tuesday, January 27, Mercury and Venus align in Aquarius. This beautiful energy helps you embrace divine insight and finally take action on something you’ve wanted to accomplish.

Aquarius energy helps you free yourself from whatever has been holding you back so that you can create deeper meaning in your life. Mercury and Venus allow you to tap into your intuition. They also bring about new offers, so you must be ready to seize this chance for luck once it arrives.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, January 31

You deserve to take a chance on yourself, Scorpio. With the ongoing Aquarius stellium, significant changes have been brewing. This is meant to bring about a period of greater freedom and alignment in your life. To fully embrace this energy, though, you must be willing to let go of what you’ve already outgrown.

This is when the alignment of Chiron in Aries and the Cancer Moon on Saturday, January 31, is of benefit. This energy helps you heal any wounds that have kept you living your life for others instead of for yourself. Trust in what is meant for you and never underestimate the power of the universe once you decide that you deserve more than what you’ve been settling for.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Monday, January 26

You are a spiritual being, Sagittarius. Neptune enters Aries on Monday, January 26, beginning a new era of spirituality, creativity, and career success. Aries energy governs themes related to how you express yourself and fulfill your deepest desires. With Neptune in this fire sign, you have the ability to take action on your dreams and intentions.

This week, you may need greater solitude to reflect on your ideas and figure out how to put them into action. However, that doesn't mean that this transit interferes with your romantic life. Besides creativity and success, Aries also helps bring together soul-destined relationships, so this is a time for luck and love.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, January 29

Be willing to break the rules, Capricorn. You structure your life in a very specific way. Whether through societal rules or your own, you believe in structure and in following a path that hopefully pays off in the future. However, as Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Mars in Aquarius on Thursday, January 29, you are encouraged to break free.

You can’t simply live life by the book and manifest the success you desire. You must be willing to embrace your inner rebel, try something new, and let your intuition guide you toward that lucky break that will change everything.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, January 27

Let go of what you no longer need, Aquarius. On Tuesday, January 27, Mars and Pluto unite in your zodiac sign, kickstarting a phase of personal transformation. In Aquarius, this energy represents your beliefs and how you go about living your life. These changes are deeply meaningful for you and also involve letting go of what you no longer need.

Mars and Pluto in Aquarius create an intense wave of energy that inspires you to follow your truth and release anything or anyone that is no longer a part of that. This is a phase of liberation and may occur suddenly, so it’s important to trust your instincts and know that you are creating space for what you hope to receive. Allowing yourself to change creates the space for luck to begin working its magic on your life.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, January 27

Pay attention to divine signs, Pisces. The ongoing Aquarius stellium is igniting a period of strengthened intuition and messages from the divine. Whether through dreams, songs, or numbers, the universe has been speaking to you. A new chapter in your life is preparing to begin, and it involves financial success and the kind of love you’ve only dreamed of.

As Mercury unites with Venus in Aquarius on Tuesday, January 27, expect to receive a message. This communication comes from a spirit or someone that the source is using as a messenger. The information that arrives now helps you to make future plans and trust that you are walking toward everything you’ve ever wanted.

