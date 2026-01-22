Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 26 - February 1, 2026

Relationships finally improve for five zodiac signs the week of January 26 to February 1, 2026. As this week begins, Neptune shifts into Aries, completely changing your romantic relationships.

Neptune governs dreams, romance, and hope. In Aries, it takes on a directed and focused energy. This can help in your relationship, but it can also make you overly impulsive. Though this week may bring challenges for some relationships, these astrological signs stay grounded in truth and make their connection stronger.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Be mindful of what and who you commit to, Libra. On Monday, January 26, Neptune shifts into Aries, where it will remain through 2039. Neptune itself brings positive and romantic energy to your relationship, but in Aries, it arrives with a warning. If you’re already in a relationship, be mindful of your boundaries and aware of how and when you approach issues. Waiting or trying to sacrifice your needs only results in a blow-up later on. Be proactive in handling challenges and recognize where you are willing to compromise and where you aren’t.

This energy will be most impactful, however, if you are single or are looking to attract romance into your life. Neptune can cause you to overlook red flags and only want to see the best in someone. Be aware of what your green, yellow, and red flags are before dating, and pay close attention to the consistency and the actions of the person you’re interested in. Be sure they’re investing the same energy into you that you are into them.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, romance is about to get real as Neptune enters Aries on Monday, January 26. Neptune makes you feel as if you've finally found the one, but it can gloss over the real-world details of what it means to create a long-term relationship. While this can be a positive time to manifest the kind of relationship you’ve visualized, make sure that you’re basing your decisions solely on your truth.

Don’t overpromise or let yourself be swept away by future faking. Whether in terms of marriage or where you’ll live, future faking paints the perfect picture but lacks the substance to make it real. This is a chance to find the love you’ve always longed for, but it's wise to take your time in the process.

If you’re single, Neptune in Aries truly takes your romantic life to the next level. Neptune in your house of commitment means you are no longer looking for a casual fling but for someone with whom you can create the life of your dreams. The magic really begins once Saturn enters Aries on February 13. Until then, reflect on your dreams for life and love and recognize what it takes to build a lasting relationship.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Create a life that you love together, dear Leo. On Tuesday, January 27, Mercury unites with Venus in Aquarius, helping you and your partner to plan for the future. When Mercury and Venus unite, they operate as one energy. This means that communication takes center stage. Be sure to create space for meaningful conversations and embrace a partnership mentality. This can help you reflect on what you want for yourself and see how together you can truly create a life that you both love.

Your dating life is about to become busy if you're single. With Mercury and Venus teaming up, this is a time when offers and invitations start to roll in. This energy can help you meet someone new or be the one to make the first move. Any type of romantic communication is favored during this period, so be sure to take advantage of this energy and open your heart to new love.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your relationship finally improves after Wednesday, January 28, when Mars forms a conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius. This brings an immense amount of transformative energy into your romantic life, signaling major changes are in store for you. Instead of trying to force, control, or hang onto a relationship, embrace what you want for your life and give your partner time to do the same. These visions may overlap, but it is better if you let your partner decide for themselves rather than force anything.

This Mars-Pluto energy feels extremely driven and requires you to take action. If you’ve been considering relocating or traveling, this is the time to make it a reality. The romantic transformation occurs as you step into alignment with your divine purpose. Don't let fear hold you back from making any decisions, and allow yourself to embrace this process.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Make a plan for what you want, Pisces. On Friday, January 30, Mercury in Aquarius aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, allowing you to plan for the future and overcome any recent challenges. Jupiter gives you an opportunity to plan your future and that of your relationship. With Mercury in Aquarius, you are guided to have an intuitive approach to any conversations and share thoughts that you normally may keep inside.

This alignment serves as an opportunity to say what you may not otherwise. This energy also helps you overcome any fears of making plans and develop a healthy and committed relationship.

There is hope for new love at this time, too. If you’ve been looking for love or enjoying the single life, there is an opportunity to form an important soul connection with someone new or from your past. Mercury in Aquarius intensifies your connection with spirit and your intuition. At the same time, Jupiter allows you to have a second chance with someone special. This energy helps you learn from the past, listen to your inner self, and say yes to the opportunity for love once it arrives.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.