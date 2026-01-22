3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week From January 26 - February 1, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week, from January 26 to February 1, 2026. On January 26, Neptune enters Aries, an incredibly powerful aspect that marks the start of an abundant new era.

Transformation in your financial life may sound frightening, but it’s exactly what you need to generate greater wealth and security. You can’t keep doing what you have and expect matters to change on their own. Instead, it’s up to you to sow the seeds of abundance.

This week changes how these astrological signs think about money and the steps they can take to secure a better financial future. Neptune in Aries confirms that what you believe impacts your financial standing just as much as what you do. You are worthy of financial success, so take advantage of this exciting new chapter.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Embrace an energy of abundance, Pisces. After traversing your zodiac sign since 2011, Neptune shifts into Aries on Monday, January 26. This is an important phase in your life because it finally brings in the financial rewards for the personal work that you’ve been doing. You know that you’re worthy, and now you finally start to attract greater wealth because of who you authentically are.

While Neptune is in Aries, you are focusing on what is of most value to you. This includes investments in properties or shared projects that carry deep meaning. Your sense of abundance isn't determined by the bottom line, but by the kind of life you live and how you positively impact the world. Neptune helps you develop your creative, spiritual, and intuitive gifts so that you can finally receive compensation for choosing the road less taken.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, pay attention to offers that come in after Mercury unites with Venus in Aquarius on Tuesday, January 27. Mercury brings news and offers, while Venus represents financial abundance. Since Venus is in Aquarius, the financial success you're attracting may not be through a traditional means or one that you’ve been expecting. Try to observe where it feels like you’re being directed this week, especially if it seems like you get an offer out of nowhere.

Aquarius energy often brings up things that deviate from your own plans, yet it helps you achieve the financial freedom that you dream of. If you’ve been contemplating applying for a new job or taking any action of your own, this energy supports that as well. Just remain open to the unexpected, as the financial opportunity you get this week is not one that you will see coming. You deserve to genuinely thrive in your life.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, Mars forms a conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, January 27. Mars is the planet of action and what motivates you. As it connects to Pluto, the great transformer, you receive a career or educational opportunity that you are meant to seize. This energy represents an incredible period of transformation in your career, which positively impacts your finances.

Yet, it's important to be willing to make a change. Don’t be so afraid to make a change that you miss out on this opportunity. In the week ahead, you attract financial success through the chances that you are willing to take.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.