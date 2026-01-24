Your Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 25: The ‘Someday’ You’ve Been Waiting For Has Arrived

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope for January 25, 2026, is influenced by the First Quarter Moon in Taurus. During a First Quarter Moon, it's good to take steps toward manifesting the intentions you set during the previous New Moon or begin making a plan for what you want to accomplish. With the Moon in Taurus, you are focused on emotional safety, comfort, and joy. This is a time when you see relationships clearly and fully embrace connections, even if they're not perfect.

For existing relationships, this energy provides a time for reconnection and a reminder that love is always your safe space. Your relationship should always feel like your safe haven. This is the place where you are yourself without pretense. On Sunday, relax into this space and speak what you are feeling, knowing that you are always held by the person you love. This is what it means to feel safe in your relationship and to know that, no matter what else arises, you can exhale and sink into the comfort of love.

Love horoscopes for Sunday, January 25, 2026:

Aries

Improve the stability of your relationship on January 25, Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus brings about an opportunity to improve your current connection or create the space for a better love in your life.

Themes of stability arise, so that means conversations about the future and consistency come up on Sunday. This is your chance to focus on the stability of your relationship (or yourself if you’re single) so that you attract someone with the same energy.

Taurus

Follow your heart, Taurus. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign is a chance for you to refocus on yourself and your needs. This is a freeing time for you to take a step forward and create the changes that you’ve been seeking.

Expressing your feelings is a priority under the January 25 Moon, so just be mindful that the person you share them with is capable of creating the space you need.

Gemini

Your soul always guides you, Gemini. Create some time for yourself to reconnect with your inner self during the First Quarter Moon in Taurus on January 25.

Taurus governs your house of the subconscious and intuition, which means you need greater quiet and solitude than you normally do. Use this time to listen to your soul, especially if you’ve felt torn on a particular relationship. While the answers are unexpected, it is still important to listen.

Cancer

Stability matters, Cancer. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises in your house of relationships on January 25. With the energy of Taurus present, you are guided to focus on how to set your relationship up for success.

With Taurus energy involved, comfort is a guarantee, as is financial security. But you want to make sure you’re planning for the future, not just passively seeing where this new love goes.

Leo

Tune into what you genuinely need, Leo. Taurus energy calls you to reflect on your own decisions and choices. Instead of worrying about what others might say on January 25, this energy helps you become clear about how you feel.

This should be a time of increased confidence. Your ability to do what is right for you is heightened on Sunday, even if it’s not the path that others want you to take. You meet someone whose success is extremely attractive, which helps to progress your own path as well.

Virgo

You can’t just dream, Virgo. At a certain point, no matter how destined your dreams feel, you need to take a step forward.

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus supports you in taking action on your dreams on January 25. Whether it involves a new relationship, travel or taking your life in a completely different direction, it’s time to go for it. Trust in what you have already created and allow yourself to take this divine step forward.

Libra

Don’t dig in your heels too deep on January 25, dear Libra. The First Quarter Moon helps you focus on what you need, but in Taurus, it can sometimes lead you to be overly stubborn.

Be sure you’re focusing on the issues that genuinely matter on Sunday, not just feeling frustrated because you don’t feel heard by others. If you want to make the most of this energy, work on compromise rather than simply making a point in your relationship.

Scorpio

If you want love, go after it, Scorpio. Taurus energy governs your house of dating, relationships, and new love. This is an excellent time to say yes to that first date or to make a new connection exclusive.

You’ve done everything necessary to prepare for this moment, so on January 25, open your heart to love. There are little pieces of the puzzle that feel undone, but that doesn’t mean that you’re not ready for genuine love.

Sagittarius

Have the uncomfortable conversation on January 25, Sagittarius. While financial conversations aren’t always romantic, you are urged to discuss practical aspects of life with your partner on Sunday.

This doesn’t mean anything is wrong. Discussing finances is the only way to ensure you accomplish your goals together. Pay close attention to budgeting, shared accounts, and what you both are aiming for in the year ahead. Discussing matters ensures you remain on the same page later.

Capricorn

Set aside the fears on January 25, Capricorn. As much as you’ve wanted your forever love, there is a part of you that has always clung to the what-if in your current relationship. Whether you use it as an escape hatch or are in fear of the other shoe dropping, it’s time to set aside this mentality.

Invest in your relationship as if it lasts forever. Revel in the closeness and practice gratitude for all that you have on Sunday. You don’t need to keep a part of yourself closed off anymore.

Aquarius

Embrace the sanctuary of your home on January 25, Aquarius. Taurus energy governs your home, which means during the First Quarter Moon, that is where you want to be.

While this energy favors small redecoration projects, it also helps you tackle cleanup or prepare to move in with a partner. While you focus on what you want to get done on Sunday, be sure to set aside time to enjoy it, too, because your home truly is your safe place.

Pisces

Be the one to reach out on January 25, Pisces. Whether a break-up has occurred or you find yourself emotionally distant from a partner, it’s time for you be the one to reach out.

Rather than simply waiting for them or assuming they will, you are urged to take on this energy yourself. It doesn’t mean that you were in the wrong, but you don’t need to live in the space of waiting any longer. If you want to heal with someone or reconnect on Sunday, make the first move. You will be glad you did.

