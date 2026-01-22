Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For Friday, January 23, 2026

The daily tarot horoscope for January 23, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Aquarius, focusing on innovation and fresh ideas. The Moon is in Aries, emphasizing fresh starts. Mars, the ruler of Aries, enters Aquarius on Friday, creating a five-planet stellium in Aquarius. Things are about to get intense in the areas of advancements, technology, and humanitarian efforts.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is the Ten of Cups, reversed. When this card is upside down, it implies disruption and conflict. When life becomes unsettled, it allows people to make necessary changes. There's an opportunity for you to compromise in a way that works for you and others. Now, let's see what this means for your tarot horoscope.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Friday, January 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, the Three of Pentacles, when reversed, highlights breakdowns in collaboration. On January 23, your leadership hat goes on, and you recognize who is leading, who is following, and who is best to step aside.

You may have to work a bit harder to achieve peak productivity on Friday. Some individuals need encouragement. Other situations require changes and some clarity. Redefining roles and establishing structure could be what it takes to get the momentum flowing in the right direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Wands, reversed

Your daily tarot card for January 23 is the Eight of Wands, reversed, Taurus, and it's about delays and slowed progress. When life changes quickly, it might not be you that needs to adjust, but the situation.

On Friday, pay attention to the details. See who is doing what or thinking differently from you. Recognize that timing can be everything when suggesting an improvement or modification to what's already in place. Note that going with the flow only leads you where you don't want to go. You become the forward thinker.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Wands, reversed

Gemini, the Six of Wands, reversed tarot card points to recognition being postponed or coming to you in an unexpected way. On Friday, January 23, you want to get recognized for the work you put into a project or relationship.

However, someone may not see all that you do, which can be disheartening. Instead of staying silent or feeling unseen, you could ask for what you need. You discover that it's OK to share your wins (and challenges) and vulnerably invite a compliment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers, reversed

The reversed Lovers tarot card signals tension in a partnership or value system, Cancer. People often change due to circumstances, experiences, and new information. On Friday, January 23, what no longer remains the same becomes obvious.

You and someone you care about are headed in different directions. The path to harmony can be rebuilt by creating new shared experiences rooted in compromise, understanding and a desire to learn.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Pentacles

Leo, your daily tarot card for Friday, January 23, represents feeling left out or that your emotions are not being honored. When you realize you're not getting a need met where you are, it forces you to seek it elsewhere.

You grow during these times of change, even though the experience is uncomfortable initially. A new support system can be found, and you discover that rejection in one area becomes a great gain in another.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Cups, reversed

On Friday, January 23, the reversed Seven of Cups tarot card promises clarity after confusion, Virgo. A moment where nothing makes sense anymore can be exactly what you need to bring a sense of sensibility into your life.

That's when you challenge what you know and are prone to asking more questions. You start thinking outside the box and deliberately seek solutions. You find new and creative ideas this way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords

Libra, the Six of Swords tarot card is about letting go of what you think and mentally making space for new ideas. Sometimes you find yourself in a strange situation, where you argue more than you get along with someone you love.

On January 23, take back your power and move away from the stress of conflict, choosing a more peaceful path. Distance doesn't necessarily mean goodbye, but it can create perspective that promotes a desire to work toward peace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, your card on January 23, the King of Wands, is reversed, suggesting misdirected leadership. You can't make something out of nothing, and on Friday, tests of power are conducted to assess their influence and impact.

Your own desire to control a situation can lead you to see that true authority isn't in what you can enforce but in how to empower others to work together.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, your daily tarot card for Friday, January 23, is the reversed Six of Pentacles, which highlights imbalances in work and effort. Compromise is great in relationships, and you know that there will be days when you have to do a little more, and your friends, partner, or coworker will pick up your slack in the future.

Yet, on Friday, the gap in equitable contribution becomes hard to ignore, and you won't. It's time to gently, yet kindly, bring it up so you can reach a solution that restores balance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Magician, reversed

Capricorn, your daily tarot card is the Magician, reversed, which points to scattered focus. When there is so much to do, it's easy to become overwhelmed by all your options.

On Friday, January 23, you start to envision all the potential, making it harder for you to commit to any one thing. Today, your challenge is choosing just one thing to do. You can step back and feel what calls to you; let your intuition guide the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands, reversed

The Two of Wands, reversed tarot card, reflects self-doubt and uncertainty. Aquarius. Who would have thought being an innovator could lead to an overabundance of choices? Yet on Friday, January 23, that's where you find yourself.

Time will help you figure out where you can commit with full vigor. Give yourself permission to narrow down to one without needing a guarantee.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Cups

Pisces, your tarot card for January 23 represents mutual understanding and acceptance. Relationships are work, and even if you get along really well with someone, you can still have disagreements and fallouts over little things.

When you notice a conversation is headed in an unwanted direction on Friday, remind yourself that connection is usually possible if you pause and seek understanding.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.