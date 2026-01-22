4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On January 23, 2026

On January 23, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe, which shakes things up as the Sun and Lilith align. This energy lets us know that something needs to change.

Black Moon Lilith speaks to instinct, autonomy, and the parts of the psyche that resist control or suppression. When paired with the Sun, the message becomes a sort of call to action. Something inside demands to be seen or acted upon on Friday.

When we bury the truth for the sake of remaining comfortable in our own ignorance, the universe inevitably shakes things up. January 23 delivers a message that these astrological signs cannot ignore. It is not subtle, but it is necessary. This message points directly at what must change in order for us to live more truthfully.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

This Lilith transit brings you a realization you did not ask for but secretly needed, Aries. On January 23, you become aware of how often you have been holding back just so that you could keep things running smoothly. The message from the universe is blunt (as that's how it goes whenever Lilith is in the spotlight): Stop apologizing for wanting what you want.

Someone around you has benefited from your restraint, but that arrangement has run its course. This transit pushes you to reclaim your edge, Aries. Not through anger, but through honesty. When you speak plainly, doors open that would never respond to politeness alone. It's time to step up, Aries.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

January 23 brings you a message about control and self-trust, Virgo. The Sun aligns with Lilith on Friday, revealing how much energy you spend figuring out how it's all going to end, rather than trusting the process. The universe points out a truth that you have been wondering about for some time now. You already know what works for you, and so you do not need external validation to proceed.

Make your move, Virgo. This is about releasing your need to present as perfect. You've used this as your protection. Once you stop second-guessing your own impulses, watch how your decisions become quicker and far more satisfying.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This alignment activates an internal reckoning, Scorpio. On January 23, you recognize a desire within you that you've been minimizing or postponing because you believed it was inconvenient or disruptive. The universe's message is simple: this desire is not going away. Ignoring it has only created tension and resentment. It's time to nip it in the bud.

The Sun aligning with Lilith encourages you to act out of self-love rather than an obligation to something or someone other than yourself. Once you choose yourself, everything else begins to reorganize around that truth.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the universe delivers a message about identity on January 23. You've been presenting a version of yourself that feels acceptable, but incomplete. There's only so much faking it you're willing to do, Aquarius.

Lilith exposes the cost of that performance. You are more powerful, more interesting, and more effective when you stop filtering your perspective. We want to see the real you! The universe asks you be an original again. When you show the world what you're really made of, the world eats it up. It's time to act in alignment with your true spirit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.