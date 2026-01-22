3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On January 23, 2026

On January 23, 2026, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. The Sun aligning with Pluto helps us to concentrate on things like subtlety, imagination, and emotional intelligence.

Pushing too hard backfires on Friday, while listening closely opens unexpected paths. This is how we learn. This transit dissolves some of our old motivations that were driven by fear. It also helps us find new reasons to move forward, ones that feel meaningful rather than reactive.

Advertisement

January 23 marks the beginning of a new era defined by inner guidance and self-trust. These astrological signs are not impulsive on Friday. We think first, then react. We are true to ourselves, which leads to a feeling of hope for the future.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Sun-Pluto transit softens your usual approach, Taurus, and has you progressing at your own speed. On January 23, you realize that forcing outcomes into being has only ended up draining you completely. No more! The message here is to change how you pursue what you want, not what you want.

When the Sun aligns with Pluto, a quieter method proves far more effective, especially when it comes to creative or emotional endeavors. This cosmic alignment asks you to trust the timing of what's presently going on, instead of resisting it or trying to change it. Once you stop pushing against the current, you find yourself moving faster and with more efficiency and hope for the future than expected. You've got this, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Sun aligning with Pluto heightens your sensitivity, Cancer, and has you picking up on some subtle but real emotional undercurrents. On January 23, you see the unspoken truths that others overlook. A new era of hope begins when you act on what you feel rather than what you think you should do. This may involve stepping away from a draining obligation or redefining a relationship.

Give yourself that chance, Cancer. Stop living life based on other people's expectations. Your strength now lies in being honest and true to yourself. If you want a hopeful future, then that future begins right now. Don't complicate things more than necessary. Simplify, Cancer.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Pisces, this Sun-Pluto alignment taps into your sense of purpose and has you thinking about where exactly you want to go with your life. On January 23, you realize that you've outgrown certain previous desires. The message is not about abandoning ambition, but simply redirecting all that power toward something that you like now.

You've changed, Pisces, and it's OK. Change is inevitable. The Sun aligning with Pluto gives you the drive to achieve something you desire in the present. A new era of hope begins when you stop trying to fit your dreams into someone else’s framework. Once you honor your own vision, your motivation returns naturally. This is how you open the doors to real hope, Pisces. It's time for reinvention. It's time to be true to yourself and the life you dream of.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.