Life Won’t Feel So Exhausting For 4 Zodiac Signs After January 23, 2026

When Mars enters Aquarius on January 23, life won't feel so exhausting for four zodiac signs. When Mars changes signs, the overall day-to-day energy changes because Mars rules our actions and the way we approach things.

Mars joins Venus, Mercury, the Sun and Pluto in Aquarius, where it remains until March 2, 2026. When Aquarian planets dominate the sky, we experience more innovation, independence, freedom, and what at times could seem like revolutionary changes. When Mars enters Aquarius, it typically fuels action driven by a desire to benefit more than oneself, innovation, and unique and untried ideas that sometimes eventually become the norm.

Mars in Aquarius manifests as unique ideas and solutions to problems, community or group-focused efforts that defy the norm. Don’t be surprised if you don’t feel more open-minded and have a need to modernize something, focused on ideas that affect us all and perhaps even supporting the underdog. With Mars in Aquarius, life won't feel so exhausting for these astrological signs that become more freedom-oriented and individualistic, geared toward not only our interests but the interests of others as well.

1. Aquarius

When Mars enters your sign on January 23, Aquarius, it leaves your 12th house and enters your first. Mars in your 12th house signifies a period of irritation and hidden anger, emotional conflicts and baggage, burnout, exhaustion, and hidden enemies who can come to the forefront. In general, this is a difficult house for Mars to function in.

Life won't feel so exhausting when Mars enters your first house because it brings a surge of energy, action, sometimes courage and new beginnings. Your ambition, drive, and motivation become more apparent, along with courage and more physical activity. The time for planning is over, and now is the time to start acting and doing.

With the other four planets in your first house, the focus is on you personally, Aquarius, and you feel renewed positivity and optimism. Others are drawn to you right now, so now is the time to take action in terms of what you want and move forward with your life.

2. Cancer

Mars has been transiting your seventh house of partners since mid-December 2025, Cancer, so you may have experienced conflicts in a personal relationship or with those you deal with on a day-to-day basis. You had a rough Full Moon in Cancer on January 3 that opposed Mars and a New Moon on January 18 that conjuncted Mars in your house of partners, and none of this is comfortable energy at the very least.

But life won't feel so exhausting once Mars enters Aquarius on January 23. It leaves your seventh house and enters your eighth house, which rules partner’s money, taxes, debt, loans, and how you feel in relationships. This brings a lighter energy to the forefront and you can begin to relax more around your partners.

Aquarius is an airier energy than Capricorn and is more concerned with social progress, the collective good, and socializing. While Aquarius is still ruled by Saturn, it is less intense and more emotionally detached, so there won’t be so many clashes with those you deal with on a regular basis.

3. Aries

Aries, Mars in Capricorn has been transiting your 10th house of career and reputation, and when it enters Aquarius on January 23, it moves to your 11th house of friends, hopes and wishes, groups and your social life. Capricorn clashes with Aries, whereas Aquarius is a far more compatible sign, so life won't feel so exhausting after Friday.

At some point over the last few weeks, Mars in Capricorn squared your Sun, which likely created friction at work due to its stressful energy. Plus, the January Full Moon was in Cancer, a sign far too emotional for you. You may have experienced issues at home as well as work, or it could have created an imbalance between home and work. But as Mars leaves Capricorn for Aquarius, you will notice a big shift in energies and start to feel more like your typically positive, upbeat self — and you can expect to see a lot more of your friends!

4. Libra

Libra, Mars in Capricorn has been transiting your fourth house of home and family. You likely experienced issues with family members or those you live with, or even problems dealing with home repairs. Capricorn is not a compatible energy for Libra. The sign of work and limitations does not always bode well or create cheerful circumstances. You experienced a difficult Full and New Moon this month, which didn’t help matters either.

But when Mars enters Aquarius on January 23, it joins Venus in your fifth house of love and friends, making life feel a lot less exhausting. If you are single, you have a better-than-average chance of meeting someone significant between now and March 2. If you are partnered, the relationship may go to a higher level (or at the very least, you'll have a lot of fun). You will not only be able to breathe easier now, but you should feel great!

