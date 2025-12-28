Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 29 - January 4: The Full Moon In Cancer Rises

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for December 29, 2025 through January 4, 2026. The year ends with the Sun in Capricorn, symbolizing building a life you feel proud of. The Moon travels from Taurus through Cancer, also emphasizing themes of comfort and outgrowing our emotional crutches. Use this week to discern what those are before releasing them during the Full Moon in Cancer on January 4. Full Moons are about letting go of old habits that once felt comfortable but no longer match your future goals.

The collective tarot card for this week is the Nine of Wands, which is about overcoming hardship with perseverance. This week is special because it invites change, but don't anticipate the transition to happen overnight. Growth occurs with each lesson you learn as you pursue personal growth. Now, let's see what your individual tarot horoscope reveals for you.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for December 29, 2025 -January 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, this week's tarot card is the Eight of Pentacles, reversed, which is about perfectionism. It's a week to silence your inner critic.

You know when you're emotional over a project or situation, but you notice a quiet shift in what you tolerate. Something significant that you used to push through now feels like a misuse of your time and energy. You know that caring isn't a weakness for you, but you embrace what feels like discernment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups symbolizes missed opportunities and feeling stuck in a rut, Taurus. This week, you're evaluating how you feel. Your comfort zones no longer feel reassuring.

A situation starts to feel heavy, mainly because of its familiarity. You're ready to move on and start over, not to embrace drama but to relieve it. Make small changes to where you spend your time and with whom. Set new relationship expectations this week and let your habits and consistency build the life you desire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Cups

Gemini, your weekly tarot card is the Queen of Cups, which speaks to deep emotional maturity. Your emotions are louder than usual this week, and you can't ignore them.

You've stayed busy to ignore the truth, but this week, let your feelings guide your next steps. Make one small change that resets your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

This week, the Ten of Cups suggests you want to experience emotional fulfillment, Cancer. You can do so by sharing happiness and harmonious experiences with friends and family. Embrace sweet moments with sincerity and let others know what matters most to you by expressing your feelings freely.

This week, the deeper message from the tarot is to appreciate what you have and all that's good. When you slow down and acknowledge joy, it multiplies. Let yourself enjoy all that comes with feeling emotionally safe, free from worry.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: The Sun, reversed

Leo, the Sun tarot card, even though it's reversed this week, is still a great card to have. Your joy may be delayed, but it still comes to you.

Your confidence dims just a tad this week, but you bounce back. It's good to question your motivation and life direction. Ask yourself if you're seen for who you are or what you do for others. You're redefining what positivity means for you. Small wins count.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you experience relief from activities, relationships, or situations that you have overcommitted yourself to. The Ten of Wands, when reversed, indicates letting go of work that has felt burdensome and more than you could bear.

You note what's unsustainable, and rather than endure, you honestly admit that you have to do less. This is a powerful week for you, Virgo, because you don't measure your value by how much you do, but instead, how much power you take back for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about misalignment. You notice when others are misunderstanding you.

You're working toward a goal and want to be part of a team, but when others don't share your goals, you decide to channel your energy elsewhere instead of taking rejection personally. Clarify your wants and expectations and prove to yourself that you can set boundaries and move forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Pentacles

This week, Scorpio, your tarot card is the Two of Pentacles, which is about balance and adaptability. You're juggling multiple priorities, but feel pretty confident that you can do all that needs to be done. You don't mind the feeling of competing demands or emotional needs. Instead, you like that you're learning things about yourself.

This week helps you to define your character. You don't have to be organized or to act perfectly. You only need to be grounded and persistent.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, the Two of Cups is about miscommunication in a relationship. You're realizing that when communication is longer in sync when speaking to someone you care about, it's time to address the problem directly.

Rather than rushing to express yourself, you look into how to understand another's point of view. You act beyond self-reflection and adjust to the needs that keep you in harmony with others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Devil

Capricorn, this week is about addressing the vices in your habits that hold you back from becoming your best self. The Devil tarot card highlights habits and fears, especially negative patterns that limit your growth.

You see where control, workaholism or material goals have consumed your time. Now, you can make different choices and break unhealthy cycles that once made you feel stuck.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups

Aquarius, the Five of Cups signifies emotional disappointment and grief, often tied to unmet expectations. This week, take stock of what didn't work last year and what is possible in the year ahead of you.

You're ready to be gentle and kind with yourself. Loss has taught you to be discerning and empathetic toward yourself and others. You get unstuck and progress into a new version of yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Wands, reversed

Pisces, the Five of Wands, reversed, is about moving beyond past conflicts and finding healthier ways to address challenging emotions. You are tired of proving yourself to others and want to be yourself simply.

This week, peace becomes a priority, and instead of choosing people-pleasing for the sake of harmony, you turn your attention, time, and resources back to yourself. You choose inner alignment over outer improvement.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.