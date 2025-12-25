The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From December 29, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, reminds us that when you are working with the universe, there is never a reason to rush. You don’t need to question the process, but simply ensure that you are a part of it.

Trusting that everything is happening in divine timing is an essential part of working with the universe and receiving the luck that is meant for you. There will be new offers and opportunities in the days ahead, but that doesn’t mean the results will be instantaneous. Go into this week knowing that what has always been destined for you is heading your way.

This week carries a powerful and lucky Capricorn energy. It is meant to help you take action, make new plans, and transform your life. While Capricorn brings luck and success, as an earth sign, there is a slow and methodical energy present as well. This helps to reaffirm that there isn’t a need to rush or make an impulsive decision. Just sit with what arises, be willing to take action, and don’t hold off until the new year to start saying yes to the life you want.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, January 1

Say yes to success, Aries. On Thursday, January 1, Mercury moves into Capricorn, igniting a powerful force of immense career growth. The energy of Capricorn helps you land the perfect job, receive a raise, or finally get the recognition that you’ve been working towards. With Mercury in this zodiac sign, you are set to receive new offers and finally achieve the success you’ve been working towards.

With this immense amount of luck in your career right now, you must take action. If there is something you’ve been wanting to achieve or begin, now is the time to start. Mercury is in Capricorn through January 20, so use this powerful time to say yes to the success that you deserve.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, January 2

Everything is starting to turn around, Taurus. While it’s no surprise that you are the luckiest sign of the zodiac beginning in 2026, that’s not the only energy that is benefiting you right now. On Friday, January 2, asteroid Chiron stations direct in Aries, affecting the deepest part of your chart and psyche. While there is no doubt that you are being blessed with luck, Chiron direct allows you to actually take advantage of it.

No longer do fears of change or failure affect the choices that you make. Your wounds no longer get to call the shots. Instead, you have a deep sense of readiness and worthiness. You are finally turning your life around and taking advantage of every lucky opportunity that comes your way.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, December 29

Dedicate yourself to what you desire, Gemini. On Monday, December 29, asteroid Juno shifts into Capricorn, creating a profound opportunity to better your life. Capricorn brings significant changes to your income or the financial gifts that you receive from others. Yet, it also carries with it the ability to use all you’ve been through to have an incredible comeback.

This energy helps you focus on making plans, embracing where you are directed, and staying committed to improving your life. With Juno in this earth sign, not only do legal agreements and new contracts arise, but your romantic relationship significantly improves as well. Go fully into this new phase of your life knowing that it only gets better from here.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, January 3

This is your glow up, Cancer. Jupiter shifted into your zodiac sign in June 2026, just before the New Moon in Cancer occurred. This was only the starting point. During this phase, you were guided to set intentions for new hopes, dreams, and where you wanted to expand your energy. Then, as Jupiter stationed retrograde, you began the deep process of figuring out how to make it all a reality.

While Jupiter is still retrograde until March 10, a pivotal moment occurs on Saturday, January 3, as the Full Moon in Cancer rises. This represents a new chapter, one in which you believe in yourself fully. It's time to close out the past and genuinely believe that you are entering the luckiest and most prosperous months of your life. After all, you're working with the planet of luck in your own zodiac sign.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, January 4

Pay attention to how you care for yourself, sweet Leo. The Sun, Mars, and Venus are all in Capricorn, representing an important shift in the framework of your life. Capricorn energy directs you to reflect on your routines, how you care for yourself, and your approach to the relationships in your life. This affects everything from the work that you do to self-improvement and your love life. Yet, this isn’t the most glamorous part of your chart, which means that you must trust that what you put in will be worth the results.

This energy invites you to make upgrades to how you care for yourself and how you approach career and romantic matters. Start at the bottom up and ensure the foundation that you’re building actually fosters the life you want to live.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, December 29

Allow yourself to receive the love you’ve always wanted, beautiful Virgo. You are entering one of the most joyful and beautiful times in your personal life. While you’ve steadily seen the results of the Sun, Mars, and Venus shifting into Capricorn, once asteroid Juno enters this earth sign, it’s all about receiving the love you’ve always wanted.

This is a time to focus on your personal life, whether you’re dating someone, are single, or are married to the love of your life. While this energy can help you meet someone new or take on a creative role at work, it can also bring about an engagement. With so many planets in Capricorn, you are working with an immense amount of luck, which helps you receive both love and your fate.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, January 3

This is only the beginning, dear Libra. On Saturday, January 3, the Full Moon in Cancer lights up the sky. Cancer is an energy that guides you toward what you’re meant to do in this life. While you want success and wealth, it also reminds you that you need to feel a deep sense of purpose in whatever you do. This often relates to being of benefit or working with others in your career.

The Full Moon in Cancer is connected to the New Moon in Cancer that rose on June 25, so it’s important to reflect on what was just beginning during that time. Now, as the Full Moon rises, you begin to move forward, especially as Jupiter is set to station direct in Cancer on March 10. This is your year to get into the college you’ve always dreamed of or to land the perfect job.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, January 1

You don’t need to have it all figured out at this moment, Scorpio. On Thursday, January 1, Mercury shifts into Capricorn, igniting a powerful period of understanding, learning, and important conversations. This extends through January 20, so you have time to take advantage of it.

While this energy brings in new offers and opportunities for your personal or social life, you must be mindful of your own process. Advocate for what you want, take a stand for what is important, and allow yourself to learn and change your mind. Investigate the possibilities and know that you have every chance to lay the foundation for the life that you genuinely want.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, January 2

You deserve joy, Sagittarius. Asteroid Chiron has been turning through Aries since 2019. This is beneficial because it helps heal the wounds that have prevented you from moving forward, but it doesn’t mean that this has been an easy time. While specific themes involving marriage, children, or the work that you do have arisen, the true purpose of this energy is to teach you that you deserve a life of joy.

You don’t need to sacrifice your happiness for obligations or feel that you just aren’t meant for joy. When Chiron stations direct in Aries on Friday, January 2, you are finally able to make decisions from a place of healing. There is no question as to whether you deserve a life of joy, and because of that, this is only the start of what’s to come.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, January 1

You can do anything you put your mind to, Capricorn. Beginning on Thursday, January 1, you can enjoy the benefits of a Stellium in your zodiac sign. A Stellium represents a collection of planets in one zodiac sign, and this one brings the Sun, Venus, Mars, Juno, and Mercury into Capricorn.

This represents an incredible amount of luck and energy that you can use for your personal benefit. Whether it’s updating your personal look and how you care for yourself, or finally changing your life, this energy helps you accomplish anything you put your mind to. You are starting 2026 off strong, knowing what genuinely matters to you most. It’s not just success you achieve in the year ahead but fulfillment.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, January 3

Leave what isn’t working in the past, Aquarius. On Saturday, January 3, the Full Moon in Cancer rises, bringing an incredible chance to let go of the habits, beliefs, or inner dialogue that no longer serve you. Whether it’s how you approach work, on-going relationship issues, or how you care for yourself, this energy allows you to tune into your emotional needs and release what is no longer working.

Cancer energy brings sensitivity and tenderness, so you must be gentle on yourself during this time. Don’t force anything, and instead hold space for what your soul needs. Try to plan some quiet time and listen to your inner self. Honor what comes through and be willing to let go of what isn’t helping you make progress toward your goals.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, January 4

Embrace new and powerful connections in your life, Pisces. While you are already enjoying a social and beneficial time, a profound opportunity arrives on Sunday, January 4. The abundance of powerful Capricorn energy on this day brings luck to your social connections.

This may bring about a positive development in your personal life or new connections that enhance career opportunities. The most important thing is that you embrace the people you already have in your life and the opportunities to forge new connections. Regardless of how you are looking to change your life in the coming year, this energy helps you realize that you’re not meant to do it alone.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.