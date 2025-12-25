3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Financial Success All Week From December 29, 2025 - January 4, 2026

All week, from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting financial success. While the decisions that you make in your financial life matter, so do your beliefs about money and what you deserve.

Many times, your unhealed wounds are most pronounced in your financial life. While the choices that you make matter in the days ahead, your beliefs surrounding what you deserve take precedence. This isn’t to say that money doesn’t matter, but that beneath what you need materially, you must honor what you deserve to receive.

The week ahead is saturated in Capricorn energy, especially as the Stellium in this earth sign is perfected on Thursday, January 1. Capricorn is a hard-working zodiac sign and one that always achieves success. Yet, that is only part of the story.

Asteroid Chiron, known as the wounded healer, finally stations direct in Aries on Friday, January 2, just before the Full Moon in Cancer on Saturday, January 3. While Capricorn is all about business, Chiron and the Full Moon represent your emotions and beliefs surrounding money. Work to embody what you deserve and prepare to receive new levels of financial success.

1. Sagittarius

This is your era of luck and success, Sagittarius. On Sunday, January 4, there is a double conjunction between the Sun, Mars, and Venus in Capricorn. While this is extremely lucrative energy, it is also part of the Stellium in this earth sign, representing financial windfalls, incredible success, and greater wealth. This is a time to start investing in yourself and not just accept matters as they currently are. The universe is truly supporting you at this time, so you must take action.

The double conjunction is in effect until January 10; however, the Stellium brings luck and new opportunities through January 18. This is your luckiest period all year for increasing your net worth, receiving a higher salary, and putting into place what you want to grow in 2026. Use this energy to be proactive, take a chance, and believe that all of this is finally happening because you deserve it.

2. Pisces

Your beliefs always shape your reality, Pisces. While you are one of the most spiritual zodiac signs, matters of money are often difficult, especially during the early part of your life. You often see money as meaningless or inconsequential. Yet, understanding the energy behind money is crucial to finally receiving what you deserve.

You’ve been going through a deep review of your beliefs involving money and financial security since June 30, when Chiron first stationed retrograde in Aries. But this is the moment you finally start making progress. You now see the energy and possibilities behind being financially independent.

On Friday, January 2, Chiron stations direct in Aries, bringing a time of culmination into your life. Since 2019, Chiron has been helping you heal your wounds of lack and the distorted views you had regarding money and wealth. As Chiron stations direct, you begin to move into the rewards phase. This is your chance to level up, receive what you deserve, and never again have to worry about money. You are meant not just for abundance, but to live a life of ease, and that begins this week.

3. Gemini

You are always worthy, Gemini. You often get stuck in thinking that worthiness is something that must be earned. You believe that you need to be patient or exhaust yourself working to deserve the financial security that you want. Yet, worthiness has nothing to do with your actions or choices, but with who you are.

Try to understand that you can be productive and make wise financial choices, but that regardless of the outcome or what you choose, you are still worthy. Deserving financial success has nothing to do with what happens in your life, but in who you authentically are.

The Full Moon in Cancer rises on Saturday, January 3, bringing a moment to release the notion that you must prove your worth. This lunar cycle is about letting go of the effort or proof and simply knowing you are worthy of everything working out in your favor. Try to let go of thinking that you must always be doing something in order to attract the financial success you deserve, and instead step into the place of knowing that you already are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.