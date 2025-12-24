3 Zodiac Signs Who Attract Financial Success All Month In January 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success for the entire month of January 2025. The start of the month carries a great deal of energy around responsibility and practicality, thanks to the lucky Capricorn Stellium January 4 to 17.

Following the surge of Capricorn energy, which is all about being responsible and practical with your spending, we shifts to Aquarius influences. The energy of Aquarius is all about newness. You receive help figuring out innovative ways to make money or generate greater wealth, while also forging a new beginning in your financial life. Trust that what you do during the first part of January 2025 will lead to financial opportunities and success by the end of the month.

1. Sagittarius

Take advantage of every opportunity, Sagittarius. The earth sign of Capricorn governs your house of material wealth and financial abundance. With Pluto in Capricorn from 2008 to 2024, this was a period of facing the truth of what you need to do in order to achieve success. While you have felt that you were on a better path, the real rewards start finally flowing in January.

From January 4 to 17, the Capricorn Stellium is active. With Sun, Venus, Juno, Mercury, and Mars all in this earth sign, there is a concentrated energy of wealth and abundance.

Although the Stellium officially will be over, pay close attention to any opportunity that arrives on Sunday, January 18 with the Capricorn New Moon as this may put you in a completely different income bracket.

2. Capricorn

Believe in your success, Capricorn. You will start 2026 off on a strong note with a collection of planets all within your zodiac sign. This means you are meant to trust yourself, your vision, and decisions as you head into planning your year. While each year there is an influx of Capricorn energy during this period, this year is unique, so it's good to focus more on believing in and trusting yourself to choose the path of financial abundance.

Your self-confidence allows you to take full advantage of all the opportunities once Venus shifts into Aquarius on January 17, followed by Mars into Aquarius on January 23. Venus brings abundance, wealth, and a sense of well-being, while Mars motivates you to achieve even greater financial heights.

This energy will last through February 10, so you have the time to start a new job or get your own business off the ground. Just continue to believe in yourself and when the opportunity of a lifetime arrives, take it.

3. Aquarius

It's time to expand your perception of wealth, Aquarius. Asteroid Pallas shifts into Pisces on January 25, bringing a new way of approaching financial success in January 2025. Pallas remains in Pisces through April 26, so you have an extended period of abundance in your future.

Pallas in Pisces is a time to take a bigger look at your finances and how you are generating income. Pisces invites you to take a holistic approach by helping you tap into your passions and dreams for what you would do if you actually could do anything you wanted.

With Pallas in Pisces from January 25 through April 26, you enter a period of shifting how you think about money and build wealth. It's an excellent time to get into a creative pursuit. If you’ve been teetering between a traditional job or doing something that helps others, this may finally push you to take that step. Instead of focusing on the numbers, look at what any change would bring to how you live your life and bring joy to others.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.