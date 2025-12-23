4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck In January 2026

Five zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck in January 2026. Saturn's energy is the leading influencer all month. It rules both Capricorn and Aquarius, and since several planets make their way through both these signs, Saturnian energy brings a powerful, fresh start.

Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1, making this a very productive period. You benefit from Mercury direct. Since Mars in Capricorn is exalted, motivation is high. The Full Moon in Cancer is in its domicile on January 3, teaching you how to practice emotional transparency and compassion. Venus enters Aquarius on January 17, and the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 18th shows you how to work with the community you have or build one. You establish meaningful connections for the New Year.

The Sun enters Aquarius on January 19, and Mercury follows in the same sign on the 20th. Mars enters Aquarius on January 23, and closing the month, you experience Neptune’s re-entry in Aries on the January 26. You are taught to be more responsible, compassionate and patient with your goals.

1. Capricorn

In January, you are modifying and learning from the overall experiences Saturn has brought to you since last year. Mercury in your sign at the beginning of the month gives you the edge to conjure up fabulous ideas in the professional or academic sector.

The Full Moon in Cancer on the 3rd continues teaching you how to work well with others and how to ask for help. Learning to be more compassionate and present for others is a sign of maturity. A different dynamic compared to the start of 2025, when Mars was retrograde in this part of your chart.

The Full Moon shows you how to be more humble, as this is a moment to practice diplomacy and self-awareness. Venus enters Aquarius on the 17th, followed by the Sun on the 19th, shifting your focus to the financial sector. When Mercury enters this part of your chart on the 20th, you'll plan and build your savings. Setting solid goals for the next several weeks becomes easier.

The New Moon in your sign on the 18th shows you the tools you need to work slowly to achieve the success you desire over the next six months. January is a period where you witness your potential, and leveling up becomes a lot easier with the Saturnian influence pushing you to take control and make your dreams a reality.

2. Aquarius

Although you start the year with Capricorn season, January is a very important month for you, as it sets the tone for the year. After all, Aquarius, Jupiter enters the sign of Leo later this year, and it activates your sign. Love and romance are central themes.

Still, right now Mars enters your sign on the 23rd, awakening your ambitions and drive, especially if you’ve been in a slump. At the start of the month, Mercury enters the sign of Capricorn, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on the 3rd. Venus enters your sign on the 17th, alleviating any tensions started during the 2025 Scorpio season.

Single people meet someone new, and those in existing relationships elevate their relationship. The Sun enters your sign on the 19th, making this a period filled with celebration, harmony and expansion. Mercury’s ingress on the 20th illuminates you with excellent ideas, allowing you to work more efficiently, and, if you’re in the professional sector, your work is praised now.

Mars enters Aquarius on the 23rd, bringing more passion and boosting your work ethic and with the aspect to Pluto, it feels like you’re on overdrive. You prioritize self-care and channel your energy into something fun. You meet people who transform you and teach you new things. In January, you set the tone for what to expect later in the year, including new friendships, abundance and personal power.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you welcome all the energy that January has to offer. You start things off with Mercury, entering your partnership sector in the sign of Capricorn on January 1. The Full Moon in your sign on the 3rd serves as a recap and deeper analysis of how Jupiter has shifted our perspective and how you have evolved over the last six months.

Connecting with new ideas and philosophies is important in January, as they push you out of your comfort zone and expand your horizons, making you feel confident in the spotlight. Venus entering Aquarius on the 17th is a relaxing and comprehensive period that allows you to do the inner work to find your own strength and power.

The Capricorn New Moon on the 18th opens doors in the professional and relationship sectors. New romances are on the horizon with this energy, and existing relationships receive a boost. The Sun enters Aquarius on the 19th, an important energy that allows you to reflect on the relationship that you have with yourself as you analyze your value system.

Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, followed by Mars entering this part of your chart on the 23rd. Mars in Aquarius brings more ongoing transformations that continue over the next six months. In January, you discover the fighter in you, and your inner warrior comes out.

4. Leo

Prepare for a January that allows you to reconnect with your ideas. You explore new horizons, and meet new people, Leo. Opportunities to reflect on the goals you would like to achieve in the next six months become doable.

Leo, Mars enters your relationship sector on the 23rd, helping you work on your love mindset. Mars catalyzes personal transformations once it meets Pluto. The Full Moon in the sign of Cancer on the 3rd shows you how to take it easy and give yourself the nourishment you desire to recharge your batteries.

Venus enters your relationship sector on the 17th in the sign of Aquarius, helping you to meet new friends and expand your social circles. You discover what's evident in your professional sector as Venus eases tensions with colleagues and enables you to build better dynamics with your bosses or those in charge.

The New Moon in Capricorn on the 18th reminds you not to lose sight of your goals since you are given new tools to work with over the next six months. Focus on a skill or something you want to learn during this period to reap long-term benefits. The Sun enters Aquarius on the 19th, and Mercury enters this sign on the 20th. With multiple planets in Aquarius, it is a fascinating and energizing period that continues your evolution.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.