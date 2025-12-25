3 Zodiac Signs Destined For Luck & Good Fortune The Week Of December 29, 2025 - January 4, 2026

All week, from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, three zodiac signs are destined for luck and good fortune. Some years end quietly, barely registering on your radar at all. Yet, others require awareness, readiness, and bold action to ensure that you are holding hands with destiny. This is precisely what the week ahead entails.

There is no quiet slumber to the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. Instead, the universe is preparing you to be able to strike precisely when the moment arrives. Ready yourself, and don’t let this opportunity for luck and abundance go to waste.

Advertisement

The week ahead brings the Capricorn stellium. A stellium represents five or more planets within one zodiac sign, creating a powerful portal of energy and manifestation. This stellium includes the Sun, Mars, Venus, asteroid Juno, and Mercury, and culminates with the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18.

The choices that you make in the week ahead allow you to reap incredible opportunities, financial windfalls, and the career recognition that you’ve been dreaming of. While you don’t need to rush the process, you must be sure that you’re participating in it, knowing that 2026 calls for bold moves.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You embody pure luck, Taurus. You have everything you need to make your dreams come true and completely transform your life. While you’ve been feeling lucky since the middle of December, it intensifies this week, bringing you one of the greatest opportunities you’ve seen in recent years.

Beginning on Thursday, January 1, the Capricorn stellium, which includes the Sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury, and asteroid Juno, is active. This is the time to make bold moves, knowing you are ready for a better life. On January 18, the stellium will reach a point of fruition, coinciding with the New Moon in Capricorn.

Advertisement

This energy helps to motivate you and bring in greater abundance, new offers, and a deep commitment to living the life that you are meant to. Nothing is holding you back in this moment, Taurus. It is time that you rise up and start making the moves the universe is guiding you toward.

While the Capricorn stellium brings in an immense amount of luck, it’s also grounded and practical, so there’s no reason to rush or feel like you’re under pressure. However, you must choose to pursue every avenue of change. After all, your success depends on the chances you are willing to take.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Trust in your soul to lead the way, Leo. Since 2019, asteroid Chiron has been moving through Aries, igniting a period of deep soul review. This created a powerful desire to learn from the world around you and experience all that you could. Yet, the lessons of Chiron are often difficult, as the asteroid asks you to confront your wounds or self-limiting beliefs.

Through your most painful wounds, your greatest destiny is born. As you reach the conclusion of Chiron’s transit of Aries in June 2026, you start to see glimmers of what is meant for you and the purpose for all that you’ve gone through.

On Friday, January 2, Chiron stations direct in Aries, beginning an important phase of intuition and soul-guided life changes. This was the last full retrograde period in Aries before Chiron makes its move into Taurus in June 2026. This means that it’s time for you to start seeing the results of your choices.

Use this energy to believe in yourself, listen to your intuition, and trust that what resonates with your soul is meant for you. You are moving into a profound period of manifestation and change, but being able to trust your inner compass will make all the difference in knowing how to move forward.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Only take what you need, Scorpio. You don’t need to carry past hurts, beliefs, or events around with you any longer. In fact, you don’t need to let anything from the past determine the future that you’ve been dreaming of.

Advertisement

You are crossing a divine threshold this week, representing you finally making the moves in your life that you’ve always dreamed of. You just need to remember that you are capable of anything. To truly have the life you’ve always wanted, you must set down what is heavy, including the fears that kept you stuck in 2025. It’s time to breathe deep and take what you need.

On Saturday, January 3, the Full Moon in Cancer rises. While a Full Moon brings a sense of completion, this specific transit is about what you are now preparing to embark on. The lunar cycle of Cancer is intrinsically tied to the luck that you receive from the universe.

Think back to June 25 and the Cancer New Moon. What was beginning in your life during this time? What feelings were you struggling with? This is your chance to release the heavy feelings so you can create the emotional space to finally change your life in the ways you’ve always dreamed of.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.