5 Zodiac Signs Feel More Loved Than They Have In A Long Time During The Week Of December 29 - January 4

During the week of December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, five zodiac signs feel more loved than they have in a long time, showing us that a new beginning is always possible. Whether it’s the new year or just a new day, you can always choose to embrace a new beginning in your romantic life.

In fact, it is essential to embrace this energy in long-term relationships so that you can continually see your partner for who they are rather than who they used to be. To have a new beginning doesn’t mean that you must avoid the past. Rather, you need to bring peace to it. Resolve what has hurt or challenged you and forge a plan for how to move forward, knowing that it’s not the worst moments that define a relationship, but the ability to never give up on one another.

This week brings the Capricorn stellium into focus. A stellium is a gathering of five or more planets concentrated in one zodiac sign that creates a powerful and lucky opportunity. In Capricorn, this energy involves a highly successful new beginning.

Capricorn is logical, pragmatic, and focused on daily acts of service. This is a zodiac sign that loves forever and knows exactly what to do to have long-term love. During this time, you must focus on the practical as much as the magical. Embrace unexpected conversations or new offers, and don’t rush the process. While this is a lucky energy, Capricorn moves at a pace for overall success, not instant results.

1. Cancer

Follow your heart, dear Cancer. The powerful wave of Capricorn energy this week helps to progress a current relationship or attract someone new into your life. It also helps to bring greater balance to how you approach your love life. It can’t be all about emotions, all the time. It must also include values and logic. Try to use this energy to shift how you approach love, but also stay open to the unexpected, as sudden events can occur during this week.

This earth-sign energy is meant to help you transform your romantic life and bring in a new beginning. With Juno, the Sun, Mars, and Venus all in Capricorn, expect to see some positive results in your romantic life. The Capricorn stellium on January 1 brings an immense amount of luck to your romantic life as you begin 2026, allowing you to finally follow your heart and manifest the relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

2. Virgo

Be willing to explore your relationship, dearest Virgo. Capricorn energy is all about the long-term love that you want in your life. While you’ve already been enjoying the collective Capricorn energy, Mercury shifts into this earth sign on Thursday, January 1, initiating a new romantic chapter.

A stellium in Capricorn brings a sense of growth and fulfillment to your romantic life, through weddings, engagements, purchasing a home together, or merging your lives. Once Mercury moves into Capricorn, this energy is heightened. It also brings about important conversations, offers, and the ability to explore what kind of life you and your partner want to create.

Mercury is in Capricorn through January 20, bringing in continued growth and new beginnings to your love life. Remember that you bond most deeply through talking to one another. Whether it’s figuring out a solution to a problem or simply getting to know one another better, don’t overlook the importance of communication and connection. Instead of lively nights out, you may prefer quiet evenings in so that you can discuss all that you need to. Take your time with this energy and don’t try to rush anything, as it is all happening as it's meant to.

3. Libra

Allow yourself to move forward, Libra. On Friday, January 2, Chiron stations direct in Aries, ending a deep phase of healing and transformation within your romantic life. Chiron retrograde in Aries helped you focus on your wounds, what you deserve, and how to have a healthy relationship. However, it didn’t allow you to think about how to actually implement what you learned. With Chiron now direct, you are entering into a new era of your romantic life, but it’s up to you to make it everything you want it to be.

Chiron has been in Aries since 2019, creating a powerful portal of healing and growth in your romantic life. While this has not been an easy time, it has given you the tools to improve your relationship as you move forward. When Chiron stations direct, you finally start seeing the results of all that you’ve been through. The rewards of your efforts are coming into place, so focus on moving forward and making your relationship better.

4. Capricorn

Let your heart be full, Capricorn. The Cancer Full Moon rises on Saturday, January 3. The lunar cycle represents the end of an internal process that began on June 25 with the Cancer New Moon. Cancer is a sensitive and emotional sign, so expect to experience heightened emotions and an increased sense of vulnerability. This creates a beautiful and emotional period in your relationship, when you can finally tell that special person in your life just how much they mean to you.

While you haven’t been dissatisfied with your relationship, matters have felt challenging recently. Whether you struggled to get enough quality time together, felt like you weren’t on the same page, or were blocked from sharing your emotions, matters have been tense as of late. The Cancer Full Moon allows all of that to be released.

This week, your heart opens as you share your feelings, talk about the past, and figure out how to move forward together. This may also create a sense of immense gratitude for having that person in your life through it all. Let yourself share your thoughts and feelings during this time, as that will be key to making the most of this energy and starting your new year off right.

5. Taurus

Embrace the divine timing at work in your love life, Taurus. The Capricorn energy this week brings you new opportunities and adventures in love. The multiple Capricorn transits bring about what you’ve always dreamed of, but you must remember you still have to take a chance on it. What arrives may not be on your time or in ways that you previously imagined, so it’s important to remain open and let yourself be excited about where the universe is guiding you.

The Capricorn stellium ushers a beautiful and expansive energy into your romantic life. This brings about sudden opportunities and offers, especially those concerning travel, long-distance love, or elopements. While some of what arises this week feels unexpected or surprising, it doesn’t mean that you haven’t been making plans or hoping for this kind of outcome. Capricorn is a fellow earth sign like yourself, so there is a preparedness and comfort present that allows you to take risks and use this energy. Just remember that the best love always comes along unexpectedly.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.