Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For December 29 - January 4 — 2026 Begins On A Very Good Note

Weekly horoscopes are here for December 29, 2025 to January 4, 2026, a reflective week that helps us see the progress we made over the last year. During this Capricorn season, we are learning a lot about our drives and motivation with Mars currently in this sign pushing us beyond our limits.

The week begins with an exalted Taurus Moon aspecting Mars, which is also in exaltation. This is a great chance to dream big and set our intentions for the New Year. The Moon enters Gemini on December 31, improving our communication. The Full Moon in Cancer on January 3 is a good transit for relaxing and spending time with loved ones as we recharge during this Cardinal-focused new year.

Weekly horoscopes for December 29, 2025 - January 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Taurus Moon reminds you of what you are willing to tolerate and what you’re not going to give the time of day to. This is a week for practicing focus and being more intentional with your work. Whatever blockages you may be facing finally lift this week.

When the Moon is in the sign of Gemini starting on Wednesday, it's a great time for developing new plans during this magnetic Capricorn season.

Over the weekend, the Full Moon in Cancer shows you the strength of your foundation and what changes need to be made in order to fortify it before Saturn enters your sign in February for the next few years.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in your sign starts things off this week, showing you a much more optimistic view of love. Mars and the Moon aspect each other, intensifying your existing romantic connections. Creatives experience breakthroughs during this energy that carries through to the Full Moon later in the week.

When the Moon is in Gemini midweek, it's a good time for practical financial plans, especially if you need to make adjustments after the holiday season.

Over the weekend, the Full Moon in Cancer shows you the support system you have. Connecting with friends helps you build a stronger connection with your inspiration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Moon in Taurus at the start of the week, you are learning how to show up for yourself and to prioritize self-care and rest. While Saturn in Pisces is still providing lessons, you are reminded to give yourself a break.

This is also a good week to strengthen your communication, with the Gemini Moon showing you what needs to be prioritized. It could be tempting to start new projects at the start of the year, but you are also reminded that it’s best to finish what you have on the table first.

The Full Moon closes the week reminding you to continue to incorporate love and care into your routine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Capricorn season is mobilizing you to reach for the stars, and the optimistic energy connected with Jupiter in your sign helps you catapult those ideas this week.

When the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, it's a very important energy that encourages you to reflect on all your successes and accomplishments over the last six months. You can still make changes and upgrade your plans.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, triumphant energy from the Taurus Moon impacts you at the start of the week, bringing to light your work ethic and relationship dynamics in the professional or academic sectors.

When the Moon is in the sign of Gemini midweek, the Mercurial energy makes it a lot easier to collaborate with and understand others. This is also a social transit, so prepare to get invited to events over the next several days.

The Full Moon in Cancer is a very introspective period that helps you see all that you have learned over the last six months and helps you prepare for what you will expect when Jupiter enters your sign later this year.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with the Moon in fellow Earth sign Taurus at the beginning of the week, you're more focused on building your skills and adapting to any changes that may be happening within your career or academic sector. You are a lot more patient and practical during this Capricorn season, which will help you out in the long run.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in the sign of Gemini makes you more action-oriented. Don't be afraid to ask for support from people you trust. If you’re overwhelmed, ask for help or take the time to adjust your routines.

Closing the week is the Full Moon in Cancer, which makes you more of an explorer. Check out local museums, restaurants, neighborhood clubs, and connect with your community over the weekend.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Cardinal signs are experiencing a flurry of energy this week with the Full Moon over the weekend. But first, the Taurus Moon makes you feel more comfortable with this energy since it is in a fellow Venus-ruled sign.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Gemini brings opportunities for travel and exploring. If this is not a possibility, listening to music, reading a book, or watching a movie are good ways to explore new things during this expansive period that boosts your curiosity for learning new things.

The Full Moon in Cancer on Saturday shines a light on your career sector. Reflect on your successes over the last six months. Jupiter is still in this sign as well, giving you the edge for the next several months if you want more growth and expansion.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this is a very intense week with the Taurus and Gemini Moons bringing a wave of emotional currents that you may have been avoiding. Learning from the past is essential, but it is best to focus on the present.

2025 strengthened your armor as you learned more about yourself with Pluto’s aspect to your sign and became more open to change with Uranus’ brief stay in Gemini. Now, 2026 is a fresh start — leave the past in the past.

This week, you're seeing who is showing up for you and who is not in your life. Make time for solid friendships and making new connections, especially during the Full Moon in Cancer on Saturday.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, as we release the hold 2025's energy has had on us for the past year, you are getting ready to connect with your power. The eclipse energy will be more potent next month, but for now, this week reflects the start of something wonderful as you begin to take back your control.

The Moon in Taurus at the beginning of the week focuses on healing and going slow. It could also highlight any emotions linked to the past. If there are any resentments in your professional sector, focus on making peace and taking the high road.

Midweek, the Moon in Gemini reminds you to show up for yourself, and this message is carried through the Full Moon in Cancer. Become your biggest cheerleader during this year because it will have you in the lead.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there's some magic connected with this New Year with Mars in your sign inspiring and pushing you to see your potential. This is a time for Cardinal signs like you to get more connected with their goals and destiny.

The Moon in Taurus starts the week with playful energy that helps you to feel more comfortable expressing your emotions to others. Love feels more playful and carefree during this transit and during the communicative Gemini Moon that follows.

When the Full Moon in Cancer takes control over the weekend, this will be a time for you to be honest with your expectations in love. If you’re in a relationship, you could uncover new sides to your partner. Single folks can bookmark past experiences and reflect on what changes they should incorporate in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your potential becomes clear during the Moon in Taurus at the start of the week as you establish better routines and plans in order to thrive in this new year.

Once the Moon is in Gemini midweek, it's a lovely period for you to establish a better relationship with yourself. Healing your inner child may is the predominant theme of these lunations, with a focus on releasing blockages. Focus on the hobbies you find most enjoyable.

The Full Moon in Cancer over the weekend serves as a period to incorporate even more self-care and upgrade your routines. 2026 is all about how you’re staying ahead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, socializing is very important during the Taurus Moon early in the week. Creatives benefit from this energy because it adds discipline and insight. Expect to experience some favorable new ideas that really work out for you.

Midweek, the Moon in Gemini sets the tone for the upcoming Full Moon. Take it easy and be more methodical. Your home (or the place you feel most comfortable in) might unlock some new ideas for any new artistic initiatives.

The Full Moon in Cancer rekindles some lost dreams over the weekend, when you are energized and more empowered with the Moon and Jupiter aspecting your sign.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.