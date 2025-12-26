Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of January 2026

As we reach the end of January 2026, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs who will be able to breathe a deep sigh of relief and feel much more optimistic about their futures. Things take a serious turn for the better as we reach the end of January and both Saturn and Neptune prepare to change signs, significantly lightening the mood for these astrological signs.

Saturn has been in Pisces since March 2023, but as we end the month of January, the planet of discipline is less than two weeks away from entering Aries where it will remain until April 14, 2028. Neptune has had a long transit through Pisces, which began in February 2012, and for the past year, Saturn has been conjunct Neptune. This has been a difficult transit because Saturn rules our structures in life while Neptune dissolves them, creating a period where we have a hard time moving forward and often feel depressed or as though we are stuck in the mud with no real clarity about the future.

The peak of this transit occurs in January before Neptune finally leaves Pisces for good on January 26, 2026. No one alive today will ever experience another transit of Neptune in Pisces, and Saturn won’t return to Pisces for another 30 years.

These transits have been more difficult for the mutable signs or those who have planets in mutable signs in their charts. But now that these transits are finally nearing completion, any issues connected with Saturn (or Neptune) are finished as these planets have done all they will do in terms of disruptions. As January 2026 ends, these zodiac signs can expect life to get much better.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you have been slammed with a double whammy over the last year with both Saturn and Neptune transiting your sign, but life gets much better by the end of January 2026.

When Saturn transits your sign every 30 years, you undergo a period of significant challenges that can at times seem like a crisis, especially when Saturn is conjunct your Sun. Typically, as Saturn leaves your sign, you can breathe a sigh of relief and know your challenges are over. By the end of January, Saturn only spends another two weeks in your sign before leaving the sign for 30 years. When Saturn enters Aries, it moves into your second house. You will work to build a stronger foundation in life, especially where finances and self-worth are concerned.

Neptune in Pisces has been a long and confusing aspect, especially when it was conjunct your Sun. Sun-Neptune transits can create a period of creativity and compassion, but can also usher in a period where there is a lack of clarity about many things including relationships, career, or other matters. When Neptune leaves Pisces, the clarity you have been missing returns and you can make the decisions you need to move forward.

2. Virgo

Virgo, with Saturn and Neptune moving out of the picture, clarity and new purpose emerge as life gets much better for you by the end of January 2026. Saturn and Neptune have both been transiting your seventh house of others or partners. Partners can refer to marriage, relationships, business partnerships, or those you deal with on a day-to-day basis. You have been through difficulties with others over the past several years or longer.

Saturn opposing your Sun can represent the ending of a relationship or going through a difficult time with a partner. Sun-Saturn transits denote a lot of hard work, but eventually, reward comes. Neptune in your seventh house is typically associated with confusing relationships, lack of clarity, and in extreme cases, misguided feelings about relationships or even deception.

Saturn and Neptune enter your eighth house of other people’s money, debt, and the way you feel in relationships. Sometimes there can be an inheritance during this cycle. Aries does not affect Virgo, so you will feel a huge relief and move on to better things and fewer setbacks after January!

3. Gemini

Gemini, Saturn and Neptune have been transiting your 10th house of career. Saturn has been in your 10th house since 2023, and Neptune since 2012.

Saturn in the 10th is typically associated with a lot of hard work in terms of career. While it is not all bad, it can cause delays and bring about obstacles to success depending on what else it is aspecting. Neptune in the 10th house can create career confusion and a lack of clarity, and at times, this energy can affect your reputation negatively. At worst, Neptune can bring about a career downfall, but it isn’t always this dramatic. It is, however, generally associated with a lack of direction in your career or being in a job that isn’t satisfactory.

When Saturn and Neptune leave Pisces, life gets much better because all of this changes as your clarity returns. When Saturn and Neptune move into Arie,s they both leave your 10th house and enter your 11th house of friendships, and Aries is favorable for Gemini. These planets in Aries create a positive aspect to your Sun. Sun-Neptune transits denote a pleasant, creative, and potentially spiritual time, and Sun-Saturn transits are indicative of stability, making life all in all much better for a long time to come. Hang on, you’re almost there!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.