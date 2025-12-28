Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Monday, December 29

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, December 29, 2025, is here. The Moon leaves Aries to enter Taurus, bringing focus to comfort, money, and what you want to own. The Sun remains in Capricorn, fostering a desire to work and success. The Sun and Moon in Earth energy provide a sense of determination and groundedness to stay productive.

Monday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Four of Pentacles, reversed, which is about breaking free from materialism and finding purpose only in wealth. You're ready to count your blessings now and center yourself on what defines security. You discover why it's essential to enjoy what life has to offer rather than be controlled by it.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, December 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups acknowledges that you feel stuck in a struggle right now, Aries, like you’ve tried every solution to get yourself out.

Nevertheless, the Four of Cups is a sign of hope. It suggests that on Monday, in your moment of despair, when you have exhausted all options, you’re met with strength and given help from an outside source. It may feel weakening to be in a place of need, but it positions you for a miracle.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor

The Emperor is all about leadership, authority, and nourishment, Taurus. It brings out the ambitious and provider side of you.

Receiving this tarot card on Monday is a signal to set in place boundaries and systems that will lead you to success in the next few weeks and the new year. It is also a promising sign that you will be able to grow in the goals you have set.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Swords

Endings are rarely fun, Gemini. Even when you are glad to see something go, comes the pain of adapting to something new.

The Ten of Swords on Monday is a signal that you are going through a loss or a change, and particularly a painful one. Let yourself fully process the grief. You realize that there is still a tremendous future ahead of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot

Cancer, your daily tarot card for Monday is the Chariot, which paints a picture of success by overcoming any obstacle that comes your way. You are ready to take hold of your future instead of sitting in the passenger seat.

The Chariot encourages you to couple your inner desires with tangible goals, recognizing that you can achieve success even greater than what you imagined.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Swords

The Five of Swords represents conflict and arguments in a relationship. Because of the problems you are encountering, you might be feeling discombobulated or defeated.

To you, Leo, sometimes winning means being "right" in an argument. However, according to the Five of Swords, the longer you are in conflict on Monday, the more you realize harmony is the real prize.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess

Wisdom, growth, and faith are all attributes that are indescribably important to you, Virgo. However, they are also ones that won’t grow unless you thoughtfully cultivate them.

The world is busy, and so is your schedule and agenda. However, the Priestess serves as a reminder of what matters. A lot of things demand your mental space and time. Prioritize and protect your time instead of letting others tap into it without any set time frame.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands, reversed

Your mind feels all over the place, Libra. The Knight of Wands, reversed, signals scattered energy, yet also an inward sense of restlessness. It might be your busy schedule, laundry list of to-dos, or habits that keep your brain moving at a fast speed, but regardless, this card calls for a momentary pause to review your priorities.

The Knight of Wands, reversed, reassures you that you have an extensive supply of energy and enthusiasm, which are incredible strengths. But unless they are adequately channeled, you will not have used it effectively. This card reminds you to finish what you start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You're ready for change, Scorpio, and the transformation you want starts here. Because the truth is, change is far more than possible. There is a version of you who has made it out on the other side and is proud of you for putting in the work now.

However, the trek to change is an uphill battle. The Wheel of Fortune, reversed, propels you to arrive at a place where you hate the bad habit and how it holds you back more than you love the comfort you feel while doing it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Cups, reversed

Grief is all-consuming, Sagittarius. At first, it feels like hope and joy will never return. But then, eventually, it does. While the pain of losing someone you love never completely goes away, you are getting the gift of experiencing glimmers of hope again.

On Monday, the Five of Cups symbolizes a transformational point in your journey. You’re coming to a place of more acceptance and feeling more whole emotionally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The World

The World is a card of growth, completion, and pausing before entering a new phase, Capricorn. This is a timely time to receive this card, as it can symbolize slowing down momentarily before you speed up in time for the new year.

On Monday, reflect on how far you have come and what you have learned from both your successes and losses. This card encourages you to fall in love with what you are doing, not just the tangible goals you meet. This card sparks passion and purpose, and connects you with your mission rather than simply judging by numerical measures.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

It’s time to celebrate, Aquarius. The Three of Cups encourages you to gather with your community and celebrate your wins. It’s a card of gratitude, being with people you love, and a strong sense of accomplishment.

Monday's tarot card isn’t just about commemorating your past growth. It also helps build momentum for the future. So if you’re looking for an excuse, let this be your sign, Aquarius. Grab your pals and enjoy some quality time reflecting on your growth and setting goals for the future. You might even want to make a vision board for the new year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Cups

One of the most courageous things you can do is walk away from something that is just okay to find what you were truly made for, Pisces. It is deeply courageous because it is much easier to stay in one's comfort zone.

You can tell on Monday that settling is starting to eat at your soul. You aren’t OK with sacrificing your purpose and potential for the sake of comfort. You know deep down what you no longer want to hold onto.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.