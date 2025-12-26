5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting December 29

All week, from December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. As we enter the new year, this is a time to change our habits and learn how to work more efficiently. Capricorn season shows us more discipline, and this serves as a prelude to what we can expect during Saturn’s return to Aries.

When the Moon is in Taurus at the start of the week, we are more optimistic about the future. Then, the Mercurial Gemini Moon boosts our communication, making our discussions more vibrant. On January 3, the Full Moon in Cancer shows the impact of our hard work and efforts over the last six months.

The zodiac signs below experience more creative energy, focus, and insight this week. The cosmic influences motivate us to establish a new game plan for the New Year.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

A major cycle closes this year as we prepare for 2026. Although this could be an emotional period, the Moon in your sign at the start of the week feels nourishing and exciting. It helps you to be more present with your needs, Taurus.

The Gemini Moon allows you to explore new ideas from the comfort of your home, which is greatly beneficial for you in the long run. The New Moon in Cancer is a time for increased productivity and connections.

Mars in Capricorn has you working diligently towards your goals, which also helps you expand on ongoing projects. Be willing to ask for help and don’t ignore constructive criticism. Learning from your mistakes is a part of this period, so don't be afraid to make them.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The theme of this week is all about recharging and reconnecting with your goals, Gemini. If you can’t handle more, don’t ask for more responsibilities. Focus on finishing your existing tasks or responsibilities instead of flirting with the possibility of more work.

The Taurus Moon at the beginning of the week offers clarity, so this is a good time to establish a blueprint to get you ready for the New Year. The Full Moon in Cancer on December 3 helps you work on practical plans for your finances. Focus on a new budgeting plan or a journal to track things.

Capricorn season allows us all to be more responsible and focused on success. In order to progress, you need to learn to go slow and steady, instead of rushing through without a plan.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

All eyes are on you this week, Cancer, with the Full Moon in your sign bringing some positive energy to your connections. This lunar transit makes you feel more comfortable with your intuition and shows you how to take better care of yourself. While it could feel overwhelming and emotional, the start of the week brings more grounding through the Taurus Moon.

Mercury is now in Capricorn, making it easier to communicate with others. New ideas bloom during this period, and you may find that being surrounded by people you respect also sparks some creative ideas. Consider starting a new hobby, visiting new places in your neighborhood, or planning a vacation.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

If you have the desire to learn something new, you feel quite motivated this week, as the Full Moon in Cancer brings you the courage to pursue what you want to learn. This could manifest as you picking up a book, starting a free course, or putting more effort into your education. Expect to be much more disciplined with Mercury now in the sign of Capricorn.

This is also a time when you are more social and may find it easier to join a club at school, work, or within your community. Capricorn season fills your calendar with new events and meetings. It is also easier to meet new people. With Mercury now in Capricorn, you also surprise yourself with the people who are charmed by you at this time.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The transits this week allow you to connect with your creativity and imagination, Pisces. Writers are inspired to write things down, artists may decide to paint a new project, and musicians may go back and polish their latest creation. Either way, your brilliance takes center stage this week. Whatever your creative project may be, you feel empowered to work on an existing project or start something new.

Capricorn season and the Full Moon in Cancer gift you with the patience and work ethic needed to start and finish something. Saturn in your sign brings a lot of support, and this is a lovely time to enjoy your artistic endeavors.

A.T. Nunez is an Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.