Daily Horoscopes For Monday, December 29: The Moon Enters Taurus

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 29, 2025, is here as the Moon moves into Taurus. This lunation teaches that care is not a reward you earn after you’ve completed something productive, but the foundation that makes endurance possible.

The Moon in Taurus on Monday is a return to instinct and the knowing that lives in the body rather than the mind. You can see how you've acted urgently or given in to excitement, missing out on the things that can keep you secure, as well as the ways your life feels truly supportive and what you need to do to sustain it now.

Daily horoscopes for Monday, December 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re used to movement creating clarity and action resolving doubt. Yet, on Monday, you see how much energy you’ve spent reacting to instability and patching holes in systems that were never designed to support you.

The Taurus Moon isn’t a call to retreat from ambition, but to build a sturdy base that can carry it forward. The fire remains, now it’s just learning where to live.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you’ve returned to yourself in a way that doesn’t require narration. On Monday, the body leads and the mind follows.

You’re inhabiting your pace, your appetite, and your standards with a quiet authority that doesn’t ask permission. The shift may be subtle, but it’s unmistakable. Instead of adapting to the world on Monday, you're letting the world adjust to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, something clicks when the noise dies down on Monday. You don’t need answers shouted back at you or conversations to carry the weight of this recalibration. In fact, during the Taurus Moon, too much input muddies the signal.

Let insight arrive through rest so your body can catch up with your mind. What integrates now will shape how you speak later, with far more precision.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your idea of belonging is evolving, and with it, your tolerance for emotional imbalance. On Monday, you notice a certain connection has relied too heavily on your care, your empathy, and your availability, and not enough on reciprocity.

Your community should feel like ground beneath your feet, not a constant obligation to hold others up. Choosing yourself doesn’t isolate you. It actually clarifies who truly belongs in your orbit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, recognition loses its grip as a motivator on Monday, replaced by a deeper concern for credibility and endurance. You’re thinking in longer arcs, less interested in applause than in legacy.

This is where confidence matures when performance gives way to consistency. You don’t need to announce your authority. It’s being built quietly, through repetition, reliability, and restraint.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your beliefs that once structured your world have been edited. Not torn down, but refined. Experience has a way of stripping theory to its essentials, and during the Taurus Moon, you’re paying attention to what holds up under pressure.

While this might feel like disillusionment, think of it as discernment. On Monday, good ideas earn their place through usefulness, not elegance. Precision becomes your new faith.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today asks more of your honesty. You can feel where compromise has crossed into self-erasure, and the cost has become too high to ignore.

This isn’t about withdrawing affection from those you love on Monday, but rewriting the terms of closeness. True intimacy doesn’t require you to disappear. It meets you fully present, fully intact.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, intensity no longer satisfies on its own. You’re watching for consistency, follow-through, proof that something can endure beyond the initial surge of feeling.

Your desire grows wiser, not colder, on Monday. You’re learning that what repeats itself with care is far more seductive than what overwhelms you once. Trust is built slowly, and you’re willing to wait for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the myth of endless momentum is losing its shine. You’re recognizing how much you’ve sustained through force rather than care, and the cost is becoming clear.

A moment on Monday asks you to redesign your days so they’re livable, not just impressive. When life feels humane, and vision expands naturally. Care becomes the engine instead of the brake.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, pleasure steps out of the margins and into the blueprint on Monday. You’re seeing how long you’ve postponed enjoyment in the service of some future stability, only to realize that satisfaction is what sustains the work in the first place.

Your actions are about building something you can actually inhabit. Don't think of joy as a reward for your productivity. It reinforces what matters.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your inner foundations demand attention on Monday. You’re becoming more protective of your space, your time, your emotional bandwidth, and rightly so.

You’re in maintenance mode, so slow down as stability begins at the root. When you feel secure in your position, your vision extends farther without strain. Grounding doesn’t limit you on Monday. It prepares you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’re done confusing reassurance with reliability. Words soften you, yes, but patterns convince you. This clarity doesn’t harden your heart, but steadies it.

On Monday, listen for what repeats itself and what shows up without being asked. Speak simply and observe closely. What’s real will remain when persuasion fades. You find what remains in your life when you stop responding to words alone and start responding only to what consistently shows up.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.