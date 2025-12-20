Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs During Capricorn Season, Starting On December 21

Luck and good fortune arrive for four zodiac signs during Capricorn season, which starts on December 21, 2025 and lasts all the way through January 19, 2026. These astrological signs are in for plenty of transformation, which is much-needed after the difficult Mars retrograde in Cancer at the start of 2025 that these signs are still recovering from. Now they find it easier to patch their relationships up with Jupiter in Cancer bringing healing to what Mars may have destroyed.

Capricorn season helps these astrological signs build their foundation, restore their connections with others, and once again believe in their dreams. Venus enters Capricorn on December 24, ushering in new love stories for single folks. Those in relationships also benefit from the solid Saturnian energy, which is perfect for new chapters and beginnings right in time for the New Year, especially with Mercury entering Capricorn on January 1.

The Full Moon in Cancer on January 3 closes a cycle as a new one of maturity and understanding begins. Jupiter in this sign only makes this transit more meaningful. The New Moon on January 18 reminds these astrological signs that they are the masters at starting anew, and while it may sometimes be harder for them to actually complete things, having so many planets in Capricorn at the start of the year keeps them on track and ready for the wave of luck and good fortune this Capricorn season brings.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, luck and good fortune arrive when the Sun enters your sign on December 21 and Venus follows on the 24th. Venus alongside the Sun encourages you to take better care of yourself. Financial stability is on your mind, and you have some good ideas that keep you in check. This is a time for you to witness your beauty, both inside and out. When you meet new people, they feel comfortable around you since you are more compassionate and understanding.

Mars is in your sign until January 23, pushing your work ethic and driving you toward greatness. While your energy levels are high, take things easy when you feel overworked. Protecting your boundaries is important while Mars is in Capricorn. Nevertheless, Venus and Mars make it easy to strengthen your relationship with yourself.

On the 1st, Mercury also enters your sign, making it easier to navigate challenging topics because you can things through and face them head-on. You are in problem-solving mode throughout the beginning of January.

When the Full Moon in Cancer illuminates your relationship sector on January 3, reflect on the meaningful relationships that helped to transform you over the last six months. The New Moon in your sign on January 18 helps you explore potential new beginnings with a lot more pride in your abilities.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, this Capricorn season, you see how your goals and dreams will make a mark on the world. Luck and good fortune arrive as you get your spark back because the Cardinal energy brings you back to the competitive field you enjoy being in. When the Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, it's a lot easier to stop procrastinating since Mars is already here amping up your ambition and showing you how it's done.

Venus enters this part of your chart on the 24th, bringing more alliances and new friendships over the next several weeks. Being a leader becomes easier with multiple planets in Capricorn pushing you to succeed. With Mercury also in this part of your chart beginning on New Year's Day, you are given the tools needed to communicate more efficiently and make your voice heard. This can also help you find your diplomatic energy. Mercury in Capricorn structures your ideas and helps you create a practical game plan if you have a solid goal in sight.

When the Full Moon in Cancer shifts the focus to home and family on January 3, a dinner party or watching a movie with loved ones will recharge you. The season closes with the New Moon in Capricorn, once again showing you what to prioritize, the responsibilities you need to focus on, and what new goals you may have on your mind that you want to achieve over the next six months.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Capricorn season feels like a renewal, Cancer, since we now have Mars also in this sign energizing the collective. Because most of this energy is concentrated in your relationship house, luck and good fortune come from romance and strengthening the connections you have with others.

With Sun in Capricorn and Venus following on the 24th, it's a good time to reflect on the close of a cycle. At the start of 2025, Mars was retrograde in your sign, and now we end the year with Mars in its exaltation, which symbolizes a complete turn of fortune (in a good way). After Mercury’s entrance into Capricorn on January 1, working well with others helps you gain solid allies, boosting your status in the professional or academic sector. Although Mars could bring conflict, you will know how to navigate this energy since you experienced the opposite earlier this year. Channeling your energy into sports, hobbies, or meditation will be helpful.

The Full Moon in your sign on January 3 may test your maturity, and you'll have plenty of opportunities to apply all you have learned since the start of the year. For now, Capricorn season is transforming and elevating all aspects of your life, and the New Moon on the 18th brings optimism and hope to the ongoing conversation. In 2026, you have the power, tools, and confidence to make your dreams a reality.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

With the Sun at the lowest point of your chart, Libra, luck and good fortune arrive through family and home. At the start of 2025, you may have prioritized work and your professional ambitions, but things will change now that Mars is at or near your IC.

Capricorn season tests the dynamics you have at home, as Mars in Capricorn not only has you focused on the present but may have you digging up information from the past. You may consider the damage Mars retrograde in your sign created earlier in the year, but Venus in Capricorn makes you more compassionate and understanding when interacting with others because you have more experience with being diplomatic. Venus offers opportunities for reconciliations. When Mercury enters Capricorn on New Year's Day, it's easier to speak your truth from a practical perspective.

The New Moon in Capricorn on the 18th makes it easier to work through conflict, as Venus continues to give guidance and support. Venus here also shows you the value of smart investments, savings, and planning because it is in an earth sign. During the Full Moon in Cancer on the 3rd, read or take a free course since your professional and academic ambitions once again take center stage.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.