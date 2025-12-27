Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, December 28, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 28, 2025, with advice for your day. On Sunday, the Sun is in Capricorn, and the Moon is in Aries, indicating an opportunity for a fresh start. Capricorn season is about work and career, while Aries is about beginnings. This is a great time to plan your personal and professional goals for the upcoming new year.

Sunday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Death, reversed, which is about delayed endings or being unaware of them. You don't have to put your life on hold waiting for the future to start. If you have a goal you want to work toward in 2026, it's perfectly fine to start now. Aries is an impulsive energy that honors speed with success, especially if today feels right for you.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, December 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for Sunday, December 28, is the Ace of Swords, reversed, which is about mental fog and delayed clarity, especially around conversations or decisions you need to make about your work.

You may notice that the same thought or nudge comes to you several times today without resolving, and that's because timing is asking you to pay attention and take action.

With the Moon in your sign, you experience a sense of urgency. Exercising discernment helps you understand your role today and keeps you from acting on pressure without precision.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups centers on emotional renewal and open-hearted beginnings. Today brings a meaningful shift in how you relate to yourself and someone close to your heart. You're reminded that emotional security isn't something you earn, but something you allow into your life.

You are ready to create space for softness without having to explain why you want to enjoy it. When you allow connection, it's supportive and loving; you see the world through a new lens. Your sense of belonging awakens on Sunday, and the prospect of a long-term relationship rooted in stability is on the horizon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Strength, reversed

On Sunday, the Strength, reversed tarot card, is about internal fatigue more than emotional weakness, Gemini. You recognize when you are mentally overextended and need to pull back.

Self-doubt is addressed, and unrealistic expectations are evaluated. Instead of powering through, you're able to restore what's happening and find the small wins.

You don't participate in activities that overstimulate your mind or don't add value to your day, allowing confidence to resurface and peacefulness to begin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Cups

Cancer, the Six of Cups, is about familiarity and the emotions you feel when you remember how something used to be. Sunday's tarot card reminds you about things in the past that deserve your attention, not to hold you back but to help you move forward toward the future authentically.

A past practice or relationship that brought you a sense of comfort and stability reenters your life on December 28, and realizing its purposefulness provides understanding and acceptance for its timing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords on December 28 brings your focus toward discernment and strategic awareness, Leo. Today invites you to evaluate what you say, when, and to whom.

When you emphasize self-awareness, you recognize when and how you overshare bits of your life. It's easier for you to tell how you overthink (or overassume) trust in others. Sensing when telling more is out of fear or holding back is from self-preservation is a helpful tool for building confidence.

You'll soon realize that you don't have to explain yourself or divulge everything. On Sunday, it's easier for you to pay attention to the right timing so you can withhold what's meant to remain private and share when you feel safe to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

On December 28, the Seven of Pentacles tarot card highlights patience and careful evaluation of your situation before taking action. You're ready to make a change, Virgo, but without clarity, you can misjudge what's working and what is right for you.

A grounding move is to review your daily routines and their impact on your life. You sense what helps you succeed and what creates emotional discomfort. Paying attention to your inner cues allows you to know what to do today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: The Tower, reversed

Your daily tarot card is the Tower, reversed, Libra, which is about internal changes after a setback. An old habit is losing its allure and you're ready to try something new.

You aren't bound by the structures that you once thought were safe and secure. Wisdom helps you to see that change is part of growth, and you can choose it for yourself or life's circumstances intervene, making it necessary for you to adjust.

On Sunday, a small adjustment in a routine creates stability, preventing an unwanted disruption in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

Scorpio, you identify what's missing in your life today, as the Five of Pentacles draws attention to feelings associated with lack or isolation related to money, resources or emotional support.

On Sunday, allow yourself to connect with others who can help you bridge the financial gap. You find strength in community and resilience in vulnerability when you ask for help.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

Sunday's tarot card, the Fool, is about rushing into something new out of desire for change. You're ready to take action, Sagittarius, even when others seem to think you ought to wait and be more patient. A new idea or opportunity fuels your motivation, and you're ready to grow.

What you do now can take you in a different direction from your past. On December 28, start moving toward your goals instead of waiting until the new year.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups

Capricorn, your daily tarot card for Sunday, December 28, is the King of Cups, which is about leadership and emotional maturity. Your ability to remain calm and grounded during difficulties is a source of influence for others.

You know when to detach emotionally from tense situations and respond thoughtfully. Rather than react, you ask questions and build trust with others who like your approach.

You enter a season of quiet leadership and powerful confidence on Sunday as you master your emotional energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hanged Man

Your tarot card for Sunday is the Hanged Man, Aquarius, which is about waiting on others without realizing the price being paid for apathy. Life feels like it's moving slower than you'd like, and your plans can be put on hold.

On Sunday, pay special attention to your options and note timing. By observing what others are doing, you can make smarter decisions without wasting time or energy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot, reversed

Pisces, the Chariot reversed tarot card is about feeling a loss of control over a situation. On Sunday, you want to move forward, but various factors lead to scattered results, even when you do what needs to be done.

You will sense when to pause and allow the circumstances around you to change, rather than forcing what's not working right now. Acting simply will feel more natural, and knowing what to prioritize or what's within your control gets clearer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.