Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, December 25, 2025

Your love horoscope is here for December 25, 2025. The Sun and Venus will unite in Capricorn, bringing in a lucky and beautiful energy to your romantic life. The Venus cazimi in the grounded earth sign of Capricorn represents one of the luckiest transits in astrology. You experience a divine event with the potential for sudden growth and expansion. The love meant for you can be found on Thursday.

Yet, in Capricorn, it’s not about boldness or drama, but in the sweet and tender reality of love. Try to open your heart today, believe in luck, and let yourself see the meaning behind the simple moments you will experience. Don’t judge a book by its cover, but by the substance behind it. What occurs is part of a bigger story playing out in your life, so trust the process and know that your luck has always been written in the stars.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 25, 2025:

Aries

Everything is always happening in divine timing, dear Aries. You have been learning about the kind of love that you truly deserve.

While this is a positive, it’s also created some difficult moments in the past year as you had to make important decisions about your future.

Yet, on December 25, you arrive with the hope for new love. Whether it’s running into an old flame or receiving a test message out of the blue, something is beginning to help you believe in love again.

Taurus

What happens will change everything, dearest Taurus. While the moments that Venus is cazimi in Capricorn bring subtle changes, for you, it will be the opposite. There will be an event or situation today that suddenly makes everything clear.

Any questions you’ve had are answered on December 25, and you sense there is no going back to the way things were.

This isn’t unwelcome news, but finally divine permission to move into the next level of your life, knowing that not having things remain the same is often the greatest gift.

Gemini

Make your dreams a reality, dear Gemini. A Venus cazimi today will create a profound bond with your partner, helping you believe your dreams will come true.

While this energy may also serve to bring in a significant financial life, it’s not the money that will matter most, but what it represents.

This energy on Thursday, December 25, creates a deep emotional bond and finally makes you feel you have the financial backing to do what you’ve always wanted.

You receive what arrives on December 25, knowing that you are worthy of both love and comfort.

Cancer

Keep a lookout for love, Cancer. There is a great deal of lucky energy in your romantic life, which may bring some surprises.

While Sun, Mars and Venus are all in your house of love, Venus cazimi on December 25 is known for unexpected events. Your energy signifies a declaration in a new relationship or the introduction of someone new into your life.

You pay attention to what comes up on Thursday, because you are lucky in love today.

Leo

Clarity arrives, beautiful Leo. Venus cazimi signifies a turning point in your relationship. While you’ve been thinking of ways to improve your relationship or yourself, the answers that you’ve been seeking finally arrive today.

Yet, it won’t happen in the ways you had thought it would. A foundational change is taking place in your relationship, helping you understand how small shifts can go a long way.

How you love transforms on December 25, and helps you to understand what goes into creating your forever love.

Virgo

Say yes, Virgo. With Venus Cazimi in Capricorn today, you may be receiving a significant offer of commitment or making an important decision with your partner.

While this strongly suggests an upcoming marriage or proposal, it may also reflect how you and your partner want to live your lives.

There is a great deal of love and joy surrounding you on December 25, so be sure that you enjoy it. Don’t think about what could go wrong, but instead how much has already gone right.

Libra

Hold space for an epiphany, dear Libra.

There will be a moment on Thursday that marks the beginning of a new chapter in your life. You’ve been in a state of transformation for so long, you’ve forgotten what it feels like to feel settled.

You will be surrounded by bliss, support, love, and connection. Yet in the beauty, a moment arrives that tells you it’s safe to set your guard down on December 25. You sense what is real, and it’s also your forever.

Scorpio

Embrace a new beginning, Scorpio. Venus cazimi is when the planet of love crosses into the heart of the Sun, beginning a new journey.

For you, it’s also the start of something extraordinary in your romantic life. It may not be what you once dreamed of, but somehow it feels even better.

Be sure to honor what happens today and be ready to embrace a new beginning. You let the past go and trust that your relationship is headed where it needs to be.

Sagittarius

Trust your inner self, Sagittarius. You’ve gone through immense lessons involving worthiness in past years. While this is part of a shift in your romantic life, you may receive a sudden realization today that changes everything.

This new awareness arrives quietly on December 25, and you understand yourself and your relationship on a new level.

You take time with this knowledge, as it will be responsible for life-changing decisions in the weeks ahead. For now, it’s enough to trust yourself that you’re seeing things clearly.

Capricorn

You don’t need to hide your heart behind walls, Capricorn. A new start opens for you in love and in approaching relationships.

Venus cazimi brings a refreshing wave of energy that helps you to see all that you have and all that is possible in your life. Yet, the key to working with this energy on December 25 is to let go of your walls.

You don’t have to protect yourself in your relationships, and although it’s not what you once planned for, it is everything you’ve always needed.

Aquarius

Your intuition is on point, Aquarius. You receive a moment of divine insight that can change your future.

Whether you're involved in a current relationship or one from the past, this insight will shift your perspective. You are guided to listen to your heart on December 25, no matter how illogical it may seem.

You learn to trust that the universe always knows what's best. If someone keeps coming into your life, you know it is for a reason, not just a season.

Pisces

You let yourself be supported by those who love you, Pisces. While you are one of the zodiac signs that can be seen as loners, that doesn’t mean that you don’t have people who care about you.

Whether this is a current partner or a close circle of friends, on December 25, you allow yourself to be supported by those around you.

You don’t have to do everything on your own, and this is the beginning of a new approach to life. Embrace the connections around you and let yourself receive the help of the universe and those who love you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.