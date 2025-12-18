The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From December 22 - 28, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from December 22 - 28, 2025 reveals the best time to dedicate time to your dreams as big opportunities roll in. This week's heavy Capricorn energy intensifies as Venus moves into this earth sign on December 24. Venus is the third planet in Capricorn now, as the Sun and Mars are already within this zodiac sign. This brings incredible luck that solidifies your dreams for the future and the plans that you’re making as you flow through the end of the year.

Advertisement

While this luck is a given, it's important to know how to work with it. Capricorn is loyal and dedicated, and believes in working on its goals until success is achieved. This is not the week to give up, but to look for what your next move should be. Gaze upon your life as if it were a chessboard and be open to playing the long game. While Capricorn guarantees success, it’s not the instant kind — it's the kind that lasts forever.

On your astrological sign's luckiest day this week, return to what you know is meant for you. Quiet your mind and listen with your heart. There is a vision of a life that you could be living, a path that is yet untaken. This is your fate, your purpose in this lifetime. There is nothing standing between you and this beautiful life except the decision to embrace it. While it may be different than what you had once imagined for yourself, you know that you came here for a reason. Choose your fate so that you can also dedicate yourself to making it a reality. This is how to co-create with the universe and receive the luck that is already in store for you.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, December 24

Your career is about to take off, Aries. On December 24, Venus joins Mars and the Sun in Capricorn. Capricorn energy rules your house of career and is all about making long-term plans to achieve the success and recognition you deserve. This energy benefits you whether you are already in the workplace or working on those college applications.

Advertisement

Wednesday is your luckiest day of the week, a good day to slow down, double-check everything before you send it, and investigate every opportunity. This energy continues to build throughout the month, peaking at the beginning of January, so be sure that you’re trusting the process and continuing to invest in your well-deserved success.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, December 28

Luck looks good on you, dear Taurus. You are the luckiest zodiac sign at the moment with Venus, Mars, and the Sun all in your house of luck. Opportunities are flooding your inbox, and dreams are within reach. Things come to a head on your luckiest day of the week, December 28, when a lucky alignment between the Sun and Mars in Capricorn kicks off a new beginning.

This energy may have you make changes in your life quicker than you had anticipated. It can often be difficult for you to wrap your heart around changes in your plans or situations where you need to make a swift decision, but that is exactly what you are encouraged to do this week. You’ve already been laying the groundwork for much of what you receive this week, so it’s important to trust this divine orchestration of luck as it begins to take root in your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, December 27

Seek out beneficial connections this week, Gemini. On Saturday, December 27, the First Quarter Moon in Aries ignites luck within your network and social circles. This represents an exciting time to contact people that you already know and be open to new connections.

Advertisement

You have a knack for communication, though you often have to sort through your own ideas first. But once you do, you truly can talk the spots off a leopard, as the saying goes. It’s time to use your skills of communication and start collaborating with beneficial people in your life. Whether you’re seeking help with a personal project or furthering your career, start reaching out to people around you. Focus on the skills, ideas and connections that could benefit you and the plans that you’re making for the year ahead.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, December 27

A small step goes a long way, Cancer. On Saturday, December 27, the First Quarter Moon in Aries rises in your house of professional aspirations. This energy is all about you setting intentions for what you want to achieve in your education or career. Whether you are looking to get a new job now or still trying to figure out what to major in, this is a crucial step in figuring out how to take your dreams and make them a reality.

Aries energy comes with a great deal of motivation, but it’s important to remember to pace yourself. This is not meant to represent a decision you make, but rather an internal shift toward something that is calling to you. Be sure that you are listening to your intuition and not talking yourself out of anything during this period. The way forward will be shown to you in the days ahead, but it’s your job to listen.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, December 25

This is your moment, Leo. On Thursday, December 25, the Sun and Venus unite in Capricorn, bringing about a lucky moment for you to start dedicating yourself to achieving your dreams. Capricorn energy represents your house of daily changes, routines, and your ability to craft the life you dream of. With this earth sign governing this area of your life, you won’t see overnight results, but when you invest the time and energy into making it happen, you achieve lasting changes.

Advertisement

The Sun represents action, while Venus rules over ease, abundance, and fulfillment. Use this energy to begin making plans for future changes. Be confident in the choices that you make and remember that this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Wednesday, December 24

Let the joy in, Virgo. Your luckiest day of the week is filled with beautiful moments, ease, and love as Venus shifts into Capricorn on Wednesday, December 24. This area of your life helps increase your creativity and improves your relationships with others, making it effortless to enjoy your life.

With Venus in Capricorn, you suddenly feel immense gratitude for who and what you have in your life. Plan quality time with friends or family. If you’ve been experiencing struggles in this area of your life, then you should expect to see matters improve in unexpected ways. Use this energy to enjoy your life and let happiness be enough. Tap into your creativity through art, cooking or embracing the holiday season, knowing that it’s not what you have, but who you’re surrounded with that makes the biggest difference.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, December 28

Make magic happen, Libra. On Sunday, December 28, Mars and the Sun align in Capricorn, highlighting your house of home, family, and romance. While this is a beautiful time filled with connection and love, it’s also about finally being able to make the changes that you’ve been seeking. With Sun, Venus, and Mars in Capricorn on your luckiest day this week, you feel motivated to make your personal life everything you’ve been dreaming of.

Advertisement

With the energy of Jupiter intensified this week, you could be making a switch to working from home or deciding to become a digital nomad as you make the world your home. Whether you’re looking to enjoy quality moments with those you love, renovate your home, or relocate altogether, this is the luck that will make it all happen.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, December 27

If something needs to change, Scorpio, you can change it on Saturday, December 27, your luckiest day this week. The First Quarter Moon in Aries rises in your house of well-being on Saturday. This represents a desire to substantially change your life. Not a superficial change, but one that involves respecting yourself more, honoring what you deserve, and refusing to take part in anything that drains your energy.

A First Quarter Moon is the time for a plot twist. Take action and make a plan to finally speak your dreams aloud. The universe is supporting you to do what needs to be done —no more wishing about someday. Make this week the one that you take your power back and change what is no longer working.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, December 27

Receive the beauty of life, Sagittarius. Everything in your life turns around for the better on Saturday, your luckiest day this week when the influx of Capricorn energy improves your financial standing.

Advertisement

The First Quarter Moon in Aries on December 27 helps you choose your best life. You are in the place to finally start receiving what you’ve been working so hard for, but you must allow yourself to. You have gotten so used to matters not going your way or there always being another challenge or struggle that you might doubt the sudden change of events in the days ahead. But life is supposed to be beautiful, even yours, Sagittarius. Make it your priority to receive and embrace the life that up to this point you’ve only dreamed of.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, December 24

On your luckiest day this week, Capricorn, you attract everything you desire. The universe puts a spotlight on you this week as the Sun and Mars in your zodiac sign activate your inner self. This becomes magnified as Venus shifts into Capricorn on Wednesday, December 24, heightening your power of attraction and helping you to feel greater confidence.

Venus in your sign is a time to reflect on the version of you that you show the world. While this is a wonderful time to get your hair done or update how you care for your physical self, it’s also about how authentic you are with others.

Advertisement

You are going through a massive phase of renewal through the end of this year and into 2026, but it’s one that you must actively embrace. Use this surge of Capricorn energy to invest in yourself and make yourself feel good, so that come the new year, you can let your inner light and luck shine through.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, December 27

Staying silent is overrated, Aquarius. You have a powerful voice. While you’ve been learning to use it by advocating for yourself and standing up for what you deserve, you are now entering a period where it will become crucial. On Saturday, December 27, the First Quarter Moon in Aries rises in your house of communication, inviting you to stop staying silent about what you want or what matters most to you.

Your luckiest day of the week is an excellent time to draw new boundaries, tell people what you deserve, and be clear on what you will and will no longer accept from others. Whether it’s in your career or personal life, the time has arrived for you to finally stand up for yourself and use your voice. By doing so, you unlock new opportunities and attract the support of the universe.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, December 26

Your heart always knows the way, Pisces. The Moon in Pisces on Friday, December 26, helps you honor your intuition and the wisdom of your heart. This may have you all in your feelings, but as the Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer on Friday, it’s nothing but blissful love.

Advertisement

On your luckiest day this week, you feel a wave of peace wash over you knowing that everything is actually going to be okay. Everything you've been through recently served a purpose, and even in the moments it didn’t feel like it, the universe has been supporting you each step of the way. This is a beautiful day that serves as confirmation of your journey over the last few years, helping you step into a new chapter of abundance and success in the coming months.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.