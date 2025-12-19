3 Zodiac Signs Destined For Luck & Good Fortune The Week Of December 22 - 28, 2025

During the week of December 22 to 28, 2025, three zodiac signs are destined for luck and good fortune. The week ahead brings a surge of Capricorn energy, especially with the lucky conjunction of Venus and the Sun on Thursday, December 25. Capricorn energy is synonymous with success and luck. Yet it is also attracted by the choices that you make.

Refusing to give up is a crucial part of manifesting your intentions or dreams. When you keep the faith and continue to persevere, your energy attracts what you desire. Of course, it’s not always easy to remain committed to your dreams or the life that you see for yourself. However, it is worth it. No matter what the next week brings, it’s important to believe in yourself and the universe's ability to bring about the best possible results.

Advertisement

Be willing to put in work for what you want and remain dedicated to your pursuits regardless of what arises. Focus on the singular steps that you can take, instead of just the rewards of the journey. Slow down and practice care in what you choose, knowing that the more you refuse to give up, the greater the universe works in your favor.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Believe in luck, dear Taurus. You are truly the luckiest zodiac sign for the end of this year and the beginning of 2026, but you have to believe in yourself. Move as if the entire universe is behind you because it is.

This luck is all about taking advantage of new opportunities. Reflect on what you’ve been dreaming of, the places you want to visit, and the new endeavors you want to undertake. This is the beginning of you manifesting everything you wish for, so it’s important to be clear about what you want.

On Thursday, December 25, the Sun and Venus unite in Capricorn, creating a powerful moment of luck. The Sun and Venus are the two luckiest bodies in the cosmos and help bring about unexpected opportunities and financial abundance. While you may not expect to make any sudden decisions in the days ahead, this energy helps you to start to think more broadly.

Try to believe in yourself, your ideas, and in the divine signs that you receive. You are beginning a new and incredible chapter of your life that is richer and luckier. This era possesses the ease you’ve been dreaming of, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Embark on an adventure, sweet Leo. The First Quarter Moon in Aries rises on Saturday, December 27, encouraging you to start exploring your luck. This is a time for you to listen to your intuition and pursue what calls to you.

Advertisement

You may feel like taking a sabbatical or leaving on a one-way trip to explore a particular part of the world or culture. While this energy encourages you to shake up your routine and comfort zone, it’s about finding luck in what is most meaningful to you.

The First Quarter Moon in Aries is a time of ideas. Even if you don’t have a plane ticket booked just yet, you can still take advantage of this energy. While you may find yourself at home this week, it’s a fantastic time to start researching or following up on ideas that you previously had.

Nothing is stopping you from taking off and living the life meant for you, Leo. You just have to decide not to give up. Plan what you want your next year to look like and what you hope to experience. Focus on how you want to feel and what you want to see, and let that become the itinerary for a new and lucky adventure.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Make your own way, dearest Libra. Although you have always been free to create a life that feels authentic to you, you haven’t always taken advantage of this. Instead of listening to your heart, you sought to make others happy or keep the peace.

Something deep within yourself has shifted over the last year, and you’ve realized that you can’t make others happy if you haven’t done that for yourself. This is the beginning of a new journey, whether in your personal or professional life. It’s all about you doing what is right for you, Libra.

Advertisement

On Friday, December 26, the Pisces Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about a new way of looking at your life. While Jupiter impacts your career, the Piscean Moon brings change and empowerment. This is your chance to reorganize your life based on what you need, instead of simply doing what you feel you’re supposed to.

While this energy heavily encourages an alternative work arrangement, such as remote, its purpose is for you to create the space in your life that you need to thrive. The universe is empowering you to make changes in the days ahead. Just remember to do so on your own terms.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.