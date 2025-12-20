5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week From December 22 - 28, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week, from December 22 to 28, 2025. The good vibes begin on December 22, with the Moon is in Aquarius, making us feel more social and outgoing.

Then, on Wednesday, December 24, the Moon shifts into Pisces, allowing for a serene and nourishing holiday season. The Moon in this position makes it easier to spend time with others, be less self-absorbed, and focus more on empathy. The Aries Moon takes center stage on Saturday, December 27, helping us get back on track and prepare to get more work done this Capricorn season.

Overall, these astrological signs thrive during this week as the energy through the week helps them find the missing pieces and the treasures that they hold within.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn season begins this week, making this an enchanting period to reconnect with the main character of this transit: you. Venus joins the Sun and Mars in your sign, allowing you to improve your finances through saving and implementing practical spending habits. Reflecting on how you may have splurged helps you craft the tools to better control your finances.

The Moon in Aquarius makes it easier to socialize and attend holiday events. The Moon in Pisces at the end of the week then makes it easier to connect with siblings and extended family members. This is a period of enhanced communication, and you will have more energy to do activities with others because you will be more of a team player.

The Pisces energy shows you how to have fun while the Moon in Aries anchors you. This lunar transit shows you why it’s important to make time for loved ones and enjoy being in the present with them instead of overworking.

2. Aquarius

You are entering a new story with the Sun now in Capricorn, boosting your ambition and energy. This transit may feel like a standstill, but you are also analyzing the steps you need to take for the future. The Moon in your sign encourages you to pour love into yourself, reach out to others, and connect with your community. You are breaking away from hermit mode and are finally ready to make your debut in the spotlight.

Venus enters Capricorn, helping you inspect past decisions and learn from them. Capricorn energy brings wisdom, patience, and comprehension so that you may feel empowered when the Sun enters your sign. The Moon in Pisces allows you to stand out in your friendship circles because you are more relaxed, vibrant, and mature.

This week requires you to slow down, as it is preparing you for the action that will surely begin when 2026 starts. For now, you are learning how to go with the flow and break out of your comfort zone. When the Moon is in Aries, socialize and have fun. Don’t get too caught up in your thoughts or ruminating about the past.

3. Pisces

With this new Capricorn energy, things feel exciting and thrilling, Pisces. You are beginning to make the plans needed to uncover the lessons from the Saturn transit in your sign. Optimism is in the air because you understand that you are in the culminating part of this Saturn story. Capricorn season gives you the energy to power through.

Venus enters this earth sign on December 24, showing you how to navigate multiple responsibilities and be more critical with your work. You are showing mentors, bosses, or teachers what you are made of, and with Mars in this position, you are focused on winning.

When the Moon is in Aquarius, you take on more responsibilities. You are in the zone, and nothing is stopping you at this time. However, make sure not to go overboard, and instead take it easy during the holidays if possible. The Moon enters your sign at the end of the week, bringing calming and nourishing energy. Your love life receives a boost, and the Aries Moon sparks your creative energy during this period.

4. Leo

This week, your focus is on working well with others and achieving a balance with them. Capricorn season is a sign of strength for you, as it shows you how to rebuild yourself and your mindset. The week starts with the Sun’s entry into Capricorn, with Venus joining it on December 25. There is a focus on healing, adjusting your planner, and being honest about your to-do list. Give yourself the benefit of the doubt and embrace your successes because this energy also teaches you how to show yourself a lot of love.

The Moon in Aquarius brings new treasures and elevates your connections with others. Prepare for your communication to be a lot more vibrant with Mercury still in Sagittarius. This transit makes it easy to get your point across in a playful manner.

During the next few days, you are a beacon of light to the people around you because your warmth and compassion will shine through. The Pisces and Aries lunations at the end of the week bring to light what matters and the people you are most grateful for as we get closer to the New Year.

5. Cancer

This is a potent week for you, Cancer, as the Capricorn energy makes an opposition to your sign. This is a time for a deep metamorphosis, as you are focusing on closing cycles and bringing new stories to light.

Venus and the Sun will meet Mars in Capricorn, making you more social and outgoing during this time. You may host events, become the supervisor of a project, or simply concentrate on building your relationship with your romantic partner. The Capricorn energy makes others the center of attention for the next several weeks, so you must find a balance and make time to show yourself ongoing support.

The Aquarius Moon shines a light on your resources and finances. Be structured with your planning and don’t be too impulsive with spending. The Moon in Pisces helps to rekindle your creative energy. Journal, paint, draw, play, or listen to music. The Aries Moon shows you how to connect with your inner child and allow yourself moments of serenity and tranquility, even in this fiery and challenging period.

