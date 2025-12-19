Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For December 22 - 28 — Capricorn Season Has Arrived

Weekly horoscopes are here for December 22 - 28, 2025, the first full week of Capricorn season which gives each zodiac sign the green light to dream big. Not only has the Sun entered Capricorn where it will remain for the next few weeks, but Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, is also in this responsible sign, encouraging us to plan and establish a strong foundation.

The Aquarius Moon meets with Pluto early in the week, urging us not to be afraid of transformations. Even with all the changes happening, the Pluto-Moon conjunction is a reminder not to lose faith in ourselves. Venus enters Capricorn on the 24th, boosting our desire to succeed. The Moon in Pisces on the 25th is a good time to reflect on our growth over the last year as we close a few chapters this week before the Moon in Aries on the 27th begins new stories.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 22 - 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, while Capricorn season allows you to reach for the stars, you will also be cognizant that you may need help from those around you. Community is your keyword at the start of the week as you focus on getting more connected with the people around you.

When the Moon is in Pisces on Thursday and Friday, the introspective energy helps you recharge and receive wonderful ideas you can use to kickstart a project once the Moon enters your sign on Saturday.

The Moon in your sign closes the week, getting you ready for excitement in the upcoming week. Work on your hobbies or focus on doing things that bring you joy because Capricorn season boosts your energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this week you're discovering topics you’re curious about. This Capricorn season is the perfect time to embark on a new learning journey, especially since working towards your goals is on your mind during the Aquarius transit at the start of the week.

Starting on Thursday, the Pisces Moon energy makes it easy to connect with your imagination. This is an inspirational week when meeting people whose ideas are aligned with yours is easier.

When the Moon is in Aries over the weekend, recharge and take it easy while you plan for the upcoming week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this Capricorn season, you're navigating your past and working on healing your inner child. The Aquarius Moon makes an aspect to your sign early in the week, giving you a lot of motivation. This energy sparks more transformations and helps you to think outside the box.

When the Moon is in Pisces on Thursday and Friday, you may be given more responsibilities. Be mindful of your energy levels and don’t take on too many things at once.

The ambitious Martian energy from the Aries Moon makes this a thrilling weekend filled with adventures and a desire to learn new things.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there is power in preserving and strengthening your friendships during this Capricorn season. You are finding your power at the start of the week with the Moon in Aquarius helping you dig deep and uncover what strengthens you.

When the Moon is in Pisces starting on Thursday, you are curious about learning. Those in the academic sector feel more connected to their studies.

When a leadership opportunity comes up over the weekend, remember to be more patient with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, focus on self-care this week to stay ahead of the game during this Capricorn season. You're busy balancing relationship dynamics as the Aquarius Moon encourages you to be more present for others at the start of the week.

When the Moon is in Pisces starting on Thursday, you'll have the energy to work towards your goals with a lot more focus, patience, and care. Saturn meeting the Moon makes it easier for you to be more disciplined.

When the Moon is in Aries over the weekend, you'll feel more comfortable with your self-expression. Focus on personal projects.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, romance is a major theme during this Capricorn season. The Aquarius Moon starts the week, making you feel in your element since it's focused on structure.

On Thursday, the Moon in Pisces brings a new perspective to your relationship dynamics. You'll find it easier to bond with friends or your romantic partner.

The Moon in Aries leads to a thrilling weekend. If you've found it hard to let yourself feel loved by others, that changes this weekend when you welcome love in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the grounding energy of this Capricorn season shifts your attention to home and family. Having the Moon in fellow air sign Aquarius energizes you and makes you feel more confident about your goals.

The Pisces energy on Thursday and Friday might feel medicinal, helping you be more present for yourself and understand what your needs are. You're developing a stronger relationship with yourself.

Your relationship sector is illuminated by the Aries Moon over the weekend, a time to work with those who motivate you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, fresh perspectives come to you during this Capricorn season. Whether you're in a creative field or could simply use some inspiration, you benefit from the new ideas at your fingertips over the next few weeks, so jot them down and explore. The Aquarius Moon prepares you to take charge at the start of the week — trust your process.

You also meet inspirational people during this time, and the flirty Moon in Pisces makes it easier to elevate your relationships or meet new people at the end of the week.

Over the weekend, the Aries Moon energy makes you more diligent about your routines. Adjust them if needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with the Sun now in Capricorn, you may be more mindful of your spending habits over the next several weeks.

The Moon in Aquarius helps you take control of things and not feel discouraged if things aren’t going exactly as planned. Now that Mars is in Capricorn, you feel more encouraged to transform your skills by taking a course or reading more.

The Pisces Moon brings your attention to home, where you can work on your new plans by laying a strong foundation. When the Moon is in Aries over the weekend, you find inspiration in the people around you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Happy Solar Return! This is a very empowering season for you with Mars in your sign, encouraging you to take the initiative and believe in yourself.

This is a week to see the possibilities and not be limited by doubt. The Moon in Aquarius brings concentration at the start of the week, helping you excel at work. Prioritize working well with others and reaching a compromise when needed.

You'll be really good at giving advice this week, and when the Moon is in Pisces at the end of the week, collaborations work in your favor. You can finalize any pressing projects at this time.

After all your hard work this week, the fiery energy of the Aries Moon shows you how to treat yourself over the weekend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week, it's important to recharge and take better care of yourself. The Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week is an excellent time to get back to your goals and dreams as we get closer to the New Year.

This week begins a new cycle for you and encourages you to make solid plans for the month ahead. The Moon in Pisces continues this story, showing you how to expand your skills and welcome new ideas.

The Moon in Aries shifts your mindset over the weekend, bringing more optimism and clarity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, with the Sun now in Capricorn, you find it easier to connect with your circle of friends and meet new people.

Take it easy and focus on boundaries while the Moon is in Aquarius at the start of the week. Spend time at home watching movies or meditating.

When the Moon is in your sign starting on Thursday, you become more action-oriented with Saturn meeting up with the Moon. It's a good time for making edits, reviewing your work, and focusing on your creative projects.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Aries shows you see your self-worth with fresh eyes. Be more selective in what (and who) you give your time and energy to.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.