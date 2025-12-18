3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Financial Success All Week From December 22 - 28, 2025

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week from December 22 - 28, 2025, the first full week of Capricorn season. Capricorn season is always a time for diligence, and this year, that is no exception. If anything, it’s even more of a requirement as Mars is already in this earth sign, joined by Venus on December 24. This heavy Capricorn energy asks that you take your time with any financial decisions, go over the numbers twice, and be sure you’re being proactive in creating success.

This isn’t the week to rush ahead with any big financial decisions. Instead, use this savvy Capricorn energy to embrace dedication, diligence, and responsibility in creating a plan for success. Don't go looking for shortcuts or the easy way out, as this week's energy is all about doing things right. These astrological signs are fully invested in the brilliant and resilient Capricorn way this week, attracting financial success all week long.

1. Sagittarius

Focus on creating long-term wealth this week, Sagittarius. Venus shifts into Capricorn on Wednesday, bringing financial abundance into your life. With the Sun and Mars already in this earth sign, you have been feeling an increased motivation to achieve success. While Venus normally helps you attract wealth, in this case, it builds on the previous opportunities and actions you’ve taken.

You are heading into a particularly important financial period in your life. The procession of planets into Capricorn has already begun, leading to a lucky stellium in this earth sign at the start of 2026. This is your chance to set your sights high and do whatever it takes to create long-term wealth — financial success is guaranteed.

2. Gemini

Invest in what excites you, Gemini. Although financial opportunities may be slowed this week, that doesn’t mean that you can’t still make progress on your goals. On Friday, the Piscean Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, making a pivotal moment for your career and your finances. With the Moon in your career sector, you are being urged to invest in what excites you and resonates with your soul. Don’t just feed into a system that drains you — be willing to create an entirely new one.

As the Piscean Moon and retrograde Jupiter align, you receive insight into a major decision you have to make about the financial compensation you receive from your career. You should feel empowered to take that new job or advocate for the bonus that you deserve. Say yes to projects that interest you and refuse to do anything that dims your light or your energy.

3. Pisces

Pay attention to the signs, dearest Pisces. You are a deeply intuitive zodiac sign, which means your best ideas are always sent divinely to you. As the First Quarter Moon in Aries rises on December 27, you receive insight into where you are being guided to invest in your future. Aries represents your house of wealth, and a First Quarter Moon is all about knowing what to do and when. Be sure that you’re writing down any ideas that come to you so that come January, you will be ready to take action.

While the First Quarter Moon in Aries brings financial blessings, you are also on the cusp of some major shifts within your life. Don’t necessarily focus too tightly on just increasing your bottom line, but be open to where you are guided on this path to financial abundance.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.