5 Zodiac Signs Feel More Loved Than They Have In A Long Time During The Week Of December 22 - 28

Five zodiac signs feel more loved than they have in a long time during the week of December 22 to 28, 2025, which brings an intense wave of Capricorn energy that creates greater seriousness and stability in your romantic life. With Venus shifting into Capricorn on December 25, followed by Venus and Mars conjunctions with the Sun in Capricorn on December 25 and 28, your romantic life is about to improve.

As Venus moves into Capricorn on Wednesday, it becomes the third planet in this earth sign, bringing luck and focused energy to your romantic life. Capricorn loves forever — this is not a sign prone to short flings or switching partners as often as you do your favorite pair of shoes. Capricorn is one of the zodiac signs that prefers long-term relationships and is often known as the most monogamous.

That doesn’t mean there's no room for joy or bliss this week, but the kind of seriousness that can only come when there are no games or indecision about the future. It’s easy to feel loyal to someone who has shown they will always be there, and this week, that’s what it’s all about: the small moments of tenderness, the simple ways of showing care, and just enjoying that you get to live your life with the one you love.

The most magical love isn’t the one that takes your breath away, but the one that is there in the quiet moments to hold your hand. While passion may burn bright, it’s the love that is stable and consistent that reminds you of what you’ve always longed for. Sparks may be fleeting, but the bond between two hearts isn’t. Allow yourself to open to the kind of love that needs no questioning, a love that is there and readily shows you every single day just how valued and admired you are. Loyalty isn’t found in promises or beautiful gifts, but in knowing that no matter what happens, that person will always be by your side.

1. Cancer

Open your heart and let love in, dear Cancer. Capricorn represents your dating life, new relationships, and the love that you feel for all that you do. With Venus joining Sun and Mars in this earth sign, you are set to experience an incredible period of real connection.

If you are still single, you won’t be for long. The planets all converge in Capricorn this week, creating sparks in your dating life that have the potential to become an eternal flame. You may have had a slow dating life recently or been hesitant to get back out there after heartbreak, but as Venus shifts into Capricorn on Wednesday, everything improves. Gone are the days when you feel like there are no good matches, as this energy will help you find the love of your life.

If you’re already in a relationship, this period helps you truly experience a deeper connection and bond with your partner. Although Capricorn energy is beneficial for new love, this energy can also help you receive love in a new way in an existing relationship, experience gratitude, and be open to new ways that you can enjoy life with your partner. You may want to prioritize your partner this week and be sure that you're carving out moments for just the two of you. Be open to having conversations about what it means to live your best life, then start dreaming for the future. But remember, the best moments will be the quiet ones shared between you and your partner.

2. Libra

Focus on what you do want, Libra. On December 27, the First Quarter Moon in Aries rises in your house of relationships. This signifies that you are starting to make plans for a new beginning in your romantic life.

If you’re single, this energy helps you open up to a new person, find closure from the past, or start thinking about ways you can organically meet someone out in the wild. A First Quarter Moon is about taking action on your intention. You’re not just sitting around and hoping things will change, but taking actionable steps to improve your dating life and take a chance on love.

The First Quarter Moon in Aries this week is also beneficial if you are already with the love of your life. Because Aries governs your house of love and compassion, this can help to ease any tensions and make plans with your partner for the future. Whether you’re talking about what you want to experience in the year ahead or charting a course for the long-term future, this helps you together. With the influx of Capricorn energy this week, you can expect to experience domestic bliss. Capricorn rules your house of home and family, so it may make this the perfect time to retreat to your inner space or talk about moving in together.

3. Virgo

You never know when you will bump into love, Virgo. You are known as a serious zodiac sign, preferring what is tangible rather than a relationship that brings mystery. Short flings are not really your style either, yet it can often be hard to always date with a purpose, especially if it seems not everyone else shares your desire for monogamy.

However, your ability to find new love takes a magical turn this week as the Sun and Venus unite in Capricorn on Thursday, December 25. Capricorn energy governs your house of marriage and joy. Meeting someone during this time signifies that it won’t be just a fling and in fact may end up being your forever person.

If you’ve already been merging lives with someone special, then the conjunction between the Sun and Venus on Thursday is monumental. This energy indicates a proposal or conversation about moving forward toward a deeper commitment. This energy brings plenty of joy and beautiful moments and represents taking steps toward the future. Be sure that you are aware of what you want and if you will say yes if that question is popped, because it may be in store for you in the days ahead!

4. Scorpio

Embrace a new beginning, dearest Scorpio. If you’ve been single for a while and are unsure about where to meet new people or whether someone in particular is meant to be in your life, answers arrive this week when the Piscean Moon trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer On Friday, December 26, lighting up your house of travel and long-term love. This energy represents meeting someone while traveling or embracing a new interest. With the Piscean Moon, you are looking for the kind of relationship that will last, so be sure to share your feelings when this divine meeting happens. Although you can often be aloof in an effort to protect your heart, now is not the time to play games.

The alignment of the Piscean Moon and retrograde Jupiter in Cancer on Friday brings in positive energy and new beginnings even if you are already in a relationship. With the Piscean Moon thinking about marriage and Jupiter urging you to leave your comfort zone, this indicates a relocation, travel, or elopement. But this energy may also come through in simpler moments, like looking across the table and realizing that there is no one else you want to share your life with but them. Allow yourself to be present in the moment, and trust that the feelings that arise are those connected to your destiny.

5. Taurus

Remain loyal to love, Taurus. As one of the ruling signs of Venus, no one does love quite like you. Yet, that also means you often must learn to receive the kind of love that you give others. That process can sometimes lead you through heartbreak and situationships where your needs are constantly unmet. However, as Mars unites with the Sun in Capricorn on Sunday, December 28, the energy in your romantic life begins to change.

You are ready for the kind of love that you now know you deserve. You’re done with half-hearted promises and having to beg for future plans. Instead, you choose to live your life to the fullest, and because of that, you will be led to the love that is meant for you. Only once you choose to be loyal to the love that you deserve will you finally create the space for it to happen.

Although Capricorn energy is grounded and practical, there is some magic in store on Sunday as Mars unites with the Sun in this earth sign. No matter how long you’ve been together, there is always room to grow or something new to experience. This energy helps you get your relationship out of any rut that you’ve been in and infuse your connection with fresh new energy. Think of changing up your routine by incorporating fun date nights, taking up a new interest together, or planning that trip you’ve both been dreaming of. Just because you may be comfortable in your relationship doesn’t mean that you won’t benefit from new ways of connecting.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.