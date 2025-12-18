Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Reading For Friday, December 19

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 19, 2025, with a one-card reading with insight into Friday when both the Sun and Moon are in Sagittarius. When the luminaries align in this mutable fire sign, attention turns toward your belief systems and the stories you tell yourself about your future. Sagittarius energy is about expansion, which tends to overreach, making today less about leaping ahead and more about controlled direction.

Friday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun, reversed, which suggests hindered optimism. If something feels off or your motivation is low, confidence will return with time and patience.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Friday, December 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Swords, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for Friday is the Eight of Swords, reversed, which is about breaking free from self-imposed limitations.

What changes on December 19 isn't the situation itself, but the mental trap that once felt unavoidable to you. You're noticing where you've been overthinking or giving away your power.

A sense of peace is as simple as making one small move that feels doable.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups, reversed tarot card, is about a breakup or lost communication, Taurus. You may sense an imbalance in your relationship, and finding mutual ground is challenging.

The opportunity to smooth things over arises through a conversation on Friday that clarifies expectations. Emotional honesty helps to prevent long-term resentment. What feels worth repairing also clarifies for you.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Wands

Your tarot card for Friday is the King of Wands, Gemini. The King represents leadership, and Wands are about ideas.

On December 19, take the lead with confidence — decisiveness comes easily on Friday. You're in a position to guide others today by aligning your actions with your words.

When needed, taking initiative feels natural, and your enthusiastic approach makes a positive impact. When ready, commitments feel right and timely, and concerns that cause you to second-guess motives decrease.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, your tarot card for Friday is the Two of Pentacles, which is about finding the right work/life balance. A juggling act between your personal and professional lives is starting to show signs of improvement.

You're balancing emotional needs with practical responsibilities, reducing tension and elevating your spirits. What needs to be prioritized fits easily into your schedule on Friday. With energy to spare at the end of the day, you can adjust your schedule to make room for fun and time doing what you enjoy.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups represents a period of emotional withdrawal, Leo, but on December 19, you sense what needs to improve to avoid boredom or emotional overload.

When an unexpected opportunity arises on Friday, you instinctively know when to overlook the inconvenience or address it immediately. Resistance to what's offered now becomes more about mood as you choose how to spend your time and prioritize meaning.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Swords, reversed

Virgo, the Two of Swords, reversed, often signifies indecision that is no longer sustainable. On Friday, you receive additional information that helps you make a decision that's been put on hold for too long.

What was once avoidable feels ready to be addressed and handled. Making a choice, even if it feels uncertain or imperfect, creates a sense of control and provides relief that's welcomed and timely.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Wands

You reach a new milestone on Friday, Libra, and the Four of Wands indicates a cause for celebration and rewards. The support and stability necessary for your life are within reach.

Today favors environments and relationships that are grounded and stable. Strengthen what works best for you instead of finding satisfaction elsewhere. You know where to divert your attention on Friday, and committing becomes easy.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Swords

Scorpio, the Six of Swords represents a transition period. On Friday, you may feel change is on the horizon.

Not all situations require closure to move forward. You can gain insight and clarity by reflecting on the past. Distance from a situation, even if it's temporary, helps you have a new perspective.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, December 19 brings unique challenges, and the Eight of Pentacles reversed indicates the potential for burnout when you push yourself too hard.

Purpose comes to the forefront on Friday as you get a better idea of the returns on your time investments. Reassess what you're working toward and why. Refinement saves you time and restores energy and motivation.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Swords

Capricorn, your daily tarot card for Friday is the Five of Swords, which represents conflict and wins that feel hollow or unnecessary. Trust and peace are matched by your understanding of what matters most to you.

On December 19, you sense where to take the lead when tension with others grows, and know how to handle tough conversations that appear unrestrained and need patience.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card, the Six of Cups, reversed, is about releasing the past and moving toward a brighter future. On Friday, memories of childhood experiences surface, potentially blurring judgment.

Outdated patterns are easy for you to recognize, and you sense when you need to divert your attention back to the present moment. Wisdom takes priority over idealized memories.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess, reversed

Pisces, the High Priestess, reversed, is about blocked intuition and the need to gain clarity. When inner signals are ignored, you sense what needs adjustment and why.

Something you sense deserves acknowledgment on Friday. Your internal guidance helps you to create a quiet space for peaceful reflection.

External answers come on December 19, during moments when you are in tune with your inner voice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.