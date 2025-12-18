4 Zodiac Signs Whose Intuition Is Spot On This Friday, December 19

Intuition is spot on for four zodiac signs on December 19, 2025 when the Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius encourages reflection and inner listening. We are prone to trusting that inner voice on Friday, and it serves us well.

It's time to allow ourselves the freedom to be ourselves. These astrological signs are encouraged to trust their intuition on Friday and follow their own paths, their way. Be yourself, no matter what they say. That's the Sagittarius way.

1. Aries

The Waning Crescent in Sagittarius helps you see what has been unresolved and why it matters, Aries. Not only that, it helps you to recognize why it's vitally important for you to tackle it and get a move on. This is not the time for stagnation, and you know it, Aries.

On December 19, your intuition is telling you to remember who you are, and that's a huge thing. What you used to love about yourself needs to come into play once again. This transit helps you strengthen your self-trust so that you don't see things with wariness or fear. The universe confirms your instincts and shows you exactly where to focus next. Go forth and prosper, Aries!

2. Leo

Leo, the Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius brings attention to areas in your life where patience and reflection are needed. You are now starting to notice the underlying truth of situations, and you see what requires your attention. This is where you change things up.

On December 19, your intuition tells you that it's OK to just be YOU. Yes, that's right, Leo, as if you needed to be told. Truth is, sometimes you do need that kind of approval — and on Friday, you're getting it from the universe itself. Now, it's up to you. Make of it what you will, but it does seem that this Sagittarius energy is bringing you nothing but goodness and inspiration. So get yourself out there and have fun with it!

3. Virgo

The Waning Crescent Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to reflect on what has been holding you back and what deserves your attention, Virgo. You start to notice patterns that can be shifted around with ease. This is a quiet form of empowerment, and it all hinges on whether or not you are true to yourself.

On December 19, your intuition is calling. It may be subtle, but you recognize its significance immediately. In true Sagittarius fashion, you feel focused and directed, Virgo. You are now ready to act. This insight strengthens your sense of purpose. The universe provides guidance that aligns you with your goals and intentions. There is no reason not to listen to yourself. Move forward and conquer the world!

4. Scorpio

The Sagittarius Moon helps you discern where your energy has been misdirected, Scorpio, and this means a lot to you. You cherish your own mind, and you want to use that energy well. On Friday, your intuition is telling you what matters most and what is ready to be released.

This transit brings quiet understanding and focus, and on December 19, you trust that inner guidance. You know what's right for you and act on that gut feeling. The universe supports your insight and helps you step into the next phase with confidence, calm, and purpose. That feeling of being great, Scorpio? It's true. You are great.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.