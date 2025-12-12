Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For December 15 - 21 — The Last New Moon Of The Year Rises

Weekly horoscopes are here for December 15 - 21, 2025, a significant week for each zodiac sign since the last New Moon of the year rises. The week begins with the Scorpio Moon on December 15. On the same day, Mars enters Capricorn, a wonderful energy because Mars is finally in its exaltation, making us clear-minded and ready to take on the world. This is a week to get aligned with what we want to accomplish as we get ready to enter a new year.

The Moon enters Sagittarius on December 17 and rises as a New Moon on December 19, the final New Moon of the year and the perfect time to set intentions for the upcoming year. The Moon in Sagittarius can bring up issues with power dynamics, but with Mars now away from this sign, we are also able to have more diplomatic interactions. After the Moon enters Capricorn on the 19th, it meets with Mars in the same sign, reminding us what it is we are working towards and what we are fighting for as we balance the two powerful forces. Capricorn season begins on December 21 and we begin making practical plans for our future.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 15 - 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Scorpio Moon provides you with direction at the start of the week. This is a time for you to discover your inner strength as you prepare to enter Capricorn season on the 21st.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, you feel more energized (and maybe a little impulsive). Prepare to breathe life into a project and get ready to learn something new.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Capricorn fuels your ambition. You are given the tools to excel and reach for the stars now that Mars is in the sign of Capricorn.

Be mindful of how you treat others this week, focusing on diplomacy while Mars in Capricorn transforms your public sector over the next six weeks.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, love is on your mind during the Scorpio Moon at the start of the week, which is preparing you to be more present for your friends or romantic partner.

This continues through the Moon's stay in Sagittarius. Your relationships become more honest now that Mercury has entered Sagittarius as well, and you feel more confident expressing yourself.

When the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week, you are able to dedicate more time to a project that means a lot to you. Share your ideas with others as well. This energy helps you bring some structure to your career sector since Mars is also in this sign motivating you to pursue your dreams without doubting your abilities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Scorpio Moon grants you patience at the start of the week, helping you break free from any blockages that are holding you back. This is your time to be more methodical. Get ready to have some major breakthroughs because the Scorpio strengthens your intuition, which brings you new ideas.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in Sagittarius is intellectually stimulating. Read a good book and connect with new perspectives and ideas. You'll have the patience to research topics that pique your interest.

When the Moon is in Capricorn over the weekend, you have an opportunity to bring healing to your inner child. Do things that soothe your heart and soul this weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this week you may feel like you're searching for the meaning of love. Showing up for others is easier with the Scorpio Moon at the start of the week.

If love isn't on your mind, take some time to tap into your inspiration because you'll have a flurry of ideas. The Sagittarius Moon pushes you to navigate your daily tasks with more efficiency.

Having both Mars and the Moon in the sign of Capricorn at the end of the week brings new energy to your relationship sector. It's a fantastic weekend that shows you the value of working well with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week reminds you that you are the architect of your story. Things start off with the Moon in Scorpio at the lowest point in your chart, which strengthens your foundation.

If your career is on your mind, focus on your goals within the professional or academic sector. If changes need to be made, you will be motivated to take action now that Mars is in the exalted sign of Capricorn.

The Capricorn Moon brings more order to your routines over the weekend. Change your habits now, since Mars in this sign gives you plenty of support.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is a week filled with creative potential now that Mars is entering Capricorn. At the start of the week, the Scorpio Moon prepares you to create a draft or work through an existing project. Utilize this time for researching and improving your skills, because the Scorpio energy makes it easier for you to pay more attention to the details and focus on improvement.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, home serves as a place for inspiration and new ideas. With Mars and the Moon meeting in Capricorn this weekend, it's a good time for evaluating your relationship with your ideas and exploring your creativity. Don’t limit yourself! Take pride in the work you are doing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, friendships are the theme for you this week as the energy makes it easy for you to get along with others. At the beginning of the week, the Moon in Scorpio makes you more compassionate and understanding with others. It's a good week to focus on reconciliation as you gain a new perspective on the relationships you’ve had in the past.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, spending time with friends recharges you. A holiday movie night or dinner date with friends leads to some meaningful discussions.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Capricorn brings your attention to home and self-care. If you’re feeling burned out, recharge your batteries this weekend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your ambition catapults this week now that your ruler, Mars, is in Capricorn.

The Moon is in your sign at the start of the week, making you feel more self-assured. Being around people becomes easier with your self-expression more animated. Others are magnetized by your aura.

Midweek, the Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to focus on yourself and prioritize your needs.

Over the weekend, the Capricorn Moon illuminates your friendship circle, making you more of a team player. Mars joins the Moon, bringing inspiration and new ideas now that it is in Capricorn. Creatives benefit from the many gifts this energy brings.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you experience personal transformation this week. The Scorpio Moon highlights a story from the past at the beginning of the week. The Moon in this position also makes you more mindful of your energy levels. If you need to take it easy, go at a more comfortable pace.

Midweek, the Moon in your sign feels refreshing now that Mars is officially out of your sign and in Capricorn. If Mars in Sagittarius caused problems within your relationship sector, you can now reconcile with others. Your connections feel more manageable and you are much more optimistic.

When the Moon is in Capricorn over the weekend, establishing your blueprint for the future is easier as you get ready for Capricorn season. Focusing on concrete plans during this time will make it easier to achieve success. Try not to do too many things at once — focus on one thing at a time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Scorpio Moon energy on Monday and Tuesday prepares you for what to expect when Mars enters your sign later in the week.

As we prepare for the New Year, this energy makes it easier for you to complete your tasks and put the finishing touches on a project. Prepare to be action-oriented this week since Mars in your sign will have you tackling your to-do list, working with others, and fighting for your dreams.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, your relationships are the dominant theme. At work, this energy creates positive collaborations.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this is quite an interesting week for you with Mars entering a new sign. But first, the Moon in Scorpio shows you what work you need to do to succeed. All eyes are on you for the next several days, so play it cool and stay away from unnecessary drama.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, things, places, and people in your neighborhood help you connect with your imaginative side, sparking some innovative moments and bringing new ideas.

Over the weekend, Mars in Capricorn helps you navigate your emotions. Journaling and meditation are important during this time, since it could be an emotionally overwhelming and draining period.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you start the week focused on refining your ideas and establishing better ways to communicate with others.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, its uplifting energy mobilizes you to succeed with Mars now in Capricorn. With Mars making a positive aspect to your sign, you feel more comfortable handling the responsibilities Saturn in your sign is throwing your way. Mars in Capricorn helps you stay a few steps ahead.

Your work is highlighted once the Moon joins Mars in Capricorn at the end of the week. You feel more comfortable in the spotlight this weekend, and socializing is exciting for you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.