5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting December 15

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from December 15 to 21, 2025. Mars enters Capricorn this week, a refreshing energy that boosts our concentration levels and awakens our desire to excel, making it easier for us to get out of a slump.

This week, these astrological signs receive support and courage from the universe from an enriching New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19 that brings them confidence and hope. Multiple planets are in Capricorn this week, preparing us for more hard work as we complete the lessons from the current Saturn in Pisces transit.

Overall, this is a motivational period for the signs with the best horoscopes this week, who experience new beginnings and powerful transformation.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, this week improves your connections with others, especially at school or work. Expect to see how your communication changes since you feel more self-assured. Your relationships also receive a boost with the New Moon in Sagittarius and Mars entering the sign of Capricorn.

Don’t procrastinate this week. Make sure to stay ahead through strategic planning. Have confidence in your friends or colleagues to lend you a hand when you need it. With Mars in Capricorn, it might surprise you what a good leader you can be. This is the start of a networking journey as we enter Capricorn season, so get ready to get invited to parties, community events, or family gatherings. Get ready for surprises, increased motivation, and a time for meeting like-minded people who inspire you.

2. Sagittarius

Having the New Moon in your sign this week feels glorious, Sagittarius, and it sets the tone for what you can expect in the upcoming months. This is a reminder to acknowledge your power as the Moon in your sign encourages you to break free from your inner critic.

You are entering a new chapter this week, and as we approach Capricorn season, you feel more aligned. The New Moon in your sign helps you reconnect with the warrior within and provides a new set of gifts. Break free from old stories and focus on this fresh start.

Embrace the potential learning opportunities that come your way this week. Get ready to establish a solid plan and work hard to earn more with Mars in Capricorn ensuring that you stick to a practical plan and don't get too focused on just dreaming. Start focusing on planting seeds or editing existing work since Mercury and Venus are in your sign, while Mars is helping you to stay focused and driven.

3. Capricorn

Mars and the Sun enter your sign this week, Capricorn, making you the captain of your new ship. Mars in your sign may make you more impulsive, so take it easy and be more analytical. Capricorn season helps you refine your skills starting on December 21. Now's a good time to revise your plans for the future since you have the confidence needed to continue to excel.

Your relationships with others are also part of this story as you learn more about how you interact with them. You receive support from the Scorpio Moon at the start of the week, which connects you with friends. During the New Moon in Sagittarius midweek, going on a date with your romantic partner or making yourself a nice home-cooked meal is nourishing for the heart. Romantic relationships are healing for you this week. And for those who are single, this week's energy encourages you to show yourself more love and care.

4. Cancer

Cancer, a flirty and beautiful energy enters this week with Mars now in Capricorn bringing more romance to your relationship sector. Focus on being the mediator since Mars is now opposing your sign. Remember to be patient with others.

The New Moon in Sagittarius midweek is a period of deep analysis of your romantic relationship. If you’re in a loving relationship, your love grows over the next six months because you find it easier to show your true self and aren't afraid of having deeper conversations. For single folks, releasing things from past relationships is easier this week as you allow yourself to start something new. Show yourself love this week by taking care of your energy levels and focusing on relaxing habits.

5. Pisces

Pisces, Sagittarius season has made you the star of the show for the last several weeks, and you continue to shine through this week's New Moon in Sagittarius. The Moon here feels like a fresh start as you develop more confidence in yourself and faith in the work you are doing. While Saturn and the Node of Fate in your sign might make you feel more critical of yourself, the Moon in Sagittarius allows you to see your magic.

Starting now, your mindset shifts with Saturn getting ready to re-enter Aries in February 2026. Explore new things, open your heart to love, and allow the people who care about you to show you support. Don’t be afraid to dream big, learn new things, or embark on a new journey because you have the tools needed to succeed.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.