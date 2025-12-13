The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From December 15 - 21, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from December 15 - 21, 2025 brings with it a wave of optimistic energy. The week begins as Mars shifts into Capricorn on December 15, creating a lucky and grounded energy that's perfect for accomplishing your goals, improving your finances, and making decisions that pay off in the long run. While positive on its own, Mars is joined by the Sun in Capricorn on December 21. While Mars governs your motivation, the Sun brings luck and the ability to take action.

Advertisement

This is just the beginning of a stellium in Capricorn occurring through the beginning of 2026, helping you to truly step into an abundant and lucky new beginning. Be sure that you’re ready to take a chance and set an intention for what you want to call in, especially as the New Moon in Sagittarius rises on December 19. Capricorn may be diligent and successful, but Sagittarius reminds you that anything is possible if you are only willing to take a chance.

Just because it’s almost the end of the year doesn’t mean you should give up hope on your dreams coming true. While you may have gotten frustrated with the timing at play, the universe makes no mistakes. Everything up to this point has been a phase of preparation and readiness. Nothing has been lost, and no, the universe hasn’t been out to punish you. Instead, your faith has been tested and your patience purified.

Advertisement

Now, you are finally in a position to believe that anything genuinely is possible. All that’s left is to actually go after it and believe in your ability to manifest the luck that you are seeking, and there's no better time to start than your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week.

Aries: Monday, December 15

Invest in your professional success, Aries. On Monday, December 15, Mars shifts into Capricorn, beginning a lucky and extended period of success in your career. While this peaks just after the new year, it’s important to start paying attention to where you feel guided in the week ahead.

Mars represents what motivates you, and in Capricorn, it helps you focus on how you define success and make significant changes in your career. Whether you’ve been looking for accolades, a higher salary, or a new job, this energy helps you manifest everything you desire. Just be sure to create space to invest in your career, as it's important that this becomes a priority through the end of the year.

Advertisement

Taurus: Sunday, December 21

Lucky you, Taurus. On Sunday, December 21, Capricorn Season begins, igniting an incredibly lucky period for you. While Capricorn Season always is a time for luck and new beginnings, this year you'll feel it intensely as five planets gather in this earth sign over the next five weeks. This is a momentous opportunity to make changes, seize new opportunities, and refuse to settle for less than the life of your dreams.

With the abundance of earth energy, you are able to take your time with new plans or ventures without feeling rushed. Just be certain that you are aware of the difference between being ready and the natural fear that occurs when trying something new. These next few weeks make up for all of the challenges that you’ve encountered and help transform your life in the luckiest of ways.

Gemini: Wednesday, December 17

Don’t ignore how you feel, Gemini. On Wednesday, December 17, the Scorpio Moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces, bringing about a revelation in your career. The Scorpio Moon is concerned with truth and helps you understand what you genuinely need and want. Instead of thinking that your career can only look one way, be open to new and innovative ideas that can help you shape the life you want.

Advertisement

This change allows the positive energies of Neptune to come through as it brings opportunities to transform your life in the ways that you are seeking. This energy heavily suggests multiple sources of income, including passive. Consider working remotely or another unconventional means that allows for greater balance and joy in your life.

Cancer: Thursday, December 18

Believe in yourself, Cancer. On Thursday, December 18, Venus in Sagittarius aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, creating opportunities for positive change in your personal and professional life. This energy helps you cultivate a life you love, while also feeling supported by the universe.

While Jupiter is still retrograde in your zodiac sign, that doesn’t mean that the luck stops. This is still one of your luckiest periods in the last few years, but you also need to make sure that you are listening to your intuition. You’ve become so accustomed to struggle and challenges that you must remember you are in an era of ease now. Allow everything that is meant for you to arrive.

Advertisement

Leo: Friday, December 19

Set a course for your future, dear Leo. The New Moon in Sagittarius rises on Friday, December 19, helping you put the past behind you and focus on what is ahead. Sagittarius is a fire energy similar to your own. This helps you embrace the beautiful journey of life, live big, and be passionate about all that you do.

While a New Moon helps you to set intentions and embrace a new beginning, you also have to remember to focus on what matters most. Sagittarius represents luck in your life, yet it’s the sort of luck that helps you feel as though everything is finally going the way you’ve always dreamed of. Starting on December 19, professional matters become easier, romance arrives, and you finally understand what it means to live a life of true bliss.

Advertisement

Virgo: Monday, December 15

Make your life everything you want it to be, Virgo. Capricorn energy governs love life, happiness, and personal satisfaction. Mars shifting into this earth sign on Monday, December 15, drives you to create a life that you love and is deeply fulfilling.

Mars remains in Capricorn through January 23 as part of a stellium in this earth sign. This placement brings enormous luck to your life. During this time, allow your happiness to become a priority in all that you do. Whether it’s work, relationships, or improving family situations, Capricorn energy gives you the power to do it all.

Libra: Thursday, December 19

Make magic happen, Libra. You’ve been experiencing a wave of lucky energy in your career ever since Jupiter entered Cancer in June. Cancer represents your career, professional reputation, and ability to honor your soul’s purpose in this lifetime. With Jupiter here, you’ve already seen immense professional growth, which will continue through 2026.

Advertisement

However, on Thursday, December 19, Venus in Sagittarius aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, allowing you to make great strides toward your goals. While Jupiter brings luck to your career, Venus helps you have a way with words. This helps attract the right kind of attention and allows others to see all of your talents. Be sure you use this to your advantage because there may also be a life-changing opportunity in store for you.

Scorpio: Wednesday, December 17

Allow yourself to be happy, Scorpio. On Wednesday, December 17, the Moon in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces, bringing about divine rewards for choosing yourself and prioritizing your dreams. Challenge the narrative of struggle. Throw out the belief that you must sacrifice your dreams and breathe into the space of possibility.

The Moon in your zodiac sign helps you feel centered and reminds you of your truth. Meanwhile, Neptune starts to arrange your life in such a way that it may feel too good to be true. But it isn’t. This is the reward of everything that you’ve been moving through since 2011. It’s you finally manifesting the joy and love you have always deserved.

Advertisement

Sagittarius: Friday, December 19

On Friday, December 19, the New Moon rises in your sign as you move through the final days of your zodiac season. This is deeply personal, Sagittarius. Sagittarius energy represents your sense of self, the beliefs that shape the choices you make, and how you feel about yourself. With the New Moon occurring in your zodiac sign, you are given a chance for renewal.

While new opportunities may arise during this period, be sure you give yourself plenty of time for reflection. Embrace authenticity as you close this chapter and begin another. This is your chance for a divine reset. It's time to bring closure to the past and start setting intentions for what you hope to achieve in 2026.

Advertisement

Capricorn: Sunday, December 21

What a solar return this is, Capricorn. As Capricorn Season begins on Sunday, December 21, it is truly one for the books due to the stellium in Capricorn that is kick-starting 2026 and providing a lucky ending to 2025. As Capricorn Season begins, the Sun and Mars are already in your earth sign, followed by Venus, Juno, and Mercury in the coming weeks.

This is monumental energy meant to bestow luck, new beginnings, success, and wealth to you. Be sure that you are clear on what you want and don’t accept less. Put yourself out there in new ways. Take chances and believe that 2026 is your breakthrough year.

Advertisement

Aquarius: Monday, December 15

Awaken to your higher truth, Aquarius. On Monday, December 15, Mars shifts into Capricorn, beginning an important period of awakening. Capricorn represents the deepest part of your psyche, and because of this, it controls the decisions you make in every area of your life. Mars in Capricorn makes it impossible to continue anything that doesn’t resonate with your soul.

By awakening you to your higher truth, reconnecting you with spirit, and helping you honor your intuition, you are guided toward the path that is destined for you. You may need greater periods of alone time, so be sure you keep your journal handy. Know that anything that arises during this period is not random. Take each moment as a sign that the universe is guiding you toward what is meant for you.

Pisces: Friday, December 19

Listen to your heart and set an intention for success, dear Pisces. You have been through so much in recent years that your life is barely recognizable, even to yourself. While this has felt like one challenge or plot twist after another, the purpose was to help shake you loose from what wasn’t meant for you. By helping you understand yourself and believe in the divine, you have been able to achieve what you only previously dreamed of. Yet, this is just the beginning.

Advertisement

On Friday, December 19, the New Moon in Sagittarius rises, bringing an opportune moment to your professional life. A New Moon is a time to set intentions, start a new chapter, and begin to make plans for what you hope to achieve. In Sagittarius, it’s all about your career and finally achieving the success and recognition you deserve.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.