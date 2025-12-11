Financial Abundance Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting On December 15

Financial abundance arrives for three zodiac signs this week from December 15 to 21, 2025, so it's time to make a plan and go after what you want. Regardless of whether you are looking for an additional source of income or a better-paying job, the universe is clear: you must take action.

Although the last month of the year tends to bring a slowness, this isn’t the case as you wrap up 2025. Instead of putting off things until the new year, you are guided to make a plan and take action. Reflect on where you’re directing your energy, as well as the opportunities that continue to arise. This week, you are meant to take a chance and create the financial stability and success that you’ve been longing for. The actions you take now will pay off big time.

Advertisement

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Be prepared for immense financial opportunities, Sagittarius. This is the moment you’ve been both preparing for and dreaming of for years. While you had to learn that your worth isn’t reliant on your financial standing, you are now in a position to cultivate incredible wealth.

Advertisement

Be certain that you believe in yourself and remind yourself that you are worthy of thriving rather than merely surviving. This helps you seize opportunities and take action. It also provides you with a dramatic turnaround in your financial life.

On Monday, December 15, Mars shifts into Capricorn, igniting a powerful drive to improve your finances. While this energy helps direct your choices towards those that are fiscally responsible and beneficial, it is just the start of an incredible shift in luck. Over the next few weeks, the Sun, Venus, and Mercury all shift into Capricorn, providing you with the breakthrough and success that you deserve.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Focus on what you want to create, Scorpio. Sagittarius energy governs your financial life, as well as what you believe you deserve. With the New Moon rising in Sagittarius on Friday, December 19, you are urged to both create an intention for wealth and take action on it.

This cosmic energy reminds you that you are in control of your financial destiny. You don’t need to leave anything to chance or to the decisions of others, Scorpio. Reflect on what you want to create for yourself and then move forward with your plans, knowing that you deserve financial security.

The New Moon in Sagittarius is a momentous opportunity to set an intention to improve your finances. With this being the last New Moon of 2025, it also helps to set a course for the new year. Sagittarius involves themes of truth, creativity, and exploration, so the financial opportunity you are guided to invest in may be out of your comfort zone, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

All of your efforts are beginning to pay off, Aquarius. On Wednesday, December 17, the Scorpio Moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces, igniting a period of financial rewards through your career. This energy helps confirm your career track and allows you to feel valued in the workplace.

You don’t need to think of new ways to prove yourself or to make some instant cash. Instead, this energy is about you knowing that you’re already doing your best while trusting in the universe to deliver the rewards you deserve.

Advertisement

While you’re feeling positive about the work that you’re invested in, Neptune brings about the financial rewards that you’ve been working to achieve since 2011. This is powerful energy, Aquarius. While you’ve had to be patient and likely even change jobs over the last few years, it’s finally all going to pay off.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.