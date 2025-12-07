Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, December 8 — Something Has To Change

On Monday, Mars in Sagittarius squares Saturn in Pisces in your zodiac sign's love horoscope for December 8, 2025. Mars and Saturn call for awareness in your romantic life. A square represents a challenge and a call to action. It’s not about negative energy, but in recognizing that something must change. While Mars is focused on freedom and adventure, Saturn in Pisces is drawing you inward toward what is most meaningful. This could result in a clash of needs, values, or personalities today.

Yet, it can also help you realize that the differences between you and your partner aren’t a downfall, but something that creates strength, growth, and healthy polarity. Appreciate your partner for who they are, as well as yourself. Don’t let yourself succumb to needing to change to love, and don’t ask that of your partner. Focus on how your differences actually make the relationship all the better, so you can keep growing and enjoying this love.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, December 8, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Appreciate your partner’s sensitive nature, Aries. While you are the leader of the zodiac, you also must realize that you don’t need to rush your partner.

You may feel driven to move your relationship forward or make plans on Monday. Whether this is about your shared life together or an upcoming trip, it’s important to hold space for your partner.

Give them time to share how they feel, and let yourself embrace a little patience, as it will go a long way in helping to grow this relationship.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t force your partner to do anything, Taurus. You may be feeling happy and celebratory today, yet that doesn’t mean the special person in your life feels the same way.

Try to understand why they might not be ready to meet your friends or go out on Monday evening. This doesn’t mean that you can’t, though you may want to cut your evening short so that you can spend some quality time with your partner.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your partner doesn’t have to be like you, dear Gemini. You don’t need your partner to be as driven as you to be successful or feel confident in this relationship.

The most important aspect is that both of you feel energized by what you invest in on Monday. Whether that is career-related or personal, appreciate the balance that this brings to your life instead of letting any worries create problems that aren’t there.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Little changes go a long way, sweet Cancer. You may feel like tossing out your old life and restarting from scratch on Monday. However, the energy today is meant to help you remember that little changes often make a greater impact.

Try to slow your thinking down and listen to what your partner is saying. You may not need a whole new life, but just a simple shift in how you approach your daily routine as a couple.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for your vision, Leo. You have come a long way and now genuinely understand the kind of relationship that you want to create. Today could bring about a challenge, as you may not feel like your partner is on the same page.

This could also create challenges for someone you’re newly dating on Monday. Instead of trying to force answers or make immediate judgments, hold space for your vision. You have to give this relationship time to play out organically as you trust the process.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what it means to blend your life, Virgo. You’re not necessarily merging or forcing this new chapter of your romantic life, but blending. Blending together represents a gentleness and softness done with care and consideration.

There may be some hurdles you have to navigate as you move your relationship forward or figure out how to blend your individual lives on Monday. Yet, this can be done. Try to be gentle today and look for where you can come together with ease.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Remember what you bring to the table, Libra. You must be aware that you’re not teaching your partner and instead allowing them to show up as themselves.

You always have a choice about whether to continue this relationship on Monday, but you can’t step into a role of forcing. Communication themes may be strained today. Remember to model what you hope to achieve, but also recognize if it's not being offered.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Financial control isn’t the way to your forever love, Scorpio. Matters of finances, especially who makes more, will figure heavily into the energy that you experience today. However, on Monday, it could appear in various ways. Whether you feel like the burden is all on you or your partner is controlling you, you need to remember what healthy love entails.

Be sure to practice boundaries and ask for help where you need it. However, you must also be sure that the relationship you’re in is as supportive as you need it to be.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of your actions, dear Sagittarius. Your motives are positive and your intentions admirable. However, you may come across as overly forceful in the home today, especially when you and your partner clash over perspectives.

When you share a home with the person you love, you have to be mindful of meeting their needs as much as your own on Monday. This can be especially true if they move into your existing home. Look at this as a blank slate and work together with your partner rather than asserting your will.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay attention to how you listen, Capricorn. Often, you listen to problem-solve or figure out what comes next. While your partner values these traits about you, it can also become a hindrance to a deeper connection.

Try to listen on Monday without having an agenda or pushing your partner toward a particular direction. This can help you develop a deeper level of understanding of the situation and create space for greater love.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Talk about practical aspects of your life together, Aquarius. While financial issues may be arising in your relationship, it’s nothing that you can’t work through. Your partner may have feelings about your spending on Monday, including nights out, time with friends, or how you like to spend your money.

Be sure that you’re not letting this control your decisions or use it as ammunition to attack them. Instead, talk about what their real concerns are and try to figure out a budget or financial plan you are satisfied with.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to trust in where you are guided, Pisces. You may soon be wrestling with a decision that involves your romantic and professional life. While many dreams will be manifesting for you on Monday, it may also bring an end or a change in your current relationship.

Be sure that you’re not trying to talk your partner into anything or limiting your own opportunities. Instead, trust in the process and where you are guided. If you do have to end your current connection, you have to know this new opportunity will lead to even better love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.