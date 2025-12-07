5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting December 8

All week, from December 8 to 14, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. The Leo and Virgo energies have us second-guessing our goals and how hard we are working towards them. Thankfully, Mercury returns to Sagittarius on December 11, renewing our motivation and providing us with another exciting opportunity.

This week, cycles close as we prepare for new beginnings. The Moon enters Libra on December 12, expanding our social circles and reminding us of the value of friendships. The signs below experience personal shifts this week, as the cosmic energy helps us build more meaningful relationships with ourselves and others.

This is also a period that pulls us into the spotlight. We're preparing to successfully take on leadership roles either at home, work, or school in the next several months.

1. Leo

The Moon in your sign at the start of the week is a beautiful and introspective transit that connects you with your creative energy, Leo. It also helps you connect on a deeper emotional level with your partner, especially with the Moon's opposition to Pluto, raising the intensity.

Your charisma and courage shine through this week, showing your romantic partners and friends your strength. Spend time channeling your creativity, focus on having fun with others, and make sure not to bottle up your feelings. Travel locally, explore your surroundings, and return to projects you may have abandoned. You are receiving support, and through these transits, you’re learning how to have faith in yourself.

2. Virgo

Mercury re-entering Sagittarius shows you that sometimes you need to prioritize fun and focus on dreaming big. The Jupiterian season makes you feel more optimistic and enthusiastic about the road ahead, Virgo.

This week brings you luck and success with the Moon in your sign, showing you that patience is a virtue. You are finally able to witness your hard work being appreciated by others. Expect to see more harmony in your relationships with yourself and those in your life.

The Moon in Libra shows you your value system and what truly matters to you. This week will have you releasing what no longer serves you as you make room for something more concrete to enter your world. This can feel like a renaissance as the Libra energy uplifts and prepares you for the gifts that Capricorn season will soon bring.

3. Gemini

This week, finding balance is essential, but thankfully, you are supported by the Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius. Collaborations will also be prevelent this week, with the Leo and Virgo Moons pushing you to be more patient and understanding with others.

The Leo Moon opposes Pluto, and this has you second-guessing how to approach situations with friends, colleagues, or classmates. Focus on diplomacy and don’t get caught up in unnecessary drama.

The Mercury transit in Sagittarius provides you with a much-needed boost this week. Prepare to explore new ideas, be more confident sharing them, and possibly embark on a new learning journey. Once the Moon is in Libra, focus on yourself or connecting with your muses. Those in relationships should work on activities with their partner to strengthen their connection.

4. Sagittarius

It feels like you’re the star of the show this week, Sagittarius, as Mercury returns to your sign, allowing others to see your charm and intellect. As we continue through your season, this energy helps you focus on what you want to build and achieve over the next few months.

The Moon in Virgo brings you some much-needed truths. You have plenty of time to make changes, and with Jupiter aspecting the Moon, expect to have some potent ideas. The Moon in Libra asks you what you want to do in the future, and it becomes a lot more manageable to make plans with Mercury in your sign.

This is also a time to be more social, and working with others is necessary. This is your week to release old and negative mindsets, embrace what awaits, and keep faith in yourself.

5. Aries

The week brings some potential for fun and joy as Mercury enters Sagittarius once more. As a fire sign, you feel like you can take on anything and be victorious. Of course, try to balance your moments of rosy optimism with some practicality. The Moon in Virgo will help on this front, encouraging you to make detailed plans and put in the work.

Once the Moon is in Libra, expect to have more patience for those around you. Be mindful of how you communicate, with Mars in Sagittarius making it easy for you to speak your truth. The Moon in Libra will make you more tactful at this time.

Focus on the direction you want to take your projects this week and make a reliable plan. Although Sagittarius season has you curious about the world, try not to take on too many new initiatives at once. Pace yourself, go slow, and be patient.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.