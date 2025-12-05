The Luckiest Day This Week For Each Zodiac Sign, From December 8 - 14

The luckiest day for each zodiac sign this week, from December 8 to 14, 2025, is here, helping you create the life of your dreams. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10, for the last time in this lifetime. This transit inspires a deeper sense of spirituality, helps you connect with your intuition and encourages the belief that you can create any reality you wish to live.

This crucial period of manifestation will last until January 26, 2026, when Neptune leaves Pisces. During this time, everything you’ve invested in since 2011 will suddenly start to manifest. Yet as the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises on Thursday, December 11, you will be guided to surrender to the changes around you. Pisces and Virgo are opposing signs, yet it’s not about choosing one energy over the other, but finding balance between the two. Recognize that you can’t be overly rigid with your plans, nor can you overlook practical aspects of life. Instead, you must surrender to the divine plan while consciously working to create the life of your dreams.

As Mercury moves into Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11, you are guided to explore new opportunities. Mercury in Sagittarius wants you to explore what resonates and trust in the journey, even if you can’t yet see where it will lead. Expect a profound breakthrough when it aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Saturday, December 13. Mercury in Sagittarius and Pluto in Aquarius inspire new ways of thinking, which can help you choose what you are meant to do versus what you feel you should do.

Throughout this energetic wave, the Virgo Moon will trine retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Friday, December 12. Neptune, Saturn, and Uranus are all preparing to change zodiac signs in 2026, which will bring about new beginnings. However, in this moment, it’s about letting go and trusting the process so that you can see where the last few years have led you. This is your moment to decide what path you will take, and whether you are finally ready to leave your comfort zone behind.

Aries: Wednesday, December 10

Don’t overlook the small moments, dear Aries. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10. Since 2011, you’ve gone through massive changes in your life and had your belief system questioned. Not just what you believe in, but also whether you genuinely believe in yourself. While you are beginning a chapter of expansion and creativity, you can’t overlook the small moments as Neptune moves through its final phase in Pisces.

During this time, you will gain great insight into where you’ve been abandoning yourself or neglecting your intuition. This is meant to help you trust yourself, so that when Saturn and Neptune move into Aries in 2026, you can truly prepare to live the life you’re meant to. Practice gratitude for everything and start listening to that quiet voice within because it will guide you toward what is meant for you.

Taurus: Thursday, December 11

Make this life everything that you want, Taurus. On Thursday, December 11, Mercury moves into Sagittarius, inspiring a phase of profound transformation and wealth. Mercury governs aspects of communication, so it’s not just about the offers that will start rolling in, but what you choose to go after.

Mercury was in Sagittarius from October 29 to November 18, so you may see certain themes from that period return. Rather than feeling frustrated or confused, see this as an opportunity to make the decision that’s best for yourself. Mercury in Sagittarius wants you to delve into the deeper meaning of your choices so that you can achieve all of your goals. Sagittarius energy also brings about greater wealth through collaboration or partnerships, so be sure you’re networking and open to receiving input during this important phase.

Gemini: Wednesday, December 10

Everything is arriving right on time, sweet Gemini. You’ve had a great deal of focused energy within your career sector since 2011. This marks the time when Neptune first entered Pisces and began guiding you toward your purpose. Instead of dismissing your dreams as frivolous, you began honoring them. Then, as Saturn entered Pisces in 2023, you finally figured out how to make those dreams a reality.

With Saturn already direct and Neptune stationing direct on Wednesday, December 10, you are in store for an incredible month in your professional life. Neptune will remain in Pisces through January 26, 2026, so you must recognize that you will start the year off with a focus on your career. No dream is too small, and no reward is too great. This is everything you deserve, finally manifesting in your life.

Cancer: Thursday, December 11

Take time to reassess your goals, dearest Cancer. Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, December 11, helping to manifest luck in your life. However, you must be honest about what you genuinely want. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo will also rise on December 11, signifying that before you make any big moves, you must reflect on your goals.

The Last Quarter Moon is a time of introspection, reflection, and reassessment. Use this phase to make sure that what you’re working for now is truly in your best interest. Luck will surround you through February 2026, but you must make sure that the goals you have for yourself align with what it would mean to live your best life. Reflect so you can be confident that this next chapter is genuinely the best yet.

Leo: Friday, December 12

Your payoff finally arrives, Leo. On Friday, December 12, the Virgo Moon will trine retrograde Uranus in Taurus, bringing about a financial reward for your past efforts. With Uranus having returned to Taurus as part of its retrograde cycle, you are stepping into a period of fruition that you’ve been working toward since 2018. This is a massive energy shift and allows you to finally feel like everything is turning around for the better.

The Virgo Moon is impacting your wealth, while Uranus is helping to orchestrate your professional success. You may be rehired by a previous company, called back to work after a layoff, or finally honor what you actually want to do with your life. While this brings professional success, it also brings greater wealth, so it’s important to trust that you are headed in the right direction.

Virgo: Thursday, December 11

Enjoy your life, Virgo. You are heading into a phase of true domestic bliss. Whether you live with family, friends, a romantic partner, or just your beloved pets, your home will become your refuge from the world. Sagittarius energy, for you, is all about home, family, and romance. While Venus shifted into this zodiac sign at the end of November, Mercury will now join in as it shifts into Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11.

This transit casts a loving and meaningful energy over your home and the relationships in your life. While you may want to stay home and enjoy small moments of connection, this energy could also help you purchase a home or move in with someone special. You deserve a home filled with peace and love, and with this energy, you’re finally going to experience it.

Libra: Saturday, December 12

Tap into your creativity, Libra. On Saturday, December 12, Mercury in Sagittarius will align with Pluto in Aquarius, fine-tuning your speaking skills and heightening your creativity. This is phenomenal energy for your career and personal life.

Mercury in Sagittarius encourages confidence and knowledge about your skill set. Yet, Pluto in Aquarius reveals hidden layers of your talents and helps you embrace your creative side. With Aquarius energy representing your sense of happiness and fulfillment, you can trust that what you give your energy to now will help you live the life you dream of.

Scorpio: Wednesday, December 10

You deserve a life of ease, Scorpio. You’ve been under the influence of Piscean energy since 2011. While you’ve had to learn the difference between what is real and what isn’t, you’ve also seen enormous strides in your intuitive and psychic abilities. This was due to Neptune shifting into Pisces and beginning a new phase of spiritual growth. Once Saturn entered this mystical water sign, you were called to take action.

Listen to your intuition and invest energy into transforming your life so that you will no longer struggle. Pisces is a zodiac sign that emphasizes love, ease, and gentleness. With Neptune stationing direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10, you’re entering a phase that will lead to greater ease. Changes may still be in store, but try not to resist, as this is the journey of what it means to live in alignment with your soul.

Sagittarius: Friday, December 12

There are better ways to become successful, Sagittarius. On Friday, December 12, the Virgo Moon will trine retrograde Uranus in Taurus, igniting a period of professional transformation. While Virgo rules over your career, Uranus represents how you live your life, including the work that you do. The energy of Uranus in Taurus represents the long-term shifts you’ve been working towards.

You want to feel like your financial needs are taken care of, but also have time to pursue what is most important to you. As the Virgo Moon and retrograde Uranus meet, you will have an epiphany about what you need to do in your career. This may mean working remotely or investigating starting your own business. You want success, but you’re no longer willing to compromise on living your best life to achieve it.

Capricorn: Thursday, December 11

Pay attention to how you feel, Capricorn. Mercury will shift into Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11, teaching you how to listen to your emotional body. Sagittarius energy represents themes related to your emotions, subconscious, and intuition. Yet to embrace this part of yourself, you must also entertain the fact that your life may need to change.

To honor your feelings is only the first step. The next step is exploring new opportunities that improve your emotional state. Nothing will change unless you make an effort, which means allowing yourself to genuinely feel your emotions. Use this energy to create opportunities to reflect, journal, or express yourself to those in your life. You don’t need to keep everything bottled up anymore.

Aquarius: Saturday, December 13

A profound conversation will change everything, Aquarius. On Saturday, December 13, Mercury in Sagittarius will align with Pluto in Aquarius, offering dramatic insight through an unexpected conversation. Mercury in Sagittarius is about social connections and wishes, while Pluto inspires the transformation of your inner self.

This energy represents a conversation that will affect how you live your life and the choices that you make. Don't try to fit yourself or your life into a box that’s just not meant for you. You are innovative, creative, and destined to be different. This conversation serves as a wake-up call and helps you to understand what it means to live your most authentic life.

Pisces: Thursday, December 11

Success is guaranteed, Pisces. Venus shifted into your sign at the end of November, drawing attention to your career. Now, as Mercury reenters Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11, you are beginning a profound period of success and achievement.

Sagittarius is the ruler of all matters of your career, yet it’s also a zodiac sign that represents greater meaning, exploration, and philosophical thinking. There may be a shift in where you work in the coming weeks, or even the type of career you are drawn towards. Because Sagittarius also rules traveling, don’t rule out the possibility of remote work or moving overseas. This is a dynamic and exciting phase of your career, and it will help manifest the success you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.