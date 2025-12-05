Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For December 8 - 14 — Things Come Full Circle

Weekly horoscopes are here for December 8 - 14, 2025, a week when things come full circle for every zodiac sign. At the beginning of the week, the Leo Moon faces off with transformative Pluto energy, reminding us how to be more compassionate and understanding with friends and family. With the Mercury-ruled Virgo Moon on the 10th, our priorities over the next several weeks become more centered on home and the friendships that are meaningful for us.

Mercury enters Sagittarius once more on the 11th, showing us how much we have learned since Sagittarius' ruling planet Jupiter entered Cancer back in June. As we get closer to the New Year, the next several weeks serve as a recap for us to reflect and learn more about our accomplishments throughout the year, as well as where we feel we may have fallen short. This reflection can help get you in the mindset to plan for the upcoming year. On the 12th, the Moon enters Libra, bringing up themes of love and connection and showing us the treasures connected with this beautiful energy.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 8 - 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, the Leo Moon brings excitement to your week as it sparks your motivation and makes it a lot easier to explore your creativity.

Getting your act together will be a theme of the Virgo Moon on Wednesday, which helps you take control if you’ve slacked off (which is easy to do around the holidays). Make sure to utilize your planner and be mindful of your scheduling.

Once the Moon enters Libra on Friday, philosophical conversations become a priority. With Mercury back in Sagittarius, this is a period of brainstorming and working well with others. You experience a wealth of potent new ideas that break you free from a writer’s or creative block.

Overall, this week feels like a reset as you connect with your power.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, home is where your heart is at the beginning of the week with the Moon in Leo serving as an anchor, reminding you about your family as well as your history. Spending time with loved ones might feel healing at this time, which could help you learn more about yourself in the process.

The Moon in Virgo makes a positive aspect to your sign on Wednesday, showing you the power of love and building solid relationships. Even with this practical energy, you are a lot more cognizant of how well you work with others.

Mercury leaves your partnership house and ingresses Sagittarius once more. Prepare to face the past over the next several weeks.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, communication is on your mind this week with Mercury entering your partnership sector once more.

We start things off with the Moon in Leo, which shows you how to collaborate with others more effectively. You feel more willing to help those around you now that Mercury is opposing your sign.

You become more meticulous with your work when the Moon enters Virgo on Wednesday. Take the time to dig into the details of your work.

The Moon in Libra is a romantic energy that's perfect for connecting with your partner on a deeper level. Watch a movie, go on a dinner date, or work on a home project together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this week puts a focus on your finances and resources as you become more honest with your spending habits, especially as we get closer to the New Year. Use the pragmatic Virgo Moon energy midweek to come up with new ideas and set up strategies for saving. Mercury is back in Sagittarius this week, bringing new ideas for improving your routines.

The Venus-ruled Libra Moon makes a square to your sign on Friday, but this could also reflect your discipline as well as all you have learned throughout this Jupiterian journey this year.

This is your week for reflection and analysis since it will be the prologue for your new story in the next few weeks.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in your sign this week is a romantic, engaging, and empowering energy that also helps you navigate some of the mysteries of this week.

Mercury re-enters Sagittarius on Thursday, a very fruitful transit for fire signs. You experience wonderful ideas, perfect for when the Moon is in Virgo at the same time. Getting the work done becomes easier with the potential support you receive from people around you.

Mercury guides you and helps you complete a lot of tasks over the next several days. On Friday, the Moon in Libra brings more collaborative energy and pushes you to share your ideas with trusted people.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this is a very insightful week as the Moon in Leo puts a focus on editing your work and restructuring plans. Don't forget to set some time aside to recharge.

Mercury, your ruler, enters Sagittarius once again this week, which has you focused on what you want to achieve moving forward.

When the Moon is in Virgo on Wednesday, you’re able to build a better relationship with yourself. This is your time to become your strongest supporter and cheerleader. This shift in mindset softens your inner critic.

When the Moon enters Libra on Friday, it makes you more action-oriented. You’re finally appreciating your talent.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Leo early this week helps you to feel in your element. You’re going to have a lot of fun socializing with people.

When the Moon is in the sign of Virgo midweek, you prioritize self-care and self-love.

When the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, it shows the fruits of your labor. Take pride in your accomplishments. Uncovering new skills helps you elevate your craft.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon at the highest point in your chart makes this an empowering week. Taking on leadership roles could allow others to see your skills during this time as the Leo Moon crowns you.

On Wednesday, the Virgo Moon makes a friendly aspect to your sign, showing you how to become a beacon for others. Through your experiences, you can impart knowledge, especially with Jupiter aspecting your sign and teaching you new things. This is an optimistic and social energy, so you feel welcomed by others and feel like you're really part of a community. Joining a club or gathering with friends will be energizing at this time.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Libra shows you how to take time for yourself and recharge when you’re feeling burnt out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury re-entering your sign is a critical transit for you this week. For the next several weeks, you are getting back to a project or a topic that was paused when Mercury ingressed Scorpio mid-November. Implement new strategies and see what was working for you now that you’ve gained new understanding.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Virgo makes you ambitious and helps you be more methodical about your goals. Even with Mars in your sign, you see the benefit of working slow and steady during this period.

When the Moon is in Libra starting on Friday, teamwork connects you with your muses. While Mercury is expanding your ideas, Venus and Mars help you to strengthen your foundation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, working with others is the central theme of this week's energy with the Moon in Leo beginning a new story for you. Your focus is on learning how to play the game, especially for those involved in the professional sector.

When the Moon is in Virgo on Wednesday, the energy feels insightful and rewarding. If you planted seeds earlier in the year, you start seeing progress within the projects you started. The Moon in this part of your chart pushes you to master a subject and continue building upon it.

Being meticulous helps you claim your victory while the Moon is in Libra over the weekend. All eyes are on you during this time, and being one step ahead provides you with support if you’re given new obstacles to face.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon opposes Pluto (which is in your sign) at the start of the week, bringing new energy to your relationship sector. Through Pluto’s influence, relationships from the past could occupy your mind for the next few days. The Moon in Virgo gives you the strength to keep the past in the past as you become more hopeful for the future.

Navigating your emotions is important this week as you connect with what you feel and uncover what is holding you back from progressing. When the Moon is in Libra over the weekend, there are more opportunities for releasing the chains holding you back as you gain more confidence in yourself.

This is a week that helps you be true to yourself and shows you how to continue strengthening your armor.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, at the start of the week, you're planning towards your future. The past becomes a tool for empowerment and success. Learn from it instead of allowing yourself to be blocked by it.

Now that Mercury has re-entered Sagittarius, you feel prepared to take on new challenges as you tackle new responsibilities. Because Mercury in Sagittarius influences your home sector, balance is key. Get back to those outstanding responsibilities at home.

On Wednesday, the Moon in Virgo asks you what you are seeking in relationships, especially with Saturn ready to leave this part of your chart in the next few months. When the Moon is in Libra over the weekend, you focus on harmony and prioritize becoming more compassionate.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.