Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For December 8 - 14 — The Rose-Colored Glasses Come Off

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for December 8 - 14, 2025, a very mixed week for love with two difficult Mars transits. The first is Mars square Saturn, which peaks on November 8, and Mars square Neptune on the 14th. Mars square Saturn is prone toward feeling blocked or cut off, as though you can’t move forward in some way. The best thing to do under this energy on Monday is to simply let it pass. Arguments and outbursts are likely, so it is important to be aware of how you are being affected and come across to others. Mars square Neptune, on the other hand, is tiring, discouraging, and melancholic to some. Neptune transits tend to make things seem worse than what they really are, so this week, wait until this challenging energy passes and your mind clears up before making any permanent decisions.

When Neptune turns direct on December 10, any illusions you are under clear up, even if the result is not what you want. On December 11, Mercury enters Sagittarius, where it will remain until January 1. This is typically a happier and more jovial sign for Mercury, which rules speech and communication. Mercury sextiles Pluto on December 13, making this the best day for communication, especially about deeper subjects. Lastly, Mars enters Capricorn on December 14. With Mars in this sign, we are generally more serious and interested in the general outcome of things. Romance may become a little more serious and inclined toward the long term rather than short-term flings. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare this week in love.

Weekly love horoscopes for December 8 - 14, 2025:

Aries

Aries, watch your thinking this week, as you could become agitated or confused over a relationship. This could be for a few different reasons, including money and finances.

Don’t let doubts creep in this week and risk endangering your relationship if it is basically sound, especially since this challenging energy is so brief. Things turn around soon!

Taurus

Taurus, you're concerned about both money and intimacy this week in a way that could prove problematic, especially if you don’t trust your partner.

If this is the case, you may want to reconsider whether or not this person is really good for you. If the problem is yours and simply based on suspicion but not facts, you're better off not going there this week — things will right themselves soon.

Gemini

Gemini, you are at risk of an argument with a partner this week. You're experiencing some confusion over a relationship.

Try to relax during the week and don’t let the minor things upset you. Avoid letting sudden or unexpected self-doubt creep in. If you go with the flow, you will be able to overcome any issue.

Cancer

Cancer, Mars square Saturn can certainly bring on tension in relationships this week. You may even feel like you are hitting a brick wall when it comes to talking to your partner.

Patience is required to navigate the week. Make an effort not to sink into a pool of anxiety or depression. Mercury’s entrance into Sagittarius on Thursday lifts your spirits and your communication.

Leo

Leo, both tension-filled Mars squares this week hit your fifth house of love, so chances of a disagreement are significant. You'll have to have more patience than normal.

The good news is Venus is also in your fifth house, which helps to lighten things up. If there is a problem in your relationship, Saturday is a good day to talk it out and resolve matters.

Virgo

Virgo, this week, it is important to stay grounded and focus on honest and real communication if an issue arises rather than avoiding it.

While it is a difficult week, if you can focus on good communication and inner harmony, growth can come of it if you are in a relationship.

Libra

Libra, with Mercury re-entering your third house of communication this week, talking and communicating with your partner will be front and center.

The best day to iron out any differences is Saturday. Make sure you have time for your responsibilities and personal commitments this week to limit stress.

Scorpio

Scorpio, since Neptune turns direct in your fifth house of love this week, relationships become clearer. You will find you have a greater understanding of what you want from a relationship (if you're single) or your partner.

If someone from the past reenters your life this week, avoiding jumping right back in. Once Neptune turns direct on Wednesday, you'll have a better idea of how you want to proceed.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Venus continues its transit through your first house for a little longer, drawing others to you this week.

Mars is also in your first house, and its square to Saturn in your fourth could indicate some issues at home if you live with someone.

Mercury moving into Sagittarius on Thursday means that communication is key and will be important this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this week may bring some unexpected communication related to your fifth house of love. It is likely to be surprising and may require you to change your position on something or look at something differently.

You get a deeper understanding of something important this week, so follow your intuition.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week, make certain that your actions in relationships align with your true personal values. If the week gets off to a frustrating start, don't panic — it levels out over the next few days.

You experience an epiphany this week concerning something related to home or those closest to you. Don’t let old negative tapes play in your mind that amount to self-sabotage.

Pisces

Pisces, Neptune turns direct in your first house this week. If you have felt confused about someone, this will start to clear up one way or another. Good or bad, knowing the truth is always best. Your intuition is powerful this week, but don’t confuse it with paranoia.

By midweek, with the moon transiting your seventh house of relationships, you may want to meet up with a partner.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.