Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, December 8: Mars Squares Saturn

Daily horoscopes are here for December 8, 2025, revealing how Mars in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces influences each zodiac sign's day. Under this energy on Monday, you may feel like you’re close to finishing something important, but there's some resistance that's making it hard to see things through.

You'll need to work through resistance you can’t fully name. Saturn is actually safeguarding you from impulsive choices that would later drain your energy while Mars is reminding you that your desire for motion is legitimate. You do want change, and that desire is guiding you toward something real on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, are you choosing people who allow you to perform with confidence, or people who awaken your innate, mischievous fire?

If they can’t light up your playful side or don’t spark that Aries grin that gives away your excitement, then maybe the connection is only surface-level.

Today will make you question if you notice who evokes the real you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you’ve been feeling the need to assert yourself, the timing is perfect. Your throat chakra is wide open on Monday, and your capacity to advocate for your values and boundaries is on point.

Where you once held the peace or softened your voice for harmony’s sake, you now feel the quiet strength of someone who knows what they deserve. So if you’ve been suppressing your needs or letting others assume you’re “fine,” that era ends now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your mind feels like an artist’s studio on Monday, buzzing and alive with a new direction. You’re wearing your creative hat with pride, which might lead you into unexpected pivots and experiments that break the monotony you’ve been quietly tolerating.

Inspiration strikes in fragments, flashes, and little sparks. Follow them. They may take you somewhere completely new and into new circles.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you’re moving through memory like a tide that rolls back to reveal what was buried beneath the sand. You’re setting new rules, boundaries, and emotional entry-points for whoever gets to walk beside you next.

Anyone joining you on the road ahead must understand that you are evolving, and your emotional landscape is no longer open territory for just anyone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your creative ambition is turned up on Monday, so lean into the momentum. The world responds when you show up as your brightest self.

Just be mindful not to slip into people-pleasing or performance mode. Your power today comes from authenticity, not theatrics. You’re meant to be more, not do more.

Channel your fire strategically, and you may surprise yourself with how much ground you cover.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, perfection is overrated, and the universe knows it. The real beauty of your life emerges in the detours.

When plans go slightly off-course, instead of panicking or tightening your grip, try allowing yourself to see the unexpected glimmer within the chaos.

There’s raw gold here, uncut diamonds waiting for your discerning eye. Today teaches you that control isn’t the source of your magic — your adaptability is. Swoop in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a new version of you wants to step out on Monday to experiment, flirt, and maybe even do something a little bit reckless. This is you who wants to feel alive again.

Today, there's no ignoring the parts of you that need and desire to be seen, desired, chosen, and maybe even just a little bit adored for the trouble you cause. There’s a heat rising in you that your usual diplomacy can no longer contain.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, something about what you see on Monday challenges the version of yourself you’ve been carrying. Not in a bad way, but in a clarifying way.

You’re gaining awareness of who or what has been siphoning your self-confidence, dimming your magnetism, or quietly eroding your sense of power. Your self-worth is a well to always pour into.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, honor your unique philosophy of life on Monday, because your worldview is what makes you impossible to duplicate.

It is always true that your optimism is your wand and your natural frequency of magic-making. Anything trying to box you in, limit you, or tell you to be smaller is going to crumble under the force of your conviction.

Let your vision stretch far beyond what’s familiar today. You’re built for expansion.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this is the beginning of a serious inner renovation. You might feel called to rework your routines, shift your habits, or reinvent the way you structure your days.

Consider trying a new workout, figuring out a more efficient system at work, or a bedtime ritual that leads to some real rest. Something in you wants a lifestyle that supports the next version of your ambition.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, what are your friendships reflecting to you? Especially the ones activating old emotional reflexes? Today, everything becomes data or an insight.

Engage fully in the pleasure and the conflict to understand your emotional architecture more deeply. People are mirrors for you right now, and each interaction reveals another layer of who you are becoming. Don’t look away.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your work is speaking louder than you give yourself credit for. Others see your brilliance even when you downplay it or tuck it behind modesty. But today calls for recognition from you, not them.

If you don’t acknowledge the quality of what you’re creating, you might unconsciously drift into new hiding places. You’re meant for long-lasting acclaim, but first you must be brave enough to step fully into the light of your own talent.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.