3 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting December 8

From December 8 to 14, 2025, three zodiac signs are experiencing luck and good fortune all week. This week, miracles happen when you open yourself up to new experiences and approach every moment as if it is connected to your divine purpose.

Neptune stations direct in Pisces on December 10, joining Saturn for their final stint in this ethereal water sign. Neptune remains in Pisces through January 26, the last time this will occur in your life. The energy is magical and magnetic, but it is also intense. Neptune in Pisces asks that you honor your intuition and take note of your dreams, as this is where the universe speaks the loudest.

The universe always knows the way, even if you’re unsure of which path to take. Rather than trying to figure it all out, explore what is or isn’t meant for you. There is no wrong choice, except to simply remain where you are unchanged. Let go of the worry or confusion and simply tell the universe that you are willing to be guided. Practice gratitude for all that you get to experience and trust that this energy will guide you toward your luckiest and best life.

This week, let go of thinking that you know best or that you must make a logical decision. Instead, be willing to see where the current of fate takes you. Explore each and every opportunity that comes your way and know that each one serves as a stepping stone to the life you’ve dreamt of.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You are meant for so much more than you once thought, Cancer. You are entering one of the most spiritual phases of your life when dreams manifest and you suddenly understand what your divine purpose within this lifetime is.

Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10. Piscean energy represents your relationship with the spiritual. It's also about your ability to seize new opportunities and understand the meaning of your life. Yet, Neptune requires that you take risks and listen to your intuition, even if there is no confirmation for the choices that you’re making.

When Neptune stations direct in Pisces, it joins Saturn, already direct in this same zodiac sign. While Neptune asks that you dream and listen to your intuition, Saturn provides the motivation and resources to make everything you wish for become a reality. You are entering an extremely lucky period because everything you’ve been working towards will finally come to fruition. Just be sure that you honor your intuition with every choice that you make.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Be open to redirections, beautiful Aries. You can’t plan for or predict luck. Instead, it is attracted into your life as a result of the choices that you make. Luck is a frequency that speaks to openness, exploration, and a positive mindset. As Mercury enters Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11, you must adopt these themes into your life and how you approach the decisions that you make.

Mercury in Sagittarius is all about offers and opportunities that help to attract greater luck into your life. Yet, you can’t be rigid or closed down. Instead, see this as an experiment of what it means to live the life of your fate.

Mercury completed a retrograde journey in November, which means when it returns to this fire sign, themes from October 29 to November 18 will resurface. Mercury first entered Sagittarius on October 29 before stationing retrograde on November 9. As part of its journey, it remained in Sagittarius until November 18. When it re-enters this zodiac sign, you will see past themes resurface, but you will also have a fresh perspective.

This is your second chance, Aries. You weren’t ready to explore a new opportunity or offer last month, but as Mercury reenters Sagittarius on December 11, you will be. Let yourself see how great life can be when you become open to divine redirections.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

There is always room for improvement, sweet Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo trines retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Friday, December 12. The Last Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign awakens a desire to improve yourself and your life. This helps you be honest about what needs to change and practice greater openness for the process. This lunar phase is about making a plan for how you want to change your life, so that you can take full advantage of the lucky energy associated with retrograde Uranus.

Uranus has been moving through Taurus since 2018. While it spent a few short months this year in Gemini, it returned to Taurus to help you bring your dreams to fruition. Uranus first reentered Taurus on November 7 and will remain there until April 25. Uranus spends approximately seven years in each zodiac sign, representing specific cycles within your own life. This means it also won’t return to Taurus for over eighty years, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you to change your life.

There is a complementary energy with retrograde Uranus in Taurus and the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo as they’re both earth signs. Any changes you make shouldn’t feel like a risk or a threat to the safety you’ve created, but a natural evolution that reminds you how good life can be. Expect a lucky series of events to help you transform your life in the coming months.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.