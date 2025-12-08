There’s A Powerful Energy Shift Affecting Each Zodiac Sign This Week, Starting On December 8

This week, from December 8 to 14, 2025, a powerful energy shift is affecting each zodiac sign. The Leo Moon inspires us to take control of our creative ambitions. Then, on December 9, the Moon shifts into Virgo, helping us get back on track, especially if we’ve avoided responsibilities.

Mercury will enter Sagittarius again on December 11. The Moon in Libra on December 12 shows us that anything is possible. This Cardinal energy gives us the focus we need as we prepare for Capricorn season later this month.

Aries

The week starts with an inner struggle, as the Virgo Moon brings to light things you have avoided. Luckily, when Mercury enters Sagittarius again, you become more optimistic. The Jupiter energy helps you face these blockages throughout the week. Then, the Moon enters Libra, solidifying the connections you have. This works in your favor because it allows you to receive the support you desire.

Taurus

When the week begins, the Leo and Virgo Moons energize for you, allowing you to reclaim your place in the Sun. As the week comes to a close, you must be more aware of your power dynamics. Try to find new ways to work well with others since the collaborative energy of the Libra Moon prompts you to seek closeness and deeper connections. With Mercury moving into Sagittarius, you no longer have time to tolerate superficial relationships.

Gemini

For you, Gemini, this week centers on how well you work with others and how willing you are to protect your boundaries. Give yourself a lot of patience when the Moon is in Virgo and recharge through journaling. Once the Moon moves into Libra, prepare for excitement to enter your relationships. It's time for you to believe in love.

Cancer

The focus this week is on your home, and you may be curious to learn about your history or gain a better understanding of what you want in the future. With Jupiter in your sign and Saturn making an aspect to your sign, this is a time to prioritize harmony and discipline as you contemplate your next steps. As we get closer to Capricorn season, expect to become more aware of your true goals and start making the changes needed to get there.

Leo

This is a period to explore a project you abandoned, now that Mercury is back in Sagittarius, giving you the courage and patience to put the finishing touches on this work of art. You will also discover mentors along the way who help you make edits or show you how to elevate your work. Mercury in Sagittarius encourages more discipline, and you will be willing to work well and listen to others at this time.

Virgo

Your ruler, Mercury, is entering the sign of Sagittarius. You are known for making practical decisions, but this Mercury transit brings you new perspectives and teaches you about different philosophies and ideologies. When the Moon is in your sign, the Mercurial energy is potent, showing you how to see the world in a new light. Appreciate the people around you, as they can introduce you to new ideas and concepts.

Libra

Gaining confidence in your thinking process will be a theme this week, with Mercury once more entering Sagittarius. This transit makes you more vibrant and welcoming, and also expands your self-expression. Get into this new momentum because you will be driven to excel. You may even surprise yourself with all that you’re able to create and the wonders that you’re able to build throughout this season

Scorpio

Now that Mercury has left your sign and returned to Sagittarius, your attention shifts to protecting your boundaries and learning how to pour more love into yourself. Implement this strategy of self-love this week because the Virgo and Libra Moons are here to highlight the love and support you receive from others. Incorporate the activities that calm and heal, such as watching a good movie, drawing, reading, or meditating.

Sagittarius

This is a big week for you now that Mercury is back in your sign, Sagittarius. Spend time socializing, exploring, or learning something new. The Virgo Moon reflects a new beginning with your learning goals. If you desire to travel, go back to school, or apply for a new course, focus on the planning stages. The Libra energy reminds you of your finances. If you’ve been splurging lately, implement a better savings plan to build towards your goals.

Capricorn

Working on your own will feel much more fulfilling this week, as Mercury enters Sagittarius once more. For the next several weeks, you will take things more slowly and focus on research. The Virgo Moon fuels your curiosity, and this is a great time to learn a new subject or skill. Follow your inspiration, Capricorn.

Aquarius

The Moon in Leo at the start of the week opposes Pluto, allowing you to uncover new things about your relationship dynamics. With your networks shifting, you see how well you get along with the people around you. Community is a theme for you this week, Aquarius. The Mercury transit has you learning how to connect with others on a new level.

Pisces

After the Gemini Full Moon, new ideas begin to take shape. Take time to explore new goals with Mercury now in Sagittarius, impacting your career. This is a week when your ambitions come to light. The Virgo Moon also highlights how well you work with others. Once the Moon is in Libra, prepare to listen and receive ideas from those around you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.