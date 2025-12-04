5 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Major Luck In Love This Entire Week, Starting December 8

Five zodiac signs are attracting major luck in love this entire week from December 8 - 14, 2025. You must first shift your mindset, though. If you believe that love is a sacrifice or struggle, then you will have relationships that mirror that. However, if you believe love is a beautiful, transcendent experience, then you will attract that into your life. Your beliefs shape your actions as well as the lens through which you see the world. Luckily, the week ahead helps you believe again in the kind of love you’ve always dreamed of.

Neptune, ruler of dreams and faith, stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10. From now until January 26, you will be working with this energy for the last time in this lifetime. Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011, but you only have a few weeks left to use this to your benefit before it changes zodiac signs, never again returning to Pisces.

Neptune in Pisces is the ultimate romantic. This energy is meant to help you believe in your dreams of love and to never settle for less. Of course, you have to see the reality of any relationship; however, it doesn’t mean that your dream is wrong.

As this energy washes over your heart in the days ahead, these astrological signs see it as an invitation to believe in love again, attracting major luck and love all week. Never stop trusting that you are being guided to the person who is destined for you.

1. Virgo

Your dreams have always mattered, dear Virgo. When Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, it impacts your romantic relationships and dating life. You'll feel this most prominently if you are dating or looking to find new love. While Piscean energy can affect your long-term relationship, it’s more about the life that you and your partner create together.

Since 2011, your romantic life has changed drastically. What you once wanted was challenged, as was the reality of actually getting what you once only hoped for. There have been lessons, heartbreak, and growth, but through it all, you’ve been encouraged to believe in love. The kind of relationship you’ve dreamed of is possible; you just need to remember that you can’t force it with just anyone. The person meant for you will meet you where you are and restore your faith in love.

Neptune will be direct in Pisces from December 10 to January 26, helping to restore your faith and bring about incredible developments in your romantic life. This is a time when you may meet a soulmate, commit to an existing love, or make a new and exciting life plan with your partner. Believe in your dreams, Virgo, because they are all about to come true.

2. Pisces

There will always be a million reasons why a relationship shouldn't work, Pisces. Yet, that doesn’t mean that it won’t. You are entering a phase when you will have to trust yourself to make romantic decisions, especially if it includes entertaining someone from your past.

On Thursday, the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises, inviting you to release any tightness around your heart or how you’ve been approaching love. This coincides with Neptune stationing direct in Pisces on December 10, which has impacted you profoundly over the years. You've had to challenge your vision of love and learn what it means to ground it in reality.

While you always see the best in everyone and in romantic matters, you’ve also had to understand what it means to bring a 5D love down into the 3D. After all, that is where you live. Yet, by doing this, you will also be ready to trust in your heart and give love another chance.

This week's energy will help you find greater balance between being idealistic and hopeful, which will help you trust yourself in romantic matters. When you trust yourself, you can surrender. You don’t need to be rigid with lists or green flags, but instead can soften and finally allow yourself to enjoy the process.

3. Gemini

What you say matters, sweet Gemini. From Thursday, December 11, through January 1, 2026, Mercury will be in Sagittarius, the sign that rules over your relationships and love life. While Mercury spent some time in Sagittarius last month, it was also retrograde at the time, which prevented you from making any decisions or moving forward with a relationship. However, as Mercury returns to Sagittarius, the clarity you’ve been seeking finally arrives.

Mercury in Sagittarius impacts communication in your romantic life. This means that what you say will hold greater weight in the coming weeks, but it also has to do with how you can manifest your dreams. You will find that by speaking aloud what you desire, either to someone special or to the universe, your wishes will be granted through a divine series of synchronicities. This energy also represents a period of increased romantic offers, so be sure that you’re ready to say yes. Let this period remind you of why you never settled for less in the past.

4. Leo

Plan the future together, dearest Leo. On Thursday, December 11, Mercury enters Sagittarius, the ruler of your long-term relationships, commitment, and marriages. This will affect you deeply if you are already in a relationship. If you’re single, however, this will help you to begin a new long-term relationship.

Mercury represents communication, and in Sagittarius, there is great depth and meaning present. This isn’t simply about talking through your plans for the future, but about understanding what you need at a soul level. Dream with your partner. Prioritize happiness and see this as an opportunity to explore all that love can truly be.

Mercury will be in Sagittarius from December 11 to January 1, 2026, helping you start the new year off on a joyful and committed note. This can help you and your partner make plans for your future, embrace new adventures, and enjoy time together as a couple. There will need to be depth during this period as Sagittarius is quite the philosopher. This can be achieved through intellectual or spiritual conversations as well as travel. Embrace the journey together.

5. Scorpio

Reflect on how far you’ve come, Scorpio. You are entering a period of great significance in your romantic life, and it won’t occur again in this lifetime. Since 2011, you’ve been challenged to see the truth of your romantic life, specifically a committed relationship or marriage. This was also about choosing what is right for you, learning how to do better, and becoming aware of the difference between dreams and illusions. When Saturn entered Pisces in 2023, this accelerated your process, encouraging you to make the changes you had been contemplating.

Neptune will station direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 11. Piscean energy brings bliss, creativity, and your forever love. If you have already embraced changes in this area of your life, then this is a time when you will meet someone new or say yes to forever with them. However, if you’ve still been debating whether you should stay or leave, then this energy will remind you of what is most important and give you that final nudge to choose yourself. This beautiful energy helps you validate your romantic needs so that you can finally experience the magic of what love is meant to feel like.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.