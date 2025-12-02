The 3 Zodiac Signs Officially In Their Winning Season From Now Until The End Of December 2025

Three zodiac signs are officially in their winning season from now until the end of December 2025, according to an astrologer. In a video, astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained that these astrological signs are blessed with abundance this month like never before.

From establishing better connections to seeing more opportunities open up in your career, if you're one of these signs, December is the month when everything goes your way. So if things have been more difficult than usual lately, hang in there. The best is yet to come.

1. Cancer

Cancer, “This is going to be a very lucky month for you,” Brobeck said. During December 2025, you’ll begin to feel like you’re winning in all areas of your life as you go through a major glow-up. From receiving compliments from the people around you to entering a new relationship, this season of your life is all about receiving abundance, regardless of whatever storms youv'e endured in the past.

Embrace this season of change and don't be afraid to cut off those who no longer serve you. While it's tempting to hang onto old relationships, if it isn't serving your best interest, it's secretly blocking your blessings.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's still your zodiac season until the end of December, and a winning one at that. According to Brobeck, life is about to turn in your favor as you slowly begin to build up more confidence and have a lot more energy. In fact, “This will be one of the best months you’ll experience of all of 2025,” the astrologer said. From seeing your relationship improve to receiving more compliments, expect to experience the glow-up of a lifetime as you possibly enter a new relationship.

That being said, be cautious, Sagittarius. While this is the time to meet new people and establish your confidence, be on guard. Don't jump into anything too fast without thoroughly getting to know the other person first.

3. Pisces

Pisces, “This month you’ll start to feel like this is your winning season,” Brobeck said. From major creative breakthroughs that’ll put you in the spotlight all the way to beginning new innovative projects, expect your career to prosper in December. Whether it’s viral videos or trending on social media, not only will you be making more money, but you’ll be having greater networking opportunities, too.

“In December, you’ll be entering the spotlight," Brobeck explained, "and during this month you may also receive a major promotion at work.”

So, if you’re looking for your luckiest month yet, look no further. December is one of those months that provides the best opportunity for growth, if only you're willing to put yourself out there and work hard for it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.