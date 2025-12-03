These 5 Zodiac Signs Don’t Have The Word ‘Budget’ In Their Vocabulary

There are two types of people in this world: those who save religiously and those who spend like they're millionaires, even if they're not. And while many of us tend to have some sort of budget, these five zodiac signs don't have the word 'budget' in their vocabulary.

Sure, it's a little risky, but these astrological signs don't care. They know that you have to spend money to make money, and being too frugal stops the flow of money back into their lives.

These signs have rich taste. So, even if they don't always have the budget, if you're any of these five zodiac signs, you always find a way to make it work.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you're often "in dreamland when it comes to money," according to an Intuitive Astrologer named Nathalie. It seems reckless to some, but you tend to think of money more as a concept, which is why you have no fear of being without it.

On top of that, you love to shop and you love expensive gifts. Alongside being generous with your money, it's no wonder that you're the number one sign that doesn't know what it means to have a budget. As amazing as you may be, managing money isn't always your strongest suit.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you like to have fun and you love the finer things in life, and you're not afraid to spend a little extra to enjoy both of those things. You're ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and value, so it's no wonder you like to prioritize those things in your life. This is why you tend not to have a very good budget.

"If there's an opportunity to spend money, to look more pretty, Libra is for it," Nathalie explained.

Now, don't get it twisted, you can be responsible. Even so, you can also be impulsive, especially when it comes to spending recklessly. So be sure to check your account before you swipe your card.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

According to Nathalie, "Sagittarius probably has a budget, or at least has given some thought to having a budget." However, that doesn't mean you always follow it. You have a bit of an unrealistic relationship with money, Nathalie explained.

"Sagittarius seems to think that money just comes and goes easily," the astrologer said. "They seem to think that money is just attracted to them and money just literally falls into their lap."

This is why you're never worried about money and why you tend to get expensive gifts for people. And while this is a little reckless behavior, things tend to work out for you. Whether it's an unexpected raise or random money on the street, with lucky Jupiter as your ruling planet, you always have luck on your side. However, be careful, as luck tends to come and go in waves.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you're pretty smart. So even though you "get the concept of a budget and they probably even have one," Nathalie said, when you get overwhelmed, it's hard for you to stick to it.

"It's not unusual for them to have a budget and still do things that don't fit with their actual budget," Nathalie explained.

Still, if you truly want to get on top of your finances, then figuring out how to ground yourself and remind yourself to stick to the plan is the first step you need to be taking.

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, your impulsive personality isn't exactly conducive to keeping a budget. Instead, you prefer "to go with the flow," Nathalie said. As an Aries, you're "all about living in the moment.” This is why, while you may have a budget, once you find something you like, everything goes out the window.

Forget paying grocery prices or saving. Even if it's unreasonably expensive, your impulsivity might make you more susceptible to making questionable decisions. Of course, this doesn't mean you don't have a budget at all. However, until you finish paying your bills, it might be better to wait to go window shopping, just in case.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.